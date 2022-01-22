Grotto 2.0 is coming to Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, new evidence confirms

The Fortnite community is eagerly awaiting the return of the Grotto with the POI apparently set to finally arrive in Chapter 3 Season 2. Leaks and rumors have almost confirmed that Epic Games is adding a new POI for next season as the war between IO and The Seven progresses.

The Grotto might not return to its original form, as developers are expected to make some changes based on the ongoing storyline and theme.

Twea - Fortnite Leaks @TweaBR A map that was recently leaked showed us an upcoming POI that, by the looks of it, is very similar to The Grotto from Chapter 2! A map that was recently leaked showed us an upcoming POI that, by the looks of it, is very similar to The Grotto from Chapter 2! https://t.co/TBjcs1XC81

Here's everything there is to know about The Grotto in Chapter 3 Season 2.

Upcoming Covert Canyon POI in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is Grotto 2.0

The strange 'Covert Canyon/Cavern POI' was discovered in the files a long time ago by data miners. As it turns out, the location will be quite similar to The Grotto, and the IO Brutus NPC will patrol the area with a mythic Stinger SMG.

Egyptian Fortnite Leaker @Egyptian_Leaker The IO-Brute will probably be a Boss at The upcoming "Covert Cavern" POI with a Mythic Stinger SMG



This is to make it similar to the Grotto from Chapter 2 Season 2 The IO-Brute will probably be a Boss at The upcoming "Covert Cavern" POI with a Mythic Stinger SMGThis is to make it similar to the Grotto from Chapter 2 Season 2 https://t.co/tXPOMG7Nre

In Chapter 2 Season 2, the original Brutus NPC guarded the Grotto alongside his henchmen since it was an important underground facility created by A.L.T.E.R.

On the flipside, the Covert Canyon POI in Chapter 3 Season 2 will serve as the IO Headquarters. Obviously, the mysterious organization needed a massive base to prepare for the war against The Seven.

SlayBet @bet_slay

it’s basically the grotto 2.0

And its not at condo canyon it’s at the big mountain next to logjam and camp cuddle.

This is a leak of what convert canyon could look like. it's basically the grotto 2.0 And its not at condo canyon it's at the big mountain next to logjam and camp cuddle.

It is worth noting that the Covert Canyon POI has also been spotted in some official teasers. In a teaser poster for Boba Fett, a Klombo monster was smiling inside a giant cave that is most likely the IO's underground facility.

Covert Canyon POI possibly revealed in Fortnite teasers (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite has delayed the release of The Grotto 2.0 in Chapter 3

As per the leakers, Covert Canyon was supposed to arrive with patch 19.10. However, Epic Games removed it from the Weekly Challenges and will now be added in Chapter 3 Season 2 instead.

The reason for the delay is currently unknown, but it is safe to assume that Covert Canyon will be available on the map in a few weeks' time.

A recent map leak has further strengthened claims that Covert Canyon will be similar to The Grotto. Both POIs are marked as water bodies on top of a mountain.

Shiina @ShiinaBR



I've included both the old and new versions of the mountain in this image so you can clearly see the difference!



(Credits to @FN_Assist) Leaked first look at the "Covert Canyon" POI on the minimap!!I've included both the old and new versions of the mountain in this image so you can clearly see the difference!(Credits to @FNBRUnreleased Leaked first look at the "Covert Canyon" POI on the minimap!! 🔥I've included both the old and new versions of the mountain in this image so you can clearly see the difference!(Credits to @FNBRUnreleased & @FN_Assist) https://t.co/7Orx9vq8kJ

All in all, loopers should be ready to pick their sides in the upcoming war. While veterans will be able to recreate their memories from Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 (SHADOW vs GHOST), it will be an entirely breathtaking experience for newer players.

