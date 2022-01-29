Dr. Slone is rebuilding the Fortnite Cattus Monster in her underground lab, new leaks show

New Fortnite leaks indicate that Dr. Slone may be building a Cattus Monster that will be controlled by the Imagined Order.
The Cattus Monster, the Polar Peak Monster, or the Devour are the few names it is known by. Regardless of what fans call it, they will immediately recognize this monster as the beast who took on the Mecha in Season 9.
Famously defeated by the Mecha, the Cattus Monster's remains could be seen on the island. The idea now is that Dr. Slone and the IO are grabbing its DNA to recreate the massive creature.
Fortnite leaks indicate the Cattus Monster will return
The current skeleton has been ruled out in terms of new files found in the battle royale. CattusPOI is the file name for the original's remains, while CattusCave is the new file name discovered.
Popular Fortnite leaker FNAssist noted that the new Cattus files will be used in the Covert Cavern point of interest and that the Imagined Order is attempting to remake the Cattus Monster.
New audio files have been mined from Fortnite indicating that they come from whatever location the beast will reside in. This is clearly implying that the monster will return.
There is a roaring sound that gives credibility to the idea that it will be an IO-controlled or created entity. It is a distant sound that implies it is in the Covert Cavern location, along with water noises.
Of course, all leaks and datamined information should only be taken as speculation until it is officially added or confirmed by Epic Games. At any time, they could add something else or delete what has been leaked.
Still, Fortnite leaks have often been reliable and this is one of the more interesting theories to arrive for Chapter 3. It has some fans thinking that a monster vs. mecha part two is imminent.
There are some who either believe or wish that the statue of The Foundation will shed its rocky exterior and reveal itself to be a giant recreation of the character's suit.
That would then see the mega version of The Foundation fight off the new Cattus Monster, putting a stop to yet another plan enacted by the Imagined Order, the infamous rivals of The Seven.