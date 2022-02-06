6 Fortnite live events, ranked on execution

Live events are one of the main reasons players have stuck around in Fortnite for so long.

The team at Epic Games has done an incredible job in keeping players interested for years. It all started with the launch of a rocket that genuinely launched the battle royale to the top of gaming.

There have been quite a few live events, all of them with a different purpose and a different way of involving the player. They all have in common, though, the developers' amazing execution that pulled them off.

Six best Fortnite live events ranked by execution

6) The Device

The Device in Chapter 2 Season 2, was the event that brought Fortnite to where we know it today. Midas and his agents were ready to harvest the Zero Point, control its power, and take over the island.

Players ended up meeting with none other than John Jones in an office. The execution, while great, left so many questions. It made us all aware of the Loop, but a lot went unanswered.

5) The Rocket Launch

Season 4 saw the Rocket Launch occur. This live event set a precedent for future in-game storytelling. The lead-up left a lot to be desired compared to later events, but the execution was wonderful.

While those who didn't pay close enough attention may have had no idea this would happen, those who did were rewarded with a solid live event. The Visitor launched the rocket and the rifts were formed.

4) Operation: Sky Fire

Operation: Sky Fire is everything a live event should be in Fortnite from a storyline perspective. Players made it to the Alien Mothership at the end of Chapter 2 Season 8, ready to destroy it.

Then, a massive twist occurred. The Cube returns, leaving Dr. Slone to betray the Loopers and force them to stay on board as the bombs explode. No one saw that coming.

3) The End

The End of Chapter 2 was perhaps the most important live event. Loopers were set to fight the Cube Queen as she prepared to destroy the island. This is when the player had to help Jonesy and The Foundation escape.

The Foundation was revealed to be Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Loopers end up in the ocean and watch as the island flips upside down. It sent the game in Chapter 3 and completely changed its layout.

2) The Devourer of Worlds

The Devourer of Worlds event was perhaps the most fun event Fortnite has ever had. It brought all of the Marvel superheroes introduced to a massive fight with the villain Galactus.

To end Chapter 2 Season 4, Tony Stark armed Battle Buses with explosives and Galactus sucked them in. The Gamma energy opened up a rift and sent Galactus away and players were taken to a scene with Jonesy waking up in his office.

1) The Final Showdown

From a cinematic perspective, this one takes the cake. Players could post up on the island and watch as the epic battle between the Mecha and the Monster ensued in the middle of Chapter 1 Season 9.

The entire battle was full of action and suspense. Spectators were made to believe both entities were defeated, only for them to come back and continue the fight. The Mecha won and did a one-armed floss to celebrate.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

