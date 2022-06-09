DOTA 2 patch 7.31d official notes: Battle Report, seasonal refresh, weekend spotlights, and more

Valve has delivered on its promise of bringing something fresh with patch 7.31d to DOTA 2. While featuring a plethora of new features and changes to the game's subscription service, DOTA Plus, the update also addresses a couple of major points from the last patch and the current meta.
Players were expecting to see the release of the Battle Pass along with the patch or at least the notion of when it will be released. Although the former did not happen, Valve has provided a rough idea of when the Battle Pass may arrive and the reasoning behind it.
Patch 7.31d brings a number of new perks and features to DOTA 2 for subscription users with a new battle report feature, clip builder, better avoid player mechanics, and more. The patch has also brought in a slew of tweaks and changes to items and heroes that will surely have an effect on the meta in DOTA 2.
DOTA 2 patch 7.31d drops amidst the ongoing DPC
Speaking of the DOTA 2 battle pass, the developers announced in a blog post that:
"To capture this excitement from current and returning players, we're structuring the Battle Pass a little differently this year: we want to make the time right after The International concludes the best time to play Dota. To do this, we're going to adjust the timing of the Battle Pass release to be later in the year than in previous years — that way the Battle Pass will run both throughout the event, and for a significant amount of time afterwards."
Further information will likely be provided later on in the matter.
Valve has introduced a battle report that will provide a comprehensive summary of the players' performance across the previous season, focusing on the "best hero, role, and overall stats compared to other players at your skill level." It will also have highlights and deep analysis. This feature is exclusive to DOTA Plus subscribers.
The DOTA Plus has also been revitalized with a seasonal refresh consisting of fresh quests and guild rewards. The subscription service's shop now has special kill streak effects, the Summer 2022 Season Treasure, seasonal sets, and relics for everyone and not just DOTA Plus members.
Along with that, Valve has also added a Weekend Spotlight feature where players will be able to the week's game mode and earn DOTA Plus shards on winning. Players will now also be able to clip videos while watching live or replays. The Unlocked Immortal Spell feature will allow players to use the effects of a particular immortal item without using that item.
DOTA 2 Gameplay updates
With patch 7.31d in DOTA 2, Marci has been added to the Captain's mode. Changes have been made to Roshan, where it will now attack Ward units if there are no other units within melee range and will immediately destroy Ward-type units. The mana aura of the Satyr Mindstealer has been reduced from 2.5 to 2, surely to the chagrin of heroes like Doom in DOTA 2.
Among items, the tweaks which will have a major impact on the current meta of the game are changes to the Null Talisman, Healing Salve, Black King Bar, and Wraith Pact. Null Talisman no longer grants a 4% mana cost reduction, but instead gives +3% max mana, and its mana regeneration has been increased from 0.6 to 0.75.
Healing Salve's duration is halved when it is cast on an ally. DOTA 2 core heroes in lanes will have a difficult time depending on their support lane partners. Furthermore, the Black King Bar's cooldown increase from 75 to 90 will also be something that core players have to keep in mind while using the item.
One of the most anticipated items to be addressed in the patch was the Wraith Pact. The item was heavily used during ESL Stockholm DOTA 2 2022 and to great success. Although Valve did not nerf the item, they have made it more lucrative and easier to take it down.
The Wraith Pact's model size has been increased by 50% and it now takes only 4 attacks to be destroyed. The gold bounty received from it has also been bumped from 20 to 100.
Among DOTA 2 heroes, Chaos Knight's Chaos Bolt damage has been reduced from 90-180/110-220/130-260/150-300 to 60-120/90-180/120-240/150-300. His lifesteal from Chaos Strike has also been reduced from 24/36/48/60% to 20/30/40/50%.
Dazzle's Poison Touch's Shard Hex duration has increased from 1.75s to 2, with Bad Juju damage/Heal per stack increased from 30/40/50 to 40/50/60. Given the relatively high win rate that Dazzle enjoys, these tweaks will surely make more DOTA 2 players pick him up.
DOTA 2 7.31d Official Patch Notes
DOTA 2 7.31d: General Updates
- Added Marci to Captains Mode
- Roshan will now attack Ward units if there are no other units within melee range
- Roshan attacks will immediately destroy any ward type unit
- Satyr Mindstealer: Mana Aura reduced from 2.5 to 2
DOTA 2 7.31d: Item updates
Bracer
- HP Regen reduced from 1 to 0.75
Null Talisman
- No longer grants 4% mana cost reduction
- Now grants +3% Max Mana
- Mana regen increased from 0.6 to 0.75
Healing Salve
- Duration is halved when cast on an ally
- Cost decreased from 110 to 100
Black King Bar
- Cooldown increased from 75 to 90
Butterfly
- Bonus Agility increased from 30 to 35
Crimson Guard
- Damage Block increased from 70/35 to 75/50
Linken’s Sphere
- Cooldown increased from 12s to 14s
Satanic
- Active Lifesteal reduced from 200% to 175%
Eternal Shroud
- Magic Resistance increased from 20% to 25%
- Shroud cooldown reduced from 60s to 45s
Bloodstone
- Spell Lifesteal increased from 25% to 30%
- Bloodpact cooldown reduced from 40s to 30s
Revenant’s Brooch
- Cooldown reduced from 45s to 25s
- Cooldown now starts after all attacks run out
- Mana Cost increased from 250 to 300
- No longer consumes an attack when hitting a Magic Immune target
- You can now cast Revenant’s Brooch while active to remove all remaining attacks and start the cooldown
Wraith Pact
- Model size increased by 50%
- Attacks to destroy reduced from 5 to 4
- Gold bounty increased from 20 to 100
- When cast, it will automatically follow the caster
DOTA 7.31d: Hero updates
Alchemist
- Berserk Potion:
- Shard Mana Cost reduced from 125 to 100
- Chemical Rage:
- Duration increased from 25s to 30s
- Cooldown increased from 55s to 60s
Bristleback
- Viscous Nasal Goo:
- Cast range increased from 600 to 650
- Bristleback:
- Release threshold reduced from 210 damage to 200
Centaur Warrunner
- Hoof Stomp:
- Stun duration increased from 1.6/1.9/2.2/2.5s to 2/2.2/2.4/2.6s
Chaos Knight
- Chaos Bolt:
- Damage reduced from 90-180/110-220/130-260/150-300 to 60-120/90-180/120-240/150-300
- Chaos Strike:
- Lifesteal reduced from 24/36/48/60% to 20/30/40/50%
Clockwerk
- Battery Assault:
- Deals two times the damage to creeps
Crystal Maiden
- Base Strength reduced from 18 to 17
- Frostbite:
- Cast Range increased from 550 to 600
- Crystal Nova:
- Slow duration increased from 4.5s to 5s
Dark Seer
- Base agility increased from 18 to 19
- Surge:
- Mana cost reduced from 50 to 35/40/45/50
- Vacuum:
- Damage increased from 40/110/180/250 to 100/150/200/250
Dark Willow
- Shadow Realm:
- Cooldown reduced from 26/22/18/14s to 20/18/16/14s
Dawnbreaker
- Strength Growth reduced from 3.6 to 3.4
- Luminosity:
- Critical Damage increased from 120/140/160/180% to 125/150/175/200%
- Solar Guardian:
- Cooldown reduced from 120/110/100s to 120/105/90s
Dazzle
- Position Touch:
- Shard Hex Duration increased from 1.75s to 2
- Bad Juju:
- Damage/Heal per stack increased from 30/40/50 to 40/50/60
Disruptor
- Static Storm:
- Duration increased from 5s to 6s
Dragon Knight
- Base agility reduced by three
- Fireball:
- Shard duration reduced from 10s to 8s
- Shard AoE reduced from 450 to 350
Drow Ranger
- Talent:
- Level 25 Talent + two Multishot Waves increased to + three
Earthshaker
- Aftershock:
- Stun duration increased from 0.6/0.9/1.2/1.5s to 0.9/1.1/1.3/1.5s
Elder Titan
- Astral Spirit:
- Bonus Speed per creep increased from 1% to 1.5%
- Earth Splitter:
- Cooldown reduced from 120/110/100 to 100
Ember Spirit
- Base Strength increased from 21 to 22
- Sleight of Fist:
- Cast range reduced from 700 to 650
Enigma
- Demonic Conversion:
- Cooldown increased from 50/45/40/35s to 60/52/44/36s
Faceless Void
- Time Walk:
- Aghanim’s Scepter radius increased from 350 to 400
- Tıme Lock:
- Second Attack Delay increased from 0.33s to 0.4s
Grimstroke
- Ink Swell:
- Radius reduced from 400 to 375
- Cooldown increased from 30/25/20/15 to 30/26/22/18
Huskar
- Inner Fire:
- Damage rescaled from 100/170/240/310 to 120/180/240/300
IO
- Overcharge:
- Attack Speed Bonus rescaled from 50/70/90/110 to 25/55/85/115
Keeper of the Light
- Illuminate:
- Damage reduced from 200/300/400/500 to 185/290/395/500
Legion Commander
- Moments of Courage:
- Cooldown decreased from 2.3/1.8/1.3/0.8s to 1.9/1.5/1.1/0.7s
- Talent:
- Level 15 Talent +75 Overwhelming Odds damage per hero increased to +100
Leshrac
- Lightning Storm:
- Number of Targets increased from 4/6/8/10 to 5/7/9/11
- Damage rescaled from 90/130/170/210 to 70/120/170/220
Lich
- Frost Blast:
- Mana cost reduced from 110/130/150/170 to 110/120/130/140
Lifestealer
- Feast:
- Enemy Max Health as Damage increased from 0.6/0.8/1/1.2% to 0.8/1/1.2/1.4%
Lina
- Fiery Soul:
- Stack duration increased from 15s to 18s
- Shard bonus damage increased from 10 to 15
Lion
- Earth Spike:
- Projectile Speed increased from 1600 to 1800
- Hex:
- Cooldown decreased from 30/24/18/12s to 24/20/16/12s
Luna
- Lucent Beam:
- Damage increased from 75/150/225/300 to 80/160/240/320
- Talent:
- Level 25 Talent +0.2s Eclipse Lucent Ministun increased to 0.25s
Lycan
- Shapeshift:
- Critical Damage increased from 150/175/200% to 160/190/220%
Magnus
- Skewer:
- Slow increased from 10/20/30/40% to 20/30/40/50%
- Shockwave:
- Scepter Erupt Armor reduction increased from 50% to 75%
- Scepter Damage Percentage increased from 50% to 75%
- Scepter Move Speed Slow increased from 50% to 75%
Marci
- Unleash:
- Cooldown decreased from 110/90/70 to 100/80/60
- Dispose:
- Throw distance reduced from 350 to 300
- Fixed thrown enemies being able to cast spells for 1 frame before being stunned
Mars
- Base damage reduced by three
- Spear of Mars:
- Stun duration reduced from 1.6/2.0/2.4/2.8 to 1.4/1.8/2.2/2.6
Night Stalker
- Void:
- Mana cost increased from 80/90/100/110 to 90/100/110/120
Omniknight
- Hammer of Purity:
- Bonus Base Damage rescaled from 60/70/80/90% to 55/70/85/100%
- Talent:
- Level 20 Talent -4s Hammer of Purity Cooldown increased to -6s
Pangolier
- Shield Crash:
- Cooldown increased from 16/14/12/10 to 18/16/14/12
- Roll Up:
- Duration reduced from 4s to 2.75s
Phantom Lancer
- Doppelganger:
- Cooldown reduced from 25/20/15/10s to 19/16/13/10s
- Talent:
- Level 20 talent +5% Juxtapose damage increased to +8%
Pudge
- Base damage increased by three
- Flesh Heap:
- Damage Block increased from 5/10/15/20 to 7/14/21/28
- Talents:
- Level 10 talent -14% Rot Slow increased to -16%
Pugna
- Nether Ward:
- Damage per Used Mana reduced from 1/1.25/1.5/1.75 to 0.75/1/1.25/1.5
- Damage reduction reduced from 10/15/20/25% to 8/12/16/20%
Riki
- Trick of the Trade:
- Cooldown reduced from 21/18/15/12s to 18/16/14/12s
Shadow Demon
- Shadow Poison:
- Hit damage increased from 26/34/42/50 to 30/40/50/60
Shadow Fiend
- Requiem of Souls:
- Max fear duration increased from 2.4s to 2.7s (duration per line from 0.8s to 0.9s)
Silencer
- Strength Growth reduced from 2.4 to 2.2
- Arcane Curse:
- Mana Cost decreased from 130/140/150/160 to 130/135/140/145
- Talent:
- Level 20 talent -20s Global Silence Cooldown increased to -25s
Slark
- Base damage increased from 53-61 to 55-61
- Essence Shift:
- Duration rescaled from 15/30/60/100 to 20/40/60/80
Sniper
- Assassinate:
- Damage increased from 320/485/650 to 320/510/700
Sven
- Base Attack Speed increased from 100 to 110
Techies
- Proximity Mine gold bounty reduced from 25 to 15
- Proximity Mine Magic Resistance Reduction increased from 10/15/20% to 15/20/25%
- Sticky Bomb:
- Detonation slow duration increased from 2s to 2.5s
Terrorblade
- Metamorphosis:
- Bonus Attack Damage increased from 15/30/45/60 to 30/40/50/60
Timbersaw
- Base Strength increased from 24 to 25
- Timber Chain:
- Max Distance/Cast Range reduced from 800/950/1100/1250 to 750/900/1050/1200
Tinker
- Defense Matrix:
- Cast range increased from 600 to 650
- Warp Flare:
- Mana cost reduced from 150 to 100
Tusk
- Snowball:
- Speed increased from 600/625/650/675 to 625/650/675/700
- Tag Team:
- Slow Duration increased from 0.4s to 0.5s
Ursa
- Earthshock:
- Move speed slow increased from 16/24/32/40% to 22/28/34/40%
Vengeful Spirit
- Base Damage increased by two
Visage
- Soul Assumption:
- Max damage per charge reduced from 75 to 70
Warlock
- Movement speed increased from 290 to 300
- Upheaval:
- Max slow increased from 40/60/80/100% to 55/70/85/100%
- Chaotic Offering:
- Cast range decreased from 1200 to 1000
Weaver
- Geminate Attack:
- Attack Damage bonus increased from 10/25/40/55 to 15/30/45/60
Windranger
- Gale Force:
- Shard push speed reduced from 250 to 240
Witch Doctor
- Death Ward:
- Cooldown reduced from 70s to 60s
- Talent:
- Level 20 talent +15% Maledict Burst damage increased to +20%
Zeus
- Heavenly Jump:
- Duration increased from 1/1.5/2/2.5s to 1.6/1.9/2.2/2.5s
The patch notes are available here.