Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration all but confirmed after new announcement

The Fortnite x Fall Guys collaboration has long been hinted at by the player community. Several leakers have released concept art and news about a potential collab between the two Battle Royale games.

Until now, Fall Guys was a paid game on PlayStation consoles and PCs where players used to enjoy the game with their friends and several other opponents.

However, with the latest announcement made by Mediatonic today, the game is finally going free-to-play on June 21, 2022, and also arriving on Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

The game will natively support crossplay and cross-progression for existing and new players between platforms, making it a more open concept Battle Royale. The only thing that remains is if the game will have a collaboration with Fortnite in the future.

Note: This article is based on rumors. Players should take this information with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcement from Epic Games.

Fortnite x Fall Guys collab confirmed after new announcement

🎄 Santa Ricky @_FireMonkey 🫘 Fall Guys Announcement Re-cap



- Goes FREE on all platforms June 21st

- Releasing on Switch, Xbox, & Epic Games Store

- They're working on a Map Editor

- New Ezio, Pusheen, & Godzilla Collabs

- Legacy Players get a "Legacy Pack"

The developers of Fall Guys, Mediatonic, did a surprise stream today on YouTube, which was also subsequently streamed in Fortnite Creative.

The stream revealed the biggest announcement about the game finally going free-to-play on PC and PlayStation, along with its official launch on Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Shiina @ShiinaBR The Fortnite X Fall Guys collaboration did not get announced today. The Fortnite X Fall Guys collaboration did not get announced today.

Despite the streaming event being screened in Creative, loopers were left disheartened as the announcement did not have anything to reveal about the looped Battle Royale just yet.

However, the developers did reveal a newer concept to their game that Fortnite's creative game mode might have directly inspired.

Ultima | #вʟм @UltimaShadowX They announced that they are working on a custom round maker for Fall Guys, this looks like it's gonna be really fun! They announced that they are working on a custom round maker for Fall Guys, this looks like it's gonna be really fun! https://t.co/nkizztguNm

The new custom round builder in Fall Guys will allow its players to create their own obstacle course in the game to play with their friends or publish it for others to play.

This concept is directly drawn from the Creative game mode, where loopers can create their own island using the game's vast prefab library for other players to enjoy.

Loopers want a Fall Guys collab to take place

Happy Power @HappyPower Fall Guys x Fortnite *could* be announced in tomorrow's 20.40 Update. This Is also the LAST update of Chapter 3: Season 2. So it should be very large. 🧐 Fall Guys x Fortnite *could* be announced in tomorrow's 20.40 Update. This Is also the LAST update of Chapter 3: Season 2. So it should be very large. 🧐

Several leakers speculate that a potential collab between Fortnite and Fall Guys could be announced in Chapter 3 Season 2's final v20.40 update tomorrow.

The game's developers did not announce a collab with the looped Battle Royale. However, the community remains hopeful for a future collab.

From concept art skins to several creative maps dedicated to Fall Guys, loopers have left no page unturned to hint at Epic moving forward with the collab.

However, the player base also faced a similar situation when the Impostor mode was added to the game and a potential Among Us collab was in the works.

Despite the two franchises having pretty good banter on social media, loopers still wonder what happened to that collab last year.

Whatever the case may be, it can be said that loopers will still be hopeful of a collab with Fall Guys, if not now, during the launch of their free-to-play version this summer.

