Fortnite YouTuber finds a glitch to travel the entire map in under 30 seconds

Fortnite is a great game, but it has its glitches. No game is without problems and while Fortnite is generally pretty good, there are glitches that pop up every now and again. They're usually not game breaking and aren't that consequential, but occasionally Fortnite players find glitches that are pretty helpful.

GKI on YouTube is pretty infamous for discovering glitches, and he's found another one that allows players to traverse the entire map in under 30 seconds in Chapter 3. It's pretty ridiculous and can often result in putting the player in the storm and the ocean, but here's how to do it.

GKI finds another Fortnite glitch to travel across the map at crazy speeds

There are a few things that need to be present in order for this glitch to work:

Off-road tires

Ramp

Friend (duos, trios or squads will work)

In order for this glitch to work, players need all of those things and the ramp needs to be pretty tall. The taller it is, the farther players will go, since gravity will eventually take effect. The ramp in the video is five lengths tall with a platform on top.

Off-road tires are necessary for this glitch to work (Image via Epic Games)

The platform needs to be edited with the top right corner taken away. Fortnite players then need to reset it while sprinting into the platform. They need to continue running in place as fast as they can.

The other Fortnite player will next need to repeatedly throw the off-road tires at the player. The more times they throw them, the farther the players will go. Once that's done, the other player can edit the ramp, opening it up, and Fortnite players will be sent flying.

Ultimately, players will end up at the other end of the map, so it should be used when the storm circle is on that side. Otherwise, it might end up sending players too far and into the storm.

It can be extremely helpful but the other player will be left to travel that distance on foot or with assistance via Web Shooters or vehicles.

