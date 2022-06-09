DOTA 2 patch 7.31d official notes: Battle Report, seasonal refresh, weekend spotlights, and more

Valve has delivered on its promise of bringing something fresh with patch 7.31d to DOTA 2. While featuring a plethora of new features and changes to the game's subscription service, DOTA Plus, the update also addresses a couple of major points from the last patch and the current meta.

Players were expecting to see the release of the Battle Pass along with the patch or at least the notion of when it will be released. Although the former did not happen, Valve has provided a rough idea of when the Battle Pass may arrive and the reasoning behind it.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 Today's update commandeers the seasonal Dota Plus refresh to introduce the Battle Report, Weekend Spotlight, Unlocked Immortal Spell Effects, and more including the 7.31d Gameplay Update.

Patch 7.31d brings a number of new perks and features to DOTA 2 for subscription users with a new battle report feature, clip builder, better avoid player mechanics, and more. The patch has also brought in a slew of tweaks and changes to items and heroes that will surely have an effect on the meta in DOTA 2.

DOTA 2 patch 7.31d drops amidst the ongoing DPC

Speaking of the DOTA 2 battle pass, the developers announced in a blog post that:

"To capture this excitement from current and returning players, we're structuring the Battle Pass a little differently this year: we want to make the time right after The International concludes the best time to play Dota. To do this, we're going to adjust the timing of the Battle Pass release to be later in the year than in previous years — that way the Battle Pass will run both throughout the event, and for a significant amount of time afterwards."

Further information will likely be provided later on in the matter.

Valve has introduced a battle report that will provide a comprehensive summary of the players' performance across the previous season, focusing on the "best hero, role, and overall stats compared to other players at your skill level." It will also have highlights and deep analysis. This feature is exclusive to DOTA Plus subscribers.

Wykrhm Reddy @wykrhm Introducing the all new Clip Builder — Click Clip Builder, Find Your Favorite Moment, Set In and Out Points, Export => High Quality Clip at your service. #Dota2

The DOTA Plus has also been revitalized with a seasonal refresh consisting of fresh quests and guild rewards. The subscription service's shop now has special kill streak effects, the Summer 2022 Season Treasure, seasonal sets, and relics for everyone and not just DOTA Plus members.

Along with that, Valve has also added a Weekend Spotlight feature where players will be able to the week's game mode and earn DOTA Plus shards on winning. Players will now also be able to clip videos while watching live or replays. The Unlocked Immortal Spell feature will allow players to use the effects of a particular immortal item without using that item.

Wykrhm Reddy @wykrhm As of today's update all Immortal Spell Effects are now unlocked. You no longer need to use a particular immortal item in order to use its effect. Pick and choose as you like. #Dota2

DOTA 2 Gameplay updates

With patch 7.31d in DOTA 2, Marci has been added to the Captain's mode. Changes have been made to Roshan, where it will now attack Ward units if there are no other units within melee range and will immediately destroy Ward-type units. The mana aura of the Satyr Mindstealer has been reduced from 2.5 to 2, surely to the chagrin of heroes like Doom in DOTA 2.

Among items, the tweaks which will have a major impact on the current meta of the game are changes to the Null Talisman, Healing Salve, Black King Bar, and Wraith Pact. Null Talisman no longer grants a 4% mana cost reduction, but instead gives +3% max mana, and its mana regeneration has been increased from 0.6 to 0.75.

Healing Salve's duration is halved when it is cast on an ally. DOTA 2 core heroes in lanes will have a difficult time depending on their support lane partners. Furthermore, the Black King Bar's cooldown increase from 75 to 90 will also be something that core players have to keep in mind while using the item.

One of the most anticipated items to be addressed in the patch was the Wraith Pact. The item was heavily used during ESL Stockholm DOTA 2 2022 and to great success. Although Valve did not nerf the item, they have made it more lucrative and easier to take it down.

The Wraith Pact's model size has been increased by 50% and it now takes only 4 attacks to be destroyed. The gold bounty received from it has also been bumped from 20 to 100.

Among DOTA 2 heroes, Chaos Knight's Chaos Bolt damage has been reduced from 90-180/110-220/130-260/150-300 to 60-120/90-180/120-240/150-300. His lifesteal from Chaos Strike has also been reduced from 24/36/48/60% to 20/30/40/50%.

Dazzle's Poison Touch's Shard Hex duration has increased from 1.75s to 2, with Bad Juju damage/Heal per stack increased from 30/40/50 to 40/50/60. Given the relatively high win rate that Dazzle enjoys, these tweaks will surely make more DOTA 2 players pick him up.

DOTA 2 7.31d Official Patch Notes

DOTA 2 7.31d: General Updates

Added Marci to Captains Mode

Roshan will now attack Ward units if there are no other units within melee range

Roshan attacks will immediately destroy any ward type unit

Satyr Mindstealer: Mana Aura reduced from 2.5 to 2

DOTA 2 7.31d: Item updates

Buildable items in the game (Image via DOTA 2)

Bracer

HP Regen reduced from 1 to 0.75

Null Talisman

No longer grants 4% mana cost reduction

Now grants +3% Max Mana

Mana regen increased from 0.6 to 0.75

Healing Salve

Duration is halved when cast on an ally

Cost decreased from 110 to 100

Black King Bar

Cooldown increased from 75 to 90

Butterfly

Bonus Agility increased from 30 to 35

Crimson Guard

Damage Block increased from 70/35 to 75/50

Linken’s Sphere

Cooldown increased from 12s to 14s

Satanic

Active Lifesteal reduced from 200% to 175%

Eternal Shroud

Magic Resistance increased from 20% to 25%

Shroud cooldown reduced from 60s to 45s

Bloodstone

Spell Lifesteal increased from 25% to 30%

Bloodpact cooldown reduced from 40s to 30s

Revenant’s Brooch

Cooldown reduced from 45s to 25s

Cooldown now starts after all attacks run out

Mana Cost increased from 250 to 300

No longer consumes an attack when hitting a Magic Immune target

You can now cast Revenant’s Brooch while active to remove all remaining attacks and start the cooldown

Wraith Pact

Model size increased by 50%

Attacks to destroy reduced from 5 to 4

Gold bounty increased from 20 to 100

When cast, it will automatically follow the caster

DOTA 7.31d: Hero updates

DOTA 2 heroes (Image via DOTA 2)

Alchemist

Berserk Potion:

Shard Mana Cost reduced from 125 to 100

Chemical Rage:

Duration increased from 25s to 30s

Cooldown increased from 55s to 60s

Bristleback

Viscous Nasal Goo:

Cast range increased from 600 to 650

Bristleback:

Release threshold reduced from 210 damage to 200

Centaur Warrunner

Hoof Stomp:

Stun duration increased from 1.6/1.9/2.2/2.5s to 2/2.2/2.4/2.6s

Chaos Knight

Chaos Bolt:

Damage reduced from 90-180/110-220/130-260/150-300 to 60-120/90-180/120-240/150-300

Chaos Strike:

Lifesteal reduced from 24/36/48/60% to 20/30/40/50%

Clockwerk

Battery Assault:

Deals two times the damage to creeps

Crystal Maiden

Base Strength reduced from 18 to 17

Frostbite:

Cast Range increased from 550 to 600

Crystal Nova:

Slow duration increased from 4.5s to 5s

Dark Seer

Base agility increased from 18 to 19

Surge:

Mana cost reduced from 50 to 35/40/45/50

Vacuum:

Damage increased from 40/110/180/250 to 100/150/200/250

Dark Willow

Shadow Realm:

Cooldown reduced from 26/22/18/14s to 20/18/16/14s

Dawnbreaker

Strength Growth reduced from 3.6 to 3.4

Luminosity:

Critical Damage increased from 120/140/160/180% to 125/150/175/200%

Solar Guardian:

Cooldown reduced from 120/110/100s to 120/105/90s

Dazzle

Position Touch:

Shard Hex Duration increased from 1.75s to 2

Bad Juju:

Damage/Heal per stack increased from 30/40/50 to 40/50/60

Disruptor

Static Storm:

Duration increased from 5s to 6s

Dragon Knight

Base agility reduced by three

Fireball:

Shard duration reduced from 10s to 8s

Shard AoE reduced from 450 to 350

Drow Ranger

Talent:

Level 25 Talent + two Multishot Waves increased to + three

Earthshaker

Aftershock:

Stun duration increased from 0.6/0.9/1.2/1.5s to 0.9/1.1/1.3/1.5s

Elder Titan

Astral Spirit:

Bonus Speed per creep increased from 1% to 1.5%

Earth Splitter:

Cooldown reduced from 120/110/100 to 100

Ember Spirit

Base Strength increased from 21 to 22

Sleight of Fist:

Cast range reduced from 700 to 650

Enigma

Demonic Conversion:

Cooldown increased from 50/45/40/35s to 60/52/44/36s

Faceless Void

Time Walk:

Aghanim’s Scepter radius increased from 350 to 400

Tıme Lock:

Second Attack Delay increased from 0.33s to 0.4s

Grimstroke

Ink Swell:

Radius reduced from 400 to 375

Cooldown increased from 30/25/20/15 to 30/26/22/18

Huskar

Inner Fire:

Damage rescaled from 100/170/240/310 to 120/180/240/300

IO

Overcharge:

Attack Speed Bonus rescaled from 50/70/90/110 to 25/55/85/115

Keeper of the Light

Illuminate:

Damage reduced from 200/300/400/500 to 185/290/395/500

Legion Commander

Moments of Courage:

Cooldown decreased from 2.3/1.8/1.3/0.8s to 1.9/1.5/1.1/0.7s

Talent:

Level 15 Talent +75 Overwhelming Odds damage per hero increased to +100

Leshrac

Lightning Storm:

Number of Targets increased from 4/6/8/10 to 5/7/9/11

Damage rescaled from 90/130/170/210 to 70/120/170/220

Lich

Frost Blast:

Mana cost reduced from 110/130/150/170 to 110/120/130/140

Lifestealer

Feast:

Enemy Max Health as Damage increased from 0.6/0.8/1/1.2% to 0.8/1/1.2/1.4%

Lina

Fiery Soul:

Stack duration increased from 15s to 18s

Shard bonus damage increased from 10 to 15

Lion

Earth Spike:

Projectile Speed increased from 1600 to 1800

Hex:

Cooldown decreased from 30/24/18/12s to 24/20/16/12s

Luna

Lucent Beam:

Damage increased from 75/150/225/300 to 80/160/240/320

Talent:

Level 25 Talent +0.2s Eclipse Lucent Ministun increased to 0.25s

Lycan

Shapeshift:

Critical Damage increased from 150/175/200% to 160/190/220%

Magnus

Skewer:

Slow increased from 10/20/30/40% to 20/30/40/50%

Shockwave:

Scepter Erupt Armor reduction increased from 50% to 75%

Scepter Damage Percentage increased from 50% to 75%

Scepter Move Speed Slow increased from 50% to 75%

Marci

Unleash:

Cooldown decreased from 110/90/70 to 100/80/60

Dispose:

Throw distance reduced from 350 to 300

Fixed thrown enemies being able to cast spells for 1 frame before being stunned

Mars

Base damage reduced by three

Spear of Mars:

Stun duration reduced from 1.6/2.0/2.4/2.8 to 1.4/1.8/2.2/2.6

Night Stalker

Void:

Mana cost increased from 80/90/100/110 to 90/100/110/120

Omniknight

Hammer of Purity:

Bonus Base Damage rescaled from 60/70/80/90% to 55/70/85/100%

Talent:

Level 20 Talent -4s Hammer of Purity Cooldown increased to -6s

Pangolier

Shield Crash:

Cooldown increased from 16/14/12/10 to 18/16/14/12

Roll Up:

Duration reduced from 4s to 2.75s

Phantom Lancer

Doppelganger:

Cooldown reduced from 25/20/15/10s to 19/16/13/10s

Talent:

Level 20 talent +5% Juxtapose damage increased to +8%

Pudge

Base damage increased by three

Flesh Heap:

Damage Block increased from 5/10/15/20 to 7/14/21/28

Talents:

Level 10 talent -14% Rot Slow increased to -16%

Pugna

Nether Ward:

Damage per Used Mana reduced from 1/1.25/1.5/1.75 to 0.75/1/1.25/1.5

Damage reduction reduced from 10/15/20/25% to 8/12/16/20%

Riki

Trick of the Trade:

Cooldown reduced from 21/18/15/12s to 18/16/14/12s

Shadow Demon

Shadow Poison:

Hit damage increased from 26/34/42/50 to 30/40/50/60

Shadow Fiend

Requiem of Souls:

Max fear duration increased from 2.4s to 2.7s (duration per line from 0.8s to 0.9s)

Silencer

Strength Growth reduced from 2.4 to 2.2

Arcane Curse:

Mana Cost decreased from 130/140/150/160 to 130/135/140/145

Talent:

Level 20 talent -20s Global Silence Cooldown increased to -25s

Slark

Base damage increased from 53-61 to 55-61

Essence Shift:

Duration rescaled from 15/30/60/100 to 20/40/60/80

Sniper

Assassinate:

Damage increased from 320/485/650 to 320/510/700

Sven

Base Attack Speed increased from 100 to 110

Techies

Proximity Mine gold bounty reduced from 25 to 15

Proximity Mine Magic Resistance Reduction increased from 10/15/20% to 15/20/25%

Sticky Bomb:

Detonation slow duration increased from 2s to 2.5s

Terrorblade

Metamorphosis:

Bonus Attack Damage increased from 15/30/45/60 to 30/40/50/60

Timbersaw

Base Strength increased from 24 to 25

Timber Chain:

Max Distance/Cast Range reduced from 800/950/1100/1250 to 750/900/1050/1200

Tinker

Defense Matrix:

Cast range increased from 600 to 650

Warp Flare:

Mana cost reduced from 150 to 100

Tusk

Snowball:

Speed increased from 600/625/650/675 to 625/650/675/700

Tag Team:

Slow Duration increased from 0.4s to 0.5s

Ursa

Earthshock:

Move speed slow increased from 16/24/32/40% to 22/28/34/40%

Vengeful Spirit

Base Damage increased by two

Visage

Soul Assumption:

Max damage per charge reduced from 75 to 70

Warlock

Movement speed increased from 290 to 300

Upheaval:

Max slow increased from 40/60/80/100% to 55/70/85/100%

Chaotic Offering:

Cast range decreased from 1200 to 1000

Weaver

Geminate Attack:

Attack Damage bonus increased from 10/25/40/55 to 15/30/45/60

Windranger

Gale Force:

Shard push speed reduced from 250 to 240

Witch Doctor

Death Ward:

Cooldown reduced from 70s to 60s

Talent:

Level 20 talent +15% Maledict Burst damage increased to +20%

Zeus

Heavenly Jump:

Duration increased from 1/1.5/2/2.5s to 1.6/1.9/2.2/2.5s

The patch notes are available here.

