Fortnite YouTuber finds game-breaking infinite wins and XP glitch in Chapter 3

One thing that has remained constant in Fortnite, apart from the game's creative cosmetics and fascinating lore, is the availability of glitches in the game. The developers have tried almost every way possible to fix these glitches. Even though the old ones get patched out, new glitches surface in no time.

Recently, a popular Fortnite YouTuber, GKI, aka Glitch King, has revealed a game-breaking Fortnite glitch. When used efficiently, this glitch will help gamers get that elusive Victory Royale easily. Some of these will also credit XP to the player's account.

This article will discuss the details of the glitches that have been revealed recently.

Fortnite Chapter 3 glitch: Instant revive and XP credit revealed

The first glitch being discussed is regarding the instant revival of teammates in Fortnite. Through this glitch, gamers will be able to instantly revive teammates without having to wait for the required time.

To trigger this glitch, loopers will need someone to press revive on the teammate and instantly leave the match, which activates the instant revive glitch. Gamers can now revive a knocked out teammate in an instant as shown in the video below.

This glitch is extremely beneficial, allowing players to get infinite wins. This is because once the glitch has been triggered, it can help gamers stay alive even if they're within the storm.

While other teams are fighting it out in the final zones, gamers can easily survive with their teammates in the storm, literally outlasting all the other players.

The instant revive trick can also be used to acquire some XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Gamers will need to trigger the glitch as mentioned above. Once it is done, they should ask the teammate to stand on top of a torch.

The flame will reduce the player's health and knock them down. However, their teammates can then swiftly revive them with the glitch, receiving XP for the revival. This can be repeated to earn a hefty amount of XP in just one game of Fortnite.

Gamers can gain XP by bringing back players through the Reboot Vans in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1.

Should we use the aforementioned glitches?

Glitches can either influence the result of a match or have little to no effect. However, this particular revive glitch will almost surely hand over a Victory Royale to players, which has a largely negative impact on the game. Intrigued players may try the glitch a few times just to get a taste of it, but it shouldn't be used to gain an undue advantage in the game.

