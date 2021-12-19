5 blasts from the past to expect in Fortnite Chapter 3

The new Chapter of Fortnite comes as a major relief for all the fans who were looking forward to big changes. Many thought the battle royale was getting boring and stagnant. However, Chapter 3 Season 1 changed these beliefs with the perfect mix of nostalgia and novelty.

Ranging from the Flip Side to The Seven, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has already seen many things, new and old. Since the battle royale game has turned a new corner, players have already seen several blasts from the past. Sgt. Winters has returned, and so have the Quadcrashers.

Fortunately, this isn't even the beginning of the nostalgia that is in store for Loopers in Fortnite Chapter 3. With everything players have already seen in the season so far, it seems like they can expect to see history repeat itself a few more times before the Season ends.

All the ways history might repeat itself in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 has a storyline tied to both the previous chapters. Although these chapters came to interesting ends, there were several plots that were left open. As Loopers try to uncover where these plots lead, they might find the answers in these blasts from the past.

5) Fortnite Gods

Chapter 1 had the Ice King, and Chapter 2 ended with the Cuber Queen. It is evident that Fortnite has elemental gods from the meeting room in Polar Peaks. Since every chapter has one, it would be interesting to see which one arrives in Chapter 3. Whoever it is will only bring chaos and destruction.

4) Mecha

The Mecha Team Leader was a giant robot built to defeat the Devourer in Chapter 1 Season 9. While he managed to land a lethal blow and save the island, he ended up being critically damaged. Interestingly, players have witnessed his hand lying in the ocean, which could suggest the return of Mecha in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Ezra Hodges @EzraHodges3 Mecha team leader is on the chapter 3 island Mecha team leader is on the chapter 3 island https://t.co/I3MpShtfPw

3) The Visitor

The Seven had a big role to play in protecting the island from the meteor in Season X. However, it all started when The Visitor came to collect hop rocks in Chapter 1 Season 4. He is an expert on everything extra-terrestrial. With the Zero Point under threat again, The Visitor in Fortnite Chapter 3 might be the only one who knows how to protect it.

Whitely || The Last Reality @whit3ly Fun Fact: in Chapter 1: Season 4 The Visitor landed near location where Sanctuary is on Chapter 3 map! (Some similar spots are a bit moved that's why I said near) Fun Fact: in Chapter 1: Season 4 The Visitor landed near location where Sanctuary is on Chapter 3 map! (Some similar spots are a bit moved that's why I said near) https://t.co/FYAMKQxZuo

2) Singularity

For a brief instance, Loopers breached through the fabric of time and reality and entered the Nexus. Also known as the In-Between, it is the realm of The Zero Point that connects all realities in Fortnite: Battle Royale. Players have already seen it in two previous live events, and it can appear once again in Chapter 3.

1) Midas

The return of the Golden King has been teased countless times ever since his apparent demise. However, leaked files suggest that players can finally see Midas in Fortnite Chapter 3. His room is already being prepared on the Flip Side, and he could soon join forces to help Agent Jones and The Seven destroy the Imagined Order.

Clearly, all of these events were some of the favorite and most popular ones Fortnite has ever had. Therefore, it would be interesting to see them return in Fortnite Chapter 3 to excite players once again.

