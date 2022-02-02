Fortnite YouTuber finds a way to break the Foundation statue in under 1 second

Fortnite YouTuber GKI (a.k.a. Glitch King) is known for finding all the glitches, bugs, exploits, and hacks available in the game. If there's something that can possibly be done, he'll be the one to figure that out.

His most recent discovery involves the statue of The Foundation found on the island outside the Sanctuary. Players who have visited it will know that it's impossible to break with a pickaxe, since the air currents will pick them up before they can swing.

However, GKI discovered a sneaky way of accomplishing that feat. Here's how he did it.

Fortnite YouTuber finds a way to completely topple The Foundation statue

In order to accomplish this, players will need off-road tires. Only one is necessary, but if players don't throw it in the right place, it will be nearly impossible to retrieve and try again.

GKI threw the tires at the left foot of the statue, which caused it to be knocked down and disappear. A few seconds later, it reappeared, hovering over the water.

This was not a visual glitch, as he was able to climb onto the toppled tower. It's unclear if it can be mined for materials since he didn't try to.

However, it's unlikely as that was probably never coded into the game. If it were, though, it would likely result in a lot of brick for Fortnite players.

It also might deal damage to players if it were to land on them, similar to what happens with timber pines. That's purely speculation, though.

Upon climbing the toppled Foundation statue, he discovered another glitch. Throwing another offroad tire at the statue will catapult the player across the map at very high speeds.

This can be useful, much like another glitch he discovered earlier in the season, except that it often sends players too far into the storm.

If the storm circle is all the way around Camp Cuddle, it is certainly possible to swim back before time runs out, but it's unlikely. Either way, this has no real effect on the game. It's just a fun glitch that Epic Games might not even bother fixing since it has no detrimental impact on anything.

