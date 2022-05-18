Fortnite seemingly confirms return of Mecha Team Leader

Fortnite has been known for its interactive and thrilling storylines throughout the years. Loopers are now marching towards the end of Chapter 3 Season 2, which will reveal the final results of the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven. Both factions have different objectives and would fight anyone who comes in their way.

The Imagined Order is responsible for controlling Zero Point's power which has caused the island to remain looped for eternity. This traps every player inside the loop, giving them the name "Looper."

But with the help of The Seven, these gamers are trying to fight back to retain the Zero Point's power and break the loop that would ultimately free every looper in it. As the war is ending between the two factions, the Imagined Order holds the advantage, seemingly leading to the return of a major character to flip the tables.

Mecha Team Leader could return to Fortnite

#Fortnite Audio Leak | The Origin Voice Lines (v20.40) #Fortnite Leaks 🔉 Audio Leak | The Origin Voice Lines (v20.40)#Fortnite #FortniteLeaks https://t.co/37zejyU0cm

Recent leaks have suggested the return of the infamous Mecha Team Leader back in action. The infamous Mecha first helped fight against the disastrous polar peak monster.

The robot had put up a good fight against the beast and had the capability to wield the power of the Zero Point in a sword. A recent audio clip suggests the plan of The Seven to re-build the Mech and prepare the loopers to command it.

As the audio clip proceeds, it leaks new challenges that will be presented to users to gain XP and progress ahead in the storyline. This could be the final hope for the Seven in the fight against the Imagined Order, who has a dominant military force.

This also leads to the possibility for Paradigm to return as she is the original commander of the gigantic machine.

Later yesterday, Fortnite tweeted a short clip with the caption "Arise" and the icon of Mecha Team Leader towards the end. Many speculate that this has to do with the upcoming live event towards the end of the season that loopers cannot wait for.

Who is Mecha Team Leader in Fortnite storyline?

The Mecha Team Leader was built by the third member of The Imagined Order called "Paradigm." She has a complicated alliance with The Seven due to her past actions and work as the guardian of the vault's double agent.

Donald Mustard has confirmed that her influence will be throughout the battle, and she goes by several other names than just Paradigm. Loopers in the community suspect Singularity to be Paradigm due to the same metallic armor and representation in the Mecha building back in Fortnite Season 9.

She is the one who had initially controlled the Mecha that, as of now, no one has done yet. This opportunity will probably be passed on to gamers.

Paradigm was first officially named in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 by The Scientist. This was the first time she entered the story as a Paradigm, and fans saw her relationship with Mecha.

Edited by Ravi Iyer