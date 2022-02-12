Fortnite concept pits The Foundation vs Mecha in a terrifying 1v1 fight

The statue of The Foundation on the Fortnite Chapter 3 map has been the center of amusement since the island flipped over. Players have scaled it to grab a picture, and some have even managed to topple it using a tire.

The legacy of The Seven's leader, built in stone, is a reminder of how far he'll go to save reality. However, fans want to know what would happen if the statue came to life? Will it be able to fight off giant monsters like the Cattus?

Although the Imagined Order is working on something related to Cattus, that may not come to fruition this season. However, a battle to the death with The Mecha seems to be a genuine possibility.

The Foundation's Statue takes on The Mecha in a winner takes all battle in Fortnite Chapter 3

Created by a YouTuber and content creator known as Trimix, he brings The Foundation's statue to life and pits it against Mecha in this "what if" style showdown.

After a short but explosive exchange of rockets and fists, The Foundation's Statue manages to smash Mecha into pieces by hurling a giant boulder at it. However, Mecha would have been the clear winner in an actual combat scenario. Nevertheless, the bout was enjoyable and beyond satisfying.

Trimix @official_trimix



Fortnite Live Event Concept I put together in a couple of days! Let me know what you think.



Robot vs Rock! 🪨🤖Fortnite Live Event Concept I put together in a couple of days! Let me know what you think.

What's more impressive is that the YouTuber managed to create the entire fight sequence by himself. This included many hours of animation, motion capture, and of course, editing.

Readers can watch the entire video here:

The video is so good that many in the comment section jokingly state that someone is bound to share it on TikTok and claim it was a secret event. Given how viral these things tend to become, the possibility of it happening cannot be ruled out.

Can't wait to see someone on tiktok saying that this was a secret event

Will there be a live event in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

sammy @hikarushom



chapter 3 season 1 live event leak

While there are a lot of rumors and speculation regarding the live event for Chapter 3 Season 1, there is no official statement from Epic Games as of yet. However, given that it's a brand new chapter, the chances of a live event happening are rather slim.

With the Imagined Order back on the island and The Seven planning to take action, there's already enough going on at the moment. Furthermore, since a significant live event occurred at the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, it's far too soon to have another one in-game.

