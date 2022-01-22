Grotto 2.0 is coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, new evidence confirms

The Fortnite community is eagerly awaiting the return of the Grotto with the POI apparently set to finally arrive in Chapter 3 Season 2. Leaks and rumors have almost confirmed that Epic Games is adding a new POI for next season as the war between IO and The Seven progresses.
The Grotto might not return to its original form, as developers are expected to make some changes based on the ongoing storyline and theme.
Here's everything there is to know about The Grotto in Chapter 3 Season 2.
Upcoming Covert Canyon POI in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is Grotto 2.0
The strange 'Covert Canyon/Cavern POI' was discovered in the files a long time ago by data miners. As it turns out, the location will be quite similar to The Grotto, and the IO Brutus NPC will patrol the area with a mythic Stinger SMG.
In Chapter 2 Season 2, the original Brutus NPC guarded the Grotto alongside his henchmen since it was an important underground facility created by A.L.T.E.R.
On the flipside, the Covert Canyon POI in Chapter 3 Season 2 will serve as the IO Headquarters. Obviously, the mysterious organization needed a massive base to prepare for the war against The Seven.
It is worth noting that the Covert Canyon POI has also been spotted in some official teasers. In a teaser poster for Boba Fett, a Klombo monster was smiling inside a giant cave that is most likely the IO's underground facility.
Fortnite has delayed the release of The Grotto 2.0 in Chapter 3
As per the leakers, Covert Canyon was supposed to arrive with patch 19.10. However, Epic Games removed it from the Weekly Challenges and will now be added in Chapter 3 Season 2 instead.
The reason for the delay is currently unknown, but it is safe to assume that Covert Canyon will be available on the map in a few weeks' time.
A recent map leak has further strengthened claims that Covert Canyon will be similar to The Grotto. Both POIs are marked as water bodies on top of a mountain.
All in all, loopers should be ready to pick their sides in the upcoming war. While veterans will be able to recreate their memories from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 (SHADOW vs GHOST), it will be an entirely breathtaking experience for newer players.