Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event teaser, explained

Epic Games has already started posting Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event teasers as the end of the ongoing season nears. The first teaser is already available on the official Twitter account of the Battle Royale game, and fans are already confused.

The small video clip sounds like the voice line of an important character from The Resistance. Female characters can be heard commanding players get to their battle stations. The voice line ends with the face of a mechanical bear, which resembles the Mecha Team Leader's face.

It was the Paradigm who originally created the massive robot back in Season 9. With his help, players were able to defeat the Devourer and save the island. Given the latest Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event teaser, it seems like the island needs the Mecha Team Leader once again.

Everything we know about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event

As of now, there is not a lot of information available on the upcoming live event other than the official tweet from Epic Games. However, leakers previously stumbled upon a possible Doomsday device being set up under Loot Lake. It seems like this is going to be the epicenter of IO's offense against The Resistance.

Over the next few days, the water level in Loot Lake will start reducing, revealing the Doomsday device. Clearly, the menace from the IO would be enough to destroy the island and procure the Zero Point. However, The Resistance will not be giving up so easily.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker -And finally, there's an upcoming landmark (unnamed POI) codenamed "DDMachine" which stands for "Doomsday Machine". since Loot Lake is also an unnamed location, The Doomsday Device will most likely be in the middle of Loot Lake and it SHOULD happen with the next game update

Fresh leaks suggest that The Seven is ready to take the IO head-on. The return of The Paradigm is a great sign for The Resistance. She is already preparing the Mecha Team Leader for yet another heroic battle, and this time, the players might be able to pilot the giant robot.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event date

With all the new live event leaks spreading around, players are curious to know when the Chapter 3 Season 2 live event will happen. Although the exact date and time of the event is not yet available, players know that the current Battle Pass is ending on June 3.

Live events usually coincide with the end date of the Battle Pass. Therefore, it is highly likely that the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 live event will take place on June 3, 2022. Players will finally be able to see the result of the IO's war against The Seven and also be an active part of it.

