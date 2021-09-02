The Dota Plus fall update brings “Lakad matatag” back as a usable voice line in Dota 2

In the recent update of Dota 2, the seasonal battle pass and reward system of Dota Plus received its Fall update. It includes new treasures and quests for players to get brand new mythical sets of heroes.

The Dota Plus Fall Update is live with a new Seasonal Treasure and more.https://t.co/XOUskdby4P pic.twitter.com/94kiOhwr52 — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) September 1, 2021

Along with this update, to honor the memory of Filipino talent Aldrin Paulo “Dunoo” Pangan, the legendary voice line “Lakad matatag” has been added to the platinum guild reward list.

Dota Plus was first introduced to Dota 2 back on March 12, 2018, as a monthly subscription-based system that allowed Dota 2 players to gain additional assistive features in the game and new legendary sets exclusive to Dota Plus only. With the Dota Plus update, hero leveling was also introduced that enabled players to level up heroes to use unique voice lines of heroes.

The latest Fall update introduces new features in Dota 2

The Dota Plus Fall update introduced many new features along with refreshing some old ones. It introduces Dota Plus Seasonal Treasures for Fall, Nemestice features, and brand-new guild quests and quest lines.

Nemestice Features

Before this update, during the Nemestice Battle Pass was effective, the Dota 2 players could use the Dota Plus Assistant for “Quick Buy” recommendations and “Neutral Item” Suggestions. But with the Nemestice event being over, these options were removed from the Dota Plus feature list.

With the new Dota Plus Fall update, these features have been added back into the game as an integral feature of the Dota Plus Assistant. Along with these, the in-lane audio library and chat wheel sound rewards from the Nemestice Battle Pass are also added as rewards that can be purchased using the Dota Plus shards.

Updated Guild quests and rewards

With every seasonal update of Dota 2, the guild quest lines are always updated according to that season. Even for the Dota Plus fall update, new questlines have been added to enable players to gain more resources. As for the guild, rewards for the silver, gold, and platinum tiers have also been changed for the Dota 2 players.

Paying due tribute to Dunoo, Valve also added some of his most iconic voice lines to the platinum tier rewards. According to Valve,

"Rounding out today's update in addition to the changes above, the guild rewards for silver, gold, and platinum tier guilds have all been switched for the fall season. We were saddened to hear recently of the passing of Aldrin Paulo "Dunoo" Pangan, an icon of the Filipino casting community. As a tribute, for the next season, the selected chat wheels feature some of his most iconic lines."

Today's update pays tribute to Aldrin Paulo "Dunoo" Pangan. His iconic voice lines are now back in the game. Go make your next level plays in his honor. #Dota2 pic.twitter.com/MpBDyPULGu — Wykrhm Reddy (@wykrhm) September 2, 2021

The rewards for different tiers are as follows:

Silver Tier:

Emoticon: euls

Emoticon: fasta

Emoticon: hoodwink_sad

Gold Tier:

Spray: Lion Zap

Spray: Morphling Bucket

Spray: Furbolg High Five

Platinum Tier:

Chat Wheel: “Easiest money of my life!”

Chat Wheel: “Lakad Matataaaag! Normalin Normalin."

Chat Wheel - "The next level play!"

New Seasonal Treasure

The new seasonal treasures for the Dota Plus members features new sets for the following heroes:

Vengeful Spirit

Abaddon

Nature’s Prophet

Witch Doctor

Disruptor

Shadow Shaman

Tusk

Legion Commander

Dark Seer

Along with these sets, the Dota 2 players stand a chance to get the latest Ol’ Joe Koala Bear, courier.

