Dota 2: The Dota Plus Fall Treasure sets draw flak from players 

Dota 2 recently received an update to Dota Plus heralding a new season to the subscription-based service. Along with that, arrived the new Fall 2021 Seasonal Dota Plus Treasure containing skin sets for nine heroes and a very rare courier.

As it stands, the hero sets in the seasonal treasure don’t really look like they belong to any Dota 2 treasure coming out in 2021. Objectively speaking, the low poly-count and the bland textures in the sets stick out like a sore thumb amid the other Dota 2 cosmetics in recent years.

Since this treasure also lies behind the paywall of a Dota Plus subscription, players of the game naturally expressed their disappointment at Valve’s lack of effort and quality control.

Dota 2 Fall Treasure's low quality sets disappoint players

The cosmetics for heroes in Dota 2 have been met with a situation quite akin to a "power creep" over the years. With new spell effects, ambient particles, and an altogether fresh look, Dota 2 cosmetics are long past the early days of the game where fans used to swoon over quite simple hero sets.

The argument regarding Glance Value has also diminished. Even if it comes up in conversation in the Dota 2 community, it’s always in an ironic sense. The blue Dragon Knight set, the camel-riding Keeper of the Light set, etc. are notable examples in that regard.

When it comes to the Dota Plus Fall 2021 Treasure, the dull look is not the only issue that Dota 2 fans have a problem with. As it was discovered and posted by Reddit user reignbeox, the sets have existed in Steam’s Dota 2 workshop since 2014, while one out of the nine sets dates back to 2013.

There has been a general sentiment in the Dota 2 community that Valve doesn't put much effort into the game anymore. This unimpressing treasure only reinforces that notion.

Moreover, there were other reasons that fans were genuinely disappointed with regarding the new Dota Plus season update. Valve has not released any Premium sets (purchasable by Shards) to the store for quite some time. The tasks in the new season of Dota Plus are also exactly the same as previous seasons.

Follow Sportskeeda Geshin Impact on Twitter for latest 2.1 update leaks, news, and more!

Edited by Allan Mathew