DOTA 2 patch 7.31 official notes: Primal Beast, Techies rework, community reactions and more 

The first major update of 2022 for DOTA 2 has arrived, and it brings loads of tweaks, with reworks to the infamous and highly contentious trio of Techies that will make a lot of people happy. Patch 7.30 was released back in August 2021, and the latest patch has been hotly anticipated patch 7.31 by the community.

This time around, Valve had intimated beforehand on Twitter that the patch would be arriving with a host of buffs and nerfs for items and heroes. But the highlight of the patch is the introduction of the new hero, Primal Beast.

Players had already gotten the hint that the savage beast was coming as people heard the roar of the Primal Beast for the last few days as they started the game and got temporarily stunned.

Without further adieu, let's dive into the 7.31 patch notes.

DOTA 2 patch 7.31 official notes

Patch Highlights

New Hero - Primal Beast.

Techies reworked.

Tinker new ability - Warp Flare.

Bloodseeker new Scepter ability - Blood Mist. Bloodseeker sprays his blood in an area, taking 5% max HP in pure damage every second while dealing 5% of a unit's max HP to enemies within a 450 radius, and slowing his enemies by 25%. While Blood Mist is active, Thirst's healing is increased by 50%. CD: 4s Cannot be turned off while on cooldown.

Brewmaster - Drunken Brawler reworked.

Dazzle - 2 ultimate abilities and reworked Scepter.

Lifestealer - Open Wounds - When a target afflicted by Open Wounds is dealt 500 damage, the wounds will fester and spread to a random other enemy within 700 radius. Prioritizes heroes.

Monkey King - Wukong’s Command - Scepter now also gives soldiers the ability to increase their Jingu Mastery stacks.

Mirana - Reworked Shard - Grants +1 Leap Charge. Sagan pounces, dealing 150 damage in a forward cone to units within 500 range of Mirana and slowing them by 30% for 2.5 seconds.

Necrophos - Reaper’s Scythe - Killing an enemy with Reaper's Scythe now grants Necrophos +3/6/9 HP/s and +1/2/3 mana regen permanently.

Oracle - Reworked Scepter - Grants Rain of Destiny. Brings forth rain on a 650 unit area for 10 seconds. Enemies standing in the area receive 50 damage per second and have -25% heal amplification. Allies heal 50 health per second and have 25% increased incoming heal amplification. CD: 40s Mana cost 150s.

Pudge - Flesh Heap - Can now be cast to grant 5/10/15/20 damage block against all types of damage for 7 seconds. Mana cost 50. Cooldown 30/25/20/15. Can be cast while channeling.

Rubick - Aghanim's Scepter now lets you steal 2 spells. (Note: If you steal a spell with 2 subabilities like Sun Ray, it will take both your spell slots.)

Primal Beast

Introducing the Primal Beast (Image via DOTA 2)

Players are already familiar with the Primal Beast from having played the Aghanim's Labyrinth, where it features. The official description of the Beast is as follows:

"Rushing savagely through enemies and allies alike, Primal Beast pounds into battle as one born to raise a ruckus. An unavoidable threat amidst any fray, the Beast can punish attackers and relishes grabbing prey to repeatedly slam them against the ground until nothing but mush remains."

Abilities

Onslaught - Primal Beast charges up and then runs in the chosen direction, knocking back enemies and allies alike. Enemy units are damaged and stunned on impact. The longer the charge duration, the farther Primal Beast's momentum will carry him. Can be cancelled at any time with the Stop command.

- Primal Beast charges up and then runs in the chosen direction, knocking back enemies and allies alike. Enemy units are damaged and stunned on impact. The longer the charge duration, the farther Primal Beast's momentum will carry him. Can be cancelled at any time with the Stop command. Trample - Primal Beast stomps over everything. For every 140.0 units traveled, all enemies around the Beast receive damage. Deals base damage plus a multiplier of Primal Beast's attack damage. Primal Beast is disarmed for the duration of the ability.

- Primal Beast stomps over everything. For every 140.0 units traveled, all enemies around the Beast receive damage. Deals base damage plus a multiplier of Primal Beast's attack damage. Primal Beast is disarmed for the duration of the ability. Uproar - The Beast's temper passively provides base bonus damage. Additionally, for every instance of 35.0 damage or more Primal Beast takes from enemy heroes, he accumulates stacks of Uproar.

- The Beast's temper passively provides base bonus damage. Additionally, for every instance of 35.0 damage or more Primal Beast takes from enemy heroes, he accumulates stacks of Uproar. When activated, Primal Beast releases a roar that slows surrounding enemies and grants the Beast additional attack damage and armor for 7.0 seconds based on his current stacks of Uproar.

Pulverize - Primal Beast channels his rage, grabbing the target enemy and slamming them into the ground repeatedly, damaging and mini-stunning any enemies caught in the AoE. Lasts 2.3 seconds.

- Primal Beast channels his rage, grabbing the target enemy and slamming them into the ground repeatedly, damaging and mini-stunning any enemies caught in the AoE. Lasts 2.3 seconds. Rock Throw (Shard grants new ability) - Primal Beast throws a rock at the target location that stuns and damages enemies. The rock cannot be thrown within a minimum range of Primal Beast.

For further details, check DOTA 2's website.

DOTA 2 @DOTA2 The new hero Primal Beast stomps into action and the jungle creeps rise to join his savage hunt! Dive into the details of the entire 7.31 Gameplay Update — also including a Techies rework, new items, and more — over at dota2.com/primalbeast The new hero Primal Beast stomps into action and the jungle creeps rise to join his savage hunt! Dive into the details of the entire 7.31 Gameplay Update — also including a Techies rework, new items, and more — over at dota2.com/primalbeast https://t.co/oZxZpCzPy5

General updates highlights

Base hero gold bounty increased from 120 + L*8 to 125 + L*8 where L = hero level

Cooldown reduction now stacks diminishingly

Moved the bounty runes from the triangle to the primary jungle

Moved the Dire and Radiant offlane towers 320 units further away from base

When a hero respawns in the fountain, they are invulnerable as long as there's at least one enemy hero in the base until they issue a command

Kill gold information now shows a breakdown of gold bounty for the killer plus proximity gold

The following abilities now consistently reveal invisibility for their duration: Winter's Curse, Aether Remnant, Berserker Rage (Ensnare), Shackles, Life Drain, Dismember, Fortune's End, Sinister Gaze, Searing Chains, Enchant Remnant, Rod of Atos, Gleipnir, Dark Troll Ensnare

Attack and armor types are now represented through abilities. Most damage remains unchanged with a few exceptions in creep vs creep and creep vs tower situations

Added new ability: Piercing. Piercing units deal 150% bonus damage to non-hero units and 50% less damage to Standard Units

Added new ability: Reinforced. Reinforced units deal 150% bonus damage to other Reinforced units and reduce damage received from heroes by 50% and from non-hero units by 30%

Added new ability: Runty. Runty units deal 25% less damage to heroes

Piercing, Reinforced, and Runty aren't stealable (e.g: Devour)

Neutral Items now show through Fog of War for the team they belong to until they are picked up.

Neutral creeps now increase their HP by 30, armor by 0.5, base damage by 3, attack speed by 5, gold bounty by 1 and XP bounty by 5 every 7.5 minutes, up to 30 times. (Last upgrade at 225 mins, same intervals as lane creeps)

Neutral creep base attack time has been increased to 2 and base attack speed has been adjusted to compensate. The main implication is that neutral creeps are more resilient versus attack speed slow

New Ancient Camp: Ancient Ice Shaman and 2 Ancient Frostbitten Golems

New Large Camp: 2 Warpine Raiders

Neutral Creep updates

Neutral Creeps (Image via DOTA 2 wiki)

ANCIENT ICE SHAMAN

NEW NEUTRAL CREEP

Ranged - 500 attack range

1500 HP / 400 mana

58-62 damage

290 move speed

3 armor

30% magic resistance

78-82 gold and 124 XP bounty

Level 6

Ability: Icefire Bomb: Ice Shaman throws a bomb to an enemy unit or building dealing 50 damage per second for 8 seconds. Deals only 25% damage to buildings. Range: 700. Mana cost: 100. Cooldown: 30s

ANCIENT FROSTBITTEN GOLEM

NEW NEUTRAL CREEP

Melee

900 HP

29-31 damage

300 move speed

7 armor

30% magic resistance

39-45 gold and 95 XP bounty

Level 5

Ability: Time Warp Aura. Grants 10% Cooldown Reduction in a 1200 radius (Note: All neutral creep auras have a radius of 800 when they aren't player controlled)

WARPINE RAIDER

NEW NEUTRAL CREEP

Melee

850 HP / 300 mana

39-41 damage

310 move speed

6 armor

30% magic resistance

50-52 gold and 76 XP bounty

Level 5

Ability: Seed Shot. Throws a seed to a unit slowing for 100% for 1s and dealing 100 damage. Can bounce to nearby enemies up to 4 hits (3 bounces). Range: 500. Mana cost: 100. Cooldown: 15s

KOBOLD FOREMAN

Attack damage increased from 14-15 to 19-21

Armor increased by 1

Gold bounty rescaled from 20-25 to 21-23

XP bounty increased from 28 to 30

Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0

Base attack speed increased from 100 to 200

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

KOBOLD SOLDIER

Damage increased from 14-15 to 17-18

Gold bounty rescaled from 14-18 to 14-16

Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 200

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

New Passive Ability: Steal Weapon. Every third attack Kobold Soldier will disarm its target for 3 seconds. Attack Counter does not increase while ability is on Cooldown. Cooldown: 9s

Model size increased by 10%

KOBOLD

Movement speed increased from 270 to 290

Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 200

Gold bounty reduced from 6-8 to 5-7

Bounty XP reduced from 17 to 14

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

New Passive Ability: Prospecting Aura. Allied heroes within a 1200 radius gain 20 gold per minute

HILL TROLL BERSERKER

Now has the Piercing ability

Base attack time increased from 1.6 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 125

Gold bounty reduced from 20-23 to 19-21

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

New Passive Ability: Break. Whenever Hill Troll Berserker attacks a unit it applies break to it for 3 seconds. Cooldown: 10s

HILL TROLL PRIEST

Now has the Piercing ability

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 125

Base attack time increased from 1.8 to 2.0

Gold bounty increased from 19-22 to 20-22

XP bounty increased from 26 to 28

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

No longer has Mana Aura

New Passive Ability: Heal Amplification Aura. Grants 15% heal amplification to all allies within 1200 range

Heal mana cost increased from 5 to 60

Heal cooldown increased from 0.5 to 10

Heal health restored increased from 15 to 100

VHOUL ASSASSIN

Now has the Piercing ability

Health increased from 370 to 400

Damage reduced from 30-36 to 30-32

Base attack time increased from 1.6 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 125

Gold bounty reduced from 19-22 to 18-20

XP bounty increased from 28 to 30

Turn rate increased from 0.5 to 0.9

Envenomed Weapon No longer deals 2 damage per second

Envenomed Weapon duration decreased from 20 to 10

Envenomed Weapon hero duration decreased from 10 to 2

Envenomed Weapon now reduces health regen by 75%

GHOST

Now has the Piercing ability

Armor increased by 1

Base attack time increased from 1.2 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 165

Gold bounty rescaled from 28-34 to 25-27

XP bounty reduced from 44 to 42

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

FELL SPIRIT

Base attack time increased from 1.5 to 2

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 135

Gold bounty increased from 17-20 to 14-15

XP bounty decreased from 28 to 26

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

Now has 200 mana

New Ability: Vex. Silences a unit for 3 seconds. Mana cost: 75. Range: 600. Cooldown 15s

HARPY SCOUT

Now has the Piercing ability

Damage reduced from 28-37 to 28-34

Base attack time increased from 1.6 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 125

Gold bounty reduced from 21-24 to 16-18

XP bounty reduced from 28 to 26

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

Now has 200 mana

New Ability: Take Off. Can be toggled to gain flying movement and lose 50% movement speed. Harpy Scout is disarmed while flying. Costs 2.5% max mana per second. Initial Mana cost: 20

HARPY STORMCRAFTER

Now has the Piercing ability

Damage reduced from 30-37 to 30-36

Health reduced from 550 to 500

Base attack time increased from 1.6 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 125

Gold bounty reduced from 29-33 to 27-29

XP bounty reduced from 44 to 42

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

Will now cast Chain Lightning against low health units

MUD GOLEM

Damage reduced from 29-33 to 24-26

Health reduced from 800 to 750

Magic resistance decreased from 50% to 30%

Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150

Gold bounty reduced from 24-27 to 24-26

XP bounty reduced from 44 to 42

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

Hurl Rock now deals double damage to creeps

Now will occasionally cast Hurl Rock at player controlled creeps. Multiple golems won't chain cast their rocks.

SHARD GOLEM

Damage increased from 9-10 to 10-14

Health increased from 240 to 250

Magic resistance decreased from 50% to 30%

Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150

Gold bounty reduced from 8-13 to 8-12

XP bounty increased from 17 to 18

Hurl Rock now deals double damage to creeps

Now will occasionally cast Hurl Rock at player controlled creeps. Multiple golems won't chain cast their rocks.

OGRE BRUISER

Damage decreased from 24-27 to 22-24

Health decreased from 850 to 800

Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150

Gold bounty rescaled from 18-38 to 24-28

XP bounty increased from 31 to 32

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

New Ability: Ogre Smash!. Ogre slowly charges a big attack for 2.8s, stunning for 3 seconds and dealing 200 + 8% of target Current HP as damage to all units in a 200 radius in front of him. Cooldown: 12s. No mana cost

Now will occasionally cast Ogre Smash in their camps. Multiple Ogres won't chain cast their stun.

OGRE FROSTMAGE

Damage decreased from 24-27 to 18-20

Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150

Gold bounty rescaled from 28-36 to 30-34

XP bounty increased from 47 to 48

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

SATYR BANISHER

Damage increased from 7-10 to 10-12

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

XP bounty decreased from 31 to 24

Gold bounty increased from 12-14 to 14-16

Base attack time increased from 1.7 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 125

Can now cast Purge in his camp after 5 seconds of attacking a hero

SATYR MINDSTEALER

Damage decreased from 24-27 to 21-23

Armor increased by 1

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

XP bounty decreased from 47 to 46

Base attack time increased from 1.7 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 125

Now has the Mana Aura ability, providing 2.5 Mana Regen per second in a 1200 AoE

ALPHA WOLF

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

Gold bounty increased from 30-36 to 34-36

XP bounty decreased from 66 to 60

Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150

GIANT WOLF

Damage reduced from 29-33 to 15-17

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

Gold bounty increased from 18-21 to 20-24

XP bounty decreased from 47 to 40

Base attack time increased from 1.45 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 125

Now has 200 mana

New Ability: Intimidate. Reduces the total attack damage of all enemies within 300 radius by 50% for 4 seconds. Mana cost: 50. Cooldown: 16s

Now casts Intimidate on nearby enemies when on low health in his camp

CENTAUR COURSER

Damage reduced from 18-21 to 18-20

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

Attack point reduced from 0.5 to 0.3

Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150

XP bounty increased from 31 to 32

Gold bounty increased from 16-19 to 18-20

Cloak Aura Magic Resistance Heroes increased from 10% to 15%

Cloak Aura Magic Resistance Creeps increased from 20% to 30%

CENTAUR CONQUEROR

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

Base attack time increased from 1.5 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 135

Gold bounty increased from 53-62 to 56-62

SATYR TORMENTER

Armor increased by 2

Gold bounty increased from 62-73 to 62-68

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150

HELLBEAR SMASHER

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

Base attack time increased from 1.55 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 135

Gold bounty rescaled from 61-79 to 64-68

No longer has Swiftness Aura

New Passive Ability: Death Throe: Power. When Hellbear Smasher dies, all allies within 700 range gain +50% base attack damage for 5 seconds

HELLBEAR

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

Gold bounty increased from 36-44 to 32-40

Base attack time increased from 1.5 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 135

No longer has Cloak Aura

Now has Swiftness Aura

New Passive Ability: Death Throe: Rush. When Hellbear dies, all allies within 700 range gain +100 attack speed for 5 seconds

WILDWING

Damage reduced from 20-25 to 18-20

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

Gold bounty increased from 12-16 to 18-20

XP bounty increased from 19 to 26

Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150

Now has 200 mana

Now has the Tornado ability

Tornado channeling time reduced from 40s to 15s

Tornado mana cost reduced from 200 to 100

Tornado cooldown reduced from 70 to 40

Tornado now lasts for 5 seconds after channel is interrupted

Whenever a Wildwing Ripper dies to a hero in his camp, there's a 33% chance that nearby Wildwings will cast tornado on the attacker

WILDWING RIPPER

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

Gold bounty increased from 54-70 to 60-66

Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150

No longer has Tornado

New Active Ability: Hurricane. Vector targeted. Target a unit and a direction. The unit will be pulled 400 units in that direction over 0.5s. Range: 400. Mana cost: 100. Cooldown: 30s

Only being attacked, will cast Hurricane to heroes chasing other heroes in the vicinity pushing them in the opposite direction.

DARK TROLL SUMMONER

Armor increased by 3

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150

Gold bounty decreased from 43-50 to 42-48

Raise Dead no longer needs nearby corpses

Raise Dead skeletons summoned increased from 2 to 3

No longer has Ensnare as an ability

Max mana reduced from 550 to 250

SKELETON WARRIOR

Attack reduced from 24-25 to 11-13

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

Gold bounty decreased from 6-12 to 4-6

XP bounty decreased from 12 to 4

New Passive Ability: Rally. Skeleton's allies within 1200 range gain 3 bonus attack damage. This Aura stacks

HILL TROLL

Now has the Piercing ability

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

Gold bounty decreased from 21-26 to 20-24

XP bounty decreased from 47 to 42

Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150

Now has Ensnare as an ability

Max mana increased from 0 to 200

Will sometimes cast Ensnare to targets attacking it

ANCIENT BLACK DRAGON

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

Attack point improved from 0.94 to 0.5

Backswing improved from 0.56 to 0.5

Damage rescaled from 48-81 to 62-68

Gold bounty decreased from 108-137 to 78-82

Magic resistance reduced from 50% to 30%

Base attack time increased from 1.5 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 135

ANCIENT BLACK DRAKE

Damage reduced from 34-45 to 20-22

Armor increased by 2

Attack point improved from 0.94 to 0.5

Backswing improved from 0.56 to 0.5

Magic resistance increased from 0% to 25%

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

Base attack time increased from 1.8 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 120

XP bounty increased from 50 to 95

Gold bounty increased from 26-33 to 39-45

New Passive Ability: Magic Amplification Aura. Increases spell damage received by enemy units within 1200 units by 5%

ANCIENT GRANITE GOLEM

Magic resistance decreased from 50% to 30%

Gold bounty decreased from 78-88 to 78-82

Health decreased from 1700 to 1500

Damage rescaled from 77-87 to 80-84

Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150

ANCIENT ROCK GOLEM

Attack damage reduced from 29-33 to 22-24

Magic resistance decreased from 50% to 30%

Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150

New Passive Ability: Weakness Aura. Reduces the armor of enemy units within 1200 units by 2

ANCIENT THUNDERHIDE

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

Base attack time increased from 1.8 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 120

Magic resistance decreased from 50% to 30%

Health increased from 1400 to 1700

Attack point improved from 0.5 to 0.3

Backswing improved from 0.5 to 0.3

Gold bounty increased from 64-71 to 78-82

ANCIENT RUMBLEHIDE

Attack damage reduced from 41-48 to 32-34

Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

Health increased from 800 to 850

Magic resistance decreased from 50% to 30%

Attack point improved from 0.5 to 0.3

Backswing improved from 0.5 to 0.3

Gold bounty reduced from 44-51 to 39-45

Base attack time increased from 1.8 to 2.0

Base attack speed improved from 100 to 120

Item updates

Buildable items in the game (Image via DOTA 2)

REVENANT'S BROOCH

NEW ITEM

Requires Witch Blade, Mystic Staff, 800g recipe (Total Cost 6200g)

+45 Intelligence

+40 Attack Speed

+8 Armor

+300 Projectile Speed

Active: Your next 5 attacks have true strike and deal magical damage. Can attack Ethereal units. Expires after 15s. Mana cost: 250. Cooldown: 45s

Passive: Causes your next attack to apply a poison for 4s slowing by 25% and dealing 1x your Intelligence as damage every second. Can only trigger once every 9 seconds

WRAITH PACT

NEW ITEM

Requires Vladmir's Offering, Point Booster, 400g recipe (Total Cost: 4200)

+250 Health

+250 Mana

Passive: Vladmir's Aura. Grants 15% Lifesteal, 18% Bonus Damage, 1.75 mana regeneration and 3 armor to allies in a 1200 AoE

Active: Can be cast within 350 range to create a totem that reduces all enemies' attack and spell damage within 900 AoE by 25% and deals 25 damage per second. Totem can move at 150 movement speed. Lasts 25s or 5 hero hits (10 creep hits). Mana cost: 100. CD: 60s

BOOTS OF BEARING

NEW ITEM

Requires Tranquil Boots, Drum of Endurance, 1500g recipe (total Cost 4125)

+8 Strength

+8 Intelligence

+65 Movement Speed

+15 HP Regen

8 charges. Gains a charge every 3 minutes

Active: Consumes a charge to give +50 attack speed and 15% movement speed allies to allies within 1200 radius for 6 seconds. During the first 2 seconds allies can't be slowed by other abilities. Does not stack with Drum of Endurance Active

Passive: Swiftness Aura: Grants +20 movement speed to allies within 1200 radius. Does not stack with Drum of Endurance Aura.

BLOODSTONE

ITEM REWORKED

Old:

Requires Voodoo Mask, Kaya and Soul Booster (5750g)

+16 Intelligence

+425 Health

+425 Mana

+8% Spell Damage

+15% Spell Lifesteal (Hero)

+3% Spell Lifesteal (Creep)

+100% Mana Regen Amplification

+30% Spell Lifesteal Amplification

Active: Bloodpact. Converts 30% of your max mana to health regeneration over 2 seconds. 85s CD Costs 30% of max mana

Passive: Mana Battery. Each charge provides 0.2 MP regen and 0.35% spell amplification. Nearby kills provide 1 charges. Dying causes you to lose 3 charges. Starts with 14 charges

New:

Requires Soul Booster, Voodoo Mask, 900g Recipe (4600g)

+550 Health

+550 Mana

+25% Spell Lifesteal (heroes)

+5% Spell Lifesteal (creeps)

Active: Bloodpact. Double Bloodstone's Spell Lifesteal and also converts the same percentage of damage dealt to mana. Lasts 6 seconds. Costs 10% of your Health to cast. When cast, grants the Drained debuff, ignoring extra Bloodpact effects for 40s. Cooldown: 40s

ORCHID MALEVOLENCE

ITEM REWORKED

Old:

Requires 2 Oblivion Staffs and a 475g recipe (3475g)

+20 Intelligence

+30 Attack Damage

+25 Attack Speed

+4 Mana Regeneration

Active: Soul Burn. Silences the target unit for 5 seconds. At the end of the silence, 30% of the damage received while silenced is inflicted as bonus magical damage. Mana cost: 100. Cooldown: 18s

New:

Requires Blitz Knuckles, Claymore, Void Stone (Total cost 3175)

+40 Attack Speed

+30 Attack Damage

+3 Mana Regeneration

Active: Soul Burn. Silences the target unit for 5 seconds. At the end of the silence, 30% of the damage received while silenced is inflicted as bonus magical damage. Mana cost: 100. Cooldown: 18s

BLOODTHORN

ITEM REWORKED

Old:

Requires Orchid, Hyperstone 800g recipe (Total cost 6275)

+25 Intelligence

+90 Attack Speed

+30 Damage

+5.5 Mana Regeneration

Soul Rend: Silences a target for 5 seconds. At the end of the silence, an additional 30% of all damage taken during the silence will be dealt to the target as magical damage. All attacks on the silenced target will have True Strike and 100% chance to crit for 130% damage

New:

Requires Orchid, Mage Slayer, 925g recipe (Total Cost 6500)

+20 Intelligence

+60 Attack Speed

+50 Damage

+5 Mana Regeneration

+20% Magic Resistance

Soul Rend: (Active) Silences a target for 5 seconds. At the end of the silence, an additional 30% of all damage taken during the silence will be dealt to the target as magical damage. All attacks on the silenced target will have True Strike and 100% chance to crit for 130% damage.

Mage Slayer: (Passive) Places a debuff when you attack enemies, causing them to do 35% less spell damage for 6 seconds

ETHEREAL BLADE

ITEM REWORKED

Old:

Requires Eaglesong, Ghost Scepter, 1000g Recipe (Total cost 4300g)

+40 Agility

+10 Strength

+10 Intelligence

Ethereal Blast: (Active) Converts the target unit to ethereal form, rendering them immune to physical damage, but unable to attack and 40% more vulnerable to magic damage. Lasts for 4 seconds on allies and 4 seconds on enemies. Cooldown: 20s.

Enemy targets are also slowed by 80%, and take 1.5x your primary attribute + 125 as magical damage

New:

Requires Kaya, Ghost Scepter 1100g Recipe (Total Cost 4650g)

+25 Intelligence

+5 Agility

+5 Strength

+24% Spell Lifesteal Amplification

+12% Spell Amplification

+75% Mana Regen Amplification

Ethereal Blast: (Active) Converts the target unit to ethereal form, rendering them immune to physical damage, but unable to attack and 40% more vulnerable to magic damage. Lasts for 4 seconds on allies and 4 seconds on enemies. Cooldown: 22s.

Enemy targets are also slowed by 80%, and take 1.5x their primary attribute + 50 as magical damage

AGHANIM'S SHARD

Now purchasable at 15 minutes

ARCANE BLINK

Active no longer grants cooldown reduction

Active now grants 25% mana cost reduction and 20% Debuff Amplification

ARMLET OF MORDIGGIAN

Health drain per second increased from 40 to 45

BLADE MAIL

Recipe cost reduced from 575 to 550 (total cost reduced from 2125 to 2100)

BOOTS OF TRAVEL

Movement speed bonus reduced from 100 to 90

BOOTS OF TRAVEL 2

Movement speed bonus reduced from 120 to 110

Now additionally reduces TP channel time by 1s

BOTTLE

Using the Bottle removes the lingering fountain buff (i.e: you can only use it once for free once you leave the fountain)

BRACER

Now doubles its bonuses after minute 25

NULL TALISMAN

No longer grants 3% spell amplification

Now grants 4% mana cost reduction

Now doubles its bonuses after minute 25

WRAITH BAND

Now doubles its bonuses after minute 25

CRIMSON GUARD

Cooldown reduced from 40 to 35

Active damage block increased from 70 to 75

DESOLATOR

Damage reduced from 55 to 50

Now gains +2 damage if an enemy hero dies with this item's Corruption Debuff up to a Maximum of 25.

DRUM OF ENDURANCE

Can now be cast without interrupting channeling

DUST OF APPEARANCE

Now also deals 25 damage to enemies revealed when cast.

DIFFUSAL BLADE

Recipe reworked. Now requires Blade of Alacrity + Robe of the Magi + 1050g Recipe (total cost reduced from 3150 to 2500)

Agility bonus reduced from 24 to 15

Intelligence bonus reduced from 12 to 10

Melee Illusion mana burn reduced from 12 to 8

EYE OF SKADI

Bonus stats reduced from 25 to 22

Bonus health increased from 200 to 220

Bonus mana increased from 200 to 220

FORCE STAFF

Cooldown reduced from 23s to 20s

GEM OF TRUE SIGHT

Now has an active. Gives True Sight over a 300 AoE area within 300 range for 4 seconds. 12s CD (Note: Does not grant vision on the area, just vision of invisible units/wards)

No longer reveals invisibility when dropped.

GHOST SCEPTER

Cooldown increased from 20s to 22s

GLIMMER CAPE

Active Magic Resistance Increased from 45% to 50%

HEALING SALVE

Duration increased from 10s to 13s

Healing per second reduced from 40 to 30 (Total heal reduced from 400 to 390)

HOLY LOCKET

Bonus Mana reduced from 325 to 300

HOOD OF DEFIANCE

Magic resistance reduced from 20% to 18%

Barrier block increased from 325 to 350

Mana cost reduced from 75 to 50

HURRICANE PIKE

Cooldown reduced from 23s to 20s

Cast range increased from 550 to 650

Enemy cast range increased from 400 to 450

Attack range increased from 140 to 150

Ally push speed increased from 1200 to 1500

KAYA AND SANGE

Bonus Status Resistance reduced from 22% to 20%

METEOR HAMMER

Mana cost reduced from 125 to 100

Unit damage per second reduced from 90 to 60

Stun duration decreased from 1.5s to 1.25s

Impact radius increased from 315 to 400

NULLIFIER

No longer pierces magic immunity

No longer slows the enemy

No longer has a mana cost

PIPE OF INSIGHT

Magic Resistance Aura increased from 10% to 12%

QUELLING BLADE

Cost reduced from 130 to 100 (Battlefury cost reduced to 4100)

Quell damage reduced from 12/6 to 8/4

RADIANCE

Recipe reworked: Now requires a Sacred Relic, and a Talisman of Evasion (total cost reduced from 5100 to 5050)

Can now be disassembled.

Now grants 15% evasion

Blind effect reduced from 17% to 10%

Can no longer be toggled on or off when the owner is out of the game (e.g.: Shadow Demon Disruption)

REFRESHER ORB

Mana Regen reduced from 12 to 7

Cooldown increased from 160 to 170

SANGE AND YASHA

Bonus Status Resistance reduced from 22% to 20%

SATANIC

Cooldown increased from 25s to 30s

SOUL RING

Recipe cost increased from 225 to 245 (total cost increased from 680g to 700g)

SWIFT BLINK

Active no longer grants attack damage and attack speed

Active now grants 35 Agility

Neutral item updates

Neutral Items in DOTA 2 were added in an earlier update (Image via dotabuff)

TRUSTY SHOVEL

Bonus health decreased from 100 to 75

ARCANE RING

Bonus Intelligence reduced from 10 to 8

TUMBLER'S TOY

Cooldown reduced from 20s to 15s

BROOM HANDLE

Armor increased from +3 to +4

Damage decreased from +14 to +8

QUICKSILVER AMULET

Movement speed Bonus decreased from 4% to 3%

RING OF AQUILA

Damage decreased from +7 to +3

ESSENCE RING

Bonus mana regen reduced from 2.5 to 2

GROVE BOW

Bonus attack speed increased from 15 to 20

BRIGAND'S BLADE

Damage bonus per health missing increased from 8 to 10

PUPIL'S GIFT

Secondary stats bonus increased from 14 to 15

FAE GRENADE

Damage per second increased from 35 to 40

Active no longer grants vision to both teams

SPIDER LEGS

Bonus movement speed decreased from 22% to 18%

Active duration increased from 3 to 3.5s

ENCHANTED QUIVER

Bonus damage increased from +200 to 225

Bonus range from +400 to +350

QUICKENING CHARM

Cooldown reduction reduced from 12% to 10%

HP regen increased from 9 to 10

CEREMONIAL ROBE

Bonus mana reduced from 350 to 250

PSYCHIC HEADBAND

Bonus Intelligence reduced from 16% to 15%

Psychic Push range reduced from 800 to 600

PALADIN SWORD

Bonus damage reduced from 20 to 16

TELESCOPE

Bonus attack range reduced from 110 to 100

Bonus cast range reduced from 110 to 100

BLAST RIG

Trigger/explosion radius increased from 300 to 400

Explosion damage reduced from 300 to 250

ASCETIC'S CAP

HP regen increased from 10 to 15

TIMELESS RELIC

Debuff duration amplification reduced from 25% to 20%

THE LEVELLER

Bonus attack speed reduced from 50 to 40

SPELL PRISM

Cooldown reduction reduced from 18% to 12%

Bonus attributes increased from 6 to 8

NINJA GEAR

Bonus Agility increased from 24 to 25

Active movement speed increased from 15 to 20%

WITCHBANE

Now additionally grants 20 attack speed

BOOK OF SHADOWS

Bonus attributes increased from 12 to 13

FALLEN SKY

Strength reduced from 20 to 15

Intelligence reduced from 20 to 15

Damage per second to buildings increased from 50 to 60

Damage per second to units reduced from 90 to 60

PIRATE HAT

Now additionally grants 15 movement speed

ARCANIST'S ARMOR

Mega Shield now only affects heroes

Mega Shield reflect percentage increased from 35% to 40%

Hero updates

Choose Heroes in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

ABADDON

Strength gain reduced from 2.8 to 2.6

Base Mana Regen increased from 0 to 0.25

Reworked Shard. Causes Mist Coil to deal Abaddon's attack damage on impact (applying on hit effects) and increases Curse of Avernus base slow by 10%

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +55 Mist Coil heal/damage reduced to +50

Level 25 Talent 500 AoE Mist Coil reduced to 400

ALCHEMIST

UNSTABLE CONCOCTION

Grants Alchemist 5/10/15/20% movement speed while charging

Explosion now damages enemy creeps within its radius

ANCIENT APPARITION

Ancient Apparition in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

COLD FEET

Now deals damage in 0.5s intervals instead of 1s. (Total damage remains unchanged)

ICE VORTEX

Slow rescaled from 15/20/25/30% to 16/19/22/25%

Magic amplification rescaled from 12/16/20/24% to 16/19/22/25%

CHILLING TOUCH

Cooldown reduced from 15/11/7/3s to 12/9/6/3s

Mana cost reduced from 30/45/60/75 to 30/40/50/60

Damage reduced from 50/90/130/170 to 40/80/120/160

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent -6% Ice Vortex slow/magic resistance reduced to -5%

ANTI-MAGE

Anti Mage in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Base Strength reduced from 23 to 21

MANA BREAK

Now can stack with Diffusal Blade's mana burn

Now additionally slows enemy movement speed for 10/20/30/40% for 0.75s when it burns all its target's mana. (Illusions also apply this effect)

ARC WARDEN

Agility gain increased from 2.5 to 3.0

SPARK WRAITH

Damage increased from 100/170/240/310 to 100/180/260/340

TEMPEST DOUBLE

Now has a 50% attack damage penalty if more than 2000 units away from Arc Warden

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +8 Armor replaced with +2s Flux Duration

Level 25 Talent +35% Lifesteal replaced with Tempest Double has 50% Cooldown Reduction

AXE

Axe in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

BATTLE HUNGER

Now deals physical damage

Damage rescaled from 16/24/32/40 to 10/15/20/25 + 1x Axe's Armor

No longer grants movement speed to Axe

Now only slows enemies as long as they are not facing Axe

Slow rescaled from 12/13/14/15% to 8/17/26/35%

COUNTER HELIX

Shard debuff now reduces total attack damage taken by Axe from the affected unit. (This makes Blade Mail deal full damage back since the outgoing damage isn't reduced)

CULLING BLADE

Killing an enemy hero grants a permanent +1/1.5/2 armor bonus to Axe

Cooldown increased from 75/65/55s to 100/85/70s

Mana cost rescaled from 60/120/180 to 100/125/150

Movement speed bonus rescaled from 30% to 20/25/30%

Attack speed bonus rescaled from 30 to 20/30/40

Damage is now pure and pierces magic immunity

Damage increased from 150/250/300 to 250/350/450

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +12% magic resistance replaced with +20 movement speed

Level 15 Talent +25 movement speed replaced with +10% Battle Hunger slow

Level 20 Talent +20 HP regen replaced with +1 permanent armor per Culling Blade kill (Note: This is retroactive)

Level 20 Talent +150 Culling Blade threshold replaced with +150 Culling Blade damage/threshold

Level 25 Talent: +100 Battle Hunger DPS replaced with 2x Battle Hunger armor multiplier

BANE

ENFEEBLE

No longer reduces cast speed

Now reduces cast range by 30%

FIEND'S GRIP

Damage reduced from 80/120/160 to 70/110/150

TALENTS

Level 25 Talent +150 Brain Sap damage/heal increased to 200

BATRIDER

Batrider in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Base Armor increased by 1

Reworked Shard. Flaming Lasso no longer disarms you. Your attacks apply 1 stack of Sticky Napalm

FLAMEBREAK

Mana cost reduced from 110/120/130/140 to 110/115/120/125

FLAMING LASSO

Mana cost reduced from 225 to 175/200/225

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +5% spell amplification replaced with +75 Sticky Napalm radius

Level 10 Talent +6 armor replaced with +75 Flamebreak knockback

Level 15 Talent +250 health replaced with -10s Flaming Lasso cooldown

Level 15 Talent +5 Sticky Napalm damage replaced with +25 movement speed

Level 20 Talent +30 movement speed replaced with 2 Flamebreak charges

Level 20 Talent +20% magic resistance replaced with +6 Sticky Napalm damage

Level 25 Talent -35s Flaming Lasso cooldown replaced with Flamebreak applies 2 Sticky Napalm charges

BEASTMASTER

Base Damage reduced by 2

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +30 Movement Speed replaced with +25 Movement Speed Beastmaster Controlled Units

BLOODSEEKER

Bloodseeker in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

New Scepter ability Blood Mist. Bloodseeker sprays his blood in an area, taking 5% max HP in pure damage every second while dealing 5% of a unit's max HP to enemies within a 450 radius, and slowing his enemies by 25%. While Blood Mist is active, Thirst's healing is increased by 50%. CD: 4s Cannot be turned off while on cooldown

TALENTS

Level 20 talent +400 Health replaced with +15% Spell Lifesteal

Level 25 Talent -4s Bloodrite cooldown replaced with 2 Rupture charges

BOUNTY HUNTER

Movement Speed increased from 320 to 325

SHADOW WALK

Cooldown increased from 15s to 18/17/16/15s

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +2s Shadow Walk Slow Duration replaced with +10% Shadow Walk Slow

BREWMASTER

Brewmaster in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

CINDER BREW

Casting Cinder Brew now also drenches Brewmaster himself in his Brew. Brewmaster doesn't get the negative effects

DRUNKEN BRAWLER

Reworked. Brewmaster gains three stances based on his elements that he can freely switch to. Stances have stronger effects if Brewmaster is affected by Cinder Brew

Earth Brawler Stance grants 1/3/5/7 armor and 5/10/15/20% magic resist. Effect is tripled if Brewmaster is affected by Cinder Brew

Storm Brawler Stance grants Brewmaster 15/20/25/30% evasion and 5/7/9/11% movement speed. Effect is tripled if Brewmaster is affected by Cinder Brew

Fire Brawler Stance grants Brewmaster 24% chance of dealing a 145/160/175/190% damage critical hit. Chance is tripled if Brewmaster is affected by Cinder Brew

PRIMAL SPLIT

Shard no longer grants Brewmaster's attack procs to the Void Brewling

Shard now grants Void Brawler stance: Grants Brewmaster 20% Status Resist and a 25% movement slow for 2 seconds on attack. Effects are tripled if Brewmaster is affected by Cinder Brew

TALENTS

Level 25 Talent +90% Drunken Brawler critical strike replaced with Cinder Brew Applies Fear when Ignited (Lasts 1.5 seconds)

BRISTLEBACK

Base movement speed increased from 290 to 295

Strength gain reduced from 2.9 to 2.5

WARPATH

Max charges increased from 5/7/9 to 6/8/10

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +2 mana regen reduced to 1.5

Level 25 Talent 13% spell lifesteal reduced to 12%

Level 25 Talent +24 Warpath damage per stack increased to +25

BROODMOTHER

Broodmother in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

SPINNER'S SNARE

Can now be cast anywhere there's a web regardless of cast range. (Same behavior as Spin Web)

SPAWN SPIDERLINGS

Spiderling duration reduced from 60s to 40/45/50s

Spiderling damage increased from 14 at all levels to 14/17/20

Poison Sting no longer deals damage per second

Poison Sting slow rescaled from 8% to 6/8/10%

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +10 Agility replaced with +3 Spin Web Max Webs (Note: does not affect the charges)

Level 15 Talent +30 attack speed replaced with +16 Agility

Level 20 Talent +50% Spiderling building damage replaced with +15% Silken Bola slow

CENTAUR WARRUNNER

Centaur Warrunner in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Strength gain reduced from 4.6 to 4.0

Base armor increased by 1

HOOF STOMP

Damage increased from 100/150/200/250 to 120/180/240/300

DOUBLE EDGE

Shard now applies its Strength bonus before dealing damage

STAMPEDE

Scepter damage reduction decreased from 40% to 20/25/30%

Scepter now leashes affected enemies for the duration of the debuff

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +5 armor replaced with +15 Strength

Level 20 Talent decreased from +50 Retaliate Damage to +45

CHAOS KNIGHT

CHAOS STRIKE

Deals 1.5x damage to creeps

CHEN

Chen in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

HOLY PERSUASION

Bonus movement speed increased from 10/15/20/25 to 10/20/30/40

HAND OF GOD

Heal reduced from 275/400/625 to 200/300/400

Now additionally applies a 20/30/40 HP heal per second for 10 seconds

TALENTS

Level 25 Talent +280 Hand of God heal replaced with +200/+10 Hand of God heal/heal over time

CLINKZ

Clinkz in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

BURNING BARRAGE

Channel time decreased from 1.5/1.9/2.3/2.7s to 1.2/1.6/2.0/2.4

TALENTS

Level 10 talent +1.75 Mana Regen replaced with +20 Searing Arrows Damage

Level 10 Talent +12% magic resistance replaced with -3s Skeleton Walk cooldown

Level 15 Talent +30 Searing Arrows Damage replaced with Death Pact Gains Creep Abilities (Only steals their first ability)

Level 15 Talent -5s Skeleton Walk cooldown replaced with +25% Death Pact health

Level 25 Talent +50/5% Death Pact Health/Damage replaced with +25% Burning Barrage damage

CLOCKWERK

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +100 Rocket Flare Damage replaced with Power Cogs Leash Units Inside

CRYSTAL MAIDEN

Crystal Maiden in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

CRYSTAL NOVA

Attack speed slow increased from 20/30/40/50 to 30/45/60/75

ARCANE AURA

Now also grants 6/12/18/24 mana to all allies within 1200 radius whenever Crystal Maiden casts a spell (but not items)

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +200 health increased to +250

Level 15 Talent +6% Arcane Aura magic resistance replaced with +20 Arcane Aura mana per cast

DARK SEER

Strength rescaled from 20 + 3.1 to 22 + 2.6

Intelligence gain decreased from 3.1 to 2.7

ION SHELL

Duration rescaled from 25 to 21/24/27/30

Scepter bonus duration reduced from 20 to 15

Can now be cast on Creep Hero units

NORMAL PUNCH

Illusion duration reduced from 8s to 6s

DARK WILLOW

Dark Willow in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Base HP regeneration increased from 0.5 to 0.75

BRAMBLE MAZE

Now deals 50 damage every 0.5s at all levels. (Total damage rescaled from 120/160/200/240 to 100/150/200/250)

Now provides true sight over rooted targets

SHADOW REALM

Now has a 0.3s fade time

CURSED CROWN

Shard no longer reduces cooldown by 2s

BEDLAM

Seconds per revolution decreased from 1.8s to 1.5

Damage reduced from 75/125/175 to 70/120/170

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +32 Bedlam damage reduced to +30

Level 25 Talent +110 attack speed reduced to +100

DAWNBREAKER

Dawnbreaker in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

STARBREAKER

Mana cost increased from 80 to 100

Swipe radius reduced from 360 to 300

Smash radius increased from 250 to 300

Swipe damage increased from 20/30/40/50 to 25/40/55/70

Smash damage reduced from 30/60/90/120 to 25/40/55/70

Shard now also grants free movement to Dawnbreaker. (Orientation is still locked while swinging)

CELESTIAL HAMMER

Fire trail radius and projectile radius increased from 150 to 200

Return impact radius reduced from 250 to 200

LUMINOSITY

Allied healing percentage increased from 35% to 50%

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +30 swipe damage replaced with +25 swipe/smash damage

Level 15 Talent +40% Luminosity crit increased to +50%

DAZZLE

Dazzle in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Now has 2 ultimate abilities, Good Juju and Bad Juju

Reworked Scepter: Good Juju now also reduces all of Dazzle's item cooldowns by 50% and can be cast on an ally to reset their item cooldowns. 180s CD 250 Mana cost

POISON TOUCH

Cooldown reduced from 27/24/21/18s to 27/23/19/15s

SHALLOW GRAVE

Now grants the target 2/4/6/8% Incoming Heal Amplification for each 10% HP missing

SHADOW WAVE

Mana cost reduced from 90/100/110/120 to 90

Cooldown rescaled from 14/12/10/8 to 12/11/10/9

GOOD JUJU

Passive. Whenever Dazzle casts an ability all of his abilities' cooldowns are reduced by 1/1.5/2s

BAD JUJU

Whenever a unit is affected by one of Dazzle's abilities, they lose/gain 1/2/3 armor for 8/10/12 seconds. Can be activated to deal 30/40/50 damage to all enemies and heal all allies by 30/40/50HP within 1200 radius Mana cost 50/75/100 CD: 15s

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +20 Strength replaced with +50 Shadow Wave heal/damage

DEATH PROPHET

SPIRIT SIPHON

Shard fear activation time reduced from 4s to 3s

DISRUPTOR

Disruptor in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

THUNDER STRIKE

Damage per strike reduced from 45/70/95/120 to 35/60/85/110

Shard can no longer target allies. Now causes all allies within the radius of the Thunder Strike to gain 50 attack speed and 25% movement speed for 1.5s every strike. (Radius: 450)

GLIMPSE

Mana cost reduced from 100 to 55/70/85/100

Cooldown reduced from 48/38/28/18 to 24/22/20/18

DOOM

DEVOUR

Gold reduced from 60/110/160/210 to 50/100/150/200

Now grants Doom 1/3/5/7 armor while digesting a creep

INFERNAL BLADE

Burn damage rescaled from 16/24/32/40 + 1.25/2.5/3.75/5% to 20/30/40/50 + 1/2/3/4%

DOOM

Mana cost increased from 150/200/250 to 150/225/300

DRAGON KNIGHT

Dragon Knight in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

BREATHE FIRE

Damage rescaled from 90/170/240/300 to 80/160/240/320

FIREBALL

DPS increased from 65 to 80

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +150 Elder Dragon Form range increased to 175

Level 25 Talent 375 Dragon Tail AoE increased to 400

DROW RANGER

Drow Ranger in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Base Strength reduced from 18 to 16

MULTISHOT

Range multiplier from 2 to 1.75

GUST

Provides 10% movement speed bonus to Drow Ranger for 3/4/5/6 seconds

EARTH SPIRIT

Earth Spirit in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Strength gain decreased from 4.4 to 3.8

Base HP regen increased from 0.25 to 1.0

BOULDER SMASH

Damage increased from 105/170/235/300 to 120/180/240/300

Unit knockback distance increased from 480/600/680/800 to 500/600/700/800

Cast point reduced from 0.01 to 0

ROLLING BOULDER

Cast point reduced from 0.01 to 0

Mana cost increased from 50 to 70

Roll delay reduced from 0.6 to 0.5

Speed increased from 800 to 1000

Stone speed multiplier reduced from 2x to 1.6x

Damage rescaled from 70/90/110/130 to 30 + 100% Strength

GEOMAGNETIC GRIP

Cast point increased from 0.01 to 0.1

Mana cost reduced from 100 to 75

MAGNETIZE

Cast point increased from 0.01 to 0.2

ENCHANT REMNANT

Cast range increased from 125 to 175

Has 500 cast range when cast on an ally

EARTHSHAKER

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +25 movement speed replaced with +50% Enchant Totem damage

ELDER TITAN

Elder Titan in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Base mana regen from 0 to 0.25

Added a second sub-ability for Ancestral Spirit, Move Ancestral Spirit. Moves the spirit towards the target location. (This is equivalent to selecting the spirit and move-clicking that location)

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +20 attack speed increased to +25

Level 10 Talent +15 movement speed replaced with +2% Astral Spirit move speed per hero

EMBER SPIRIT

Ember Spirit in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

SLEIGHT OF FIST

No longer deals reduced damage to creeps

Cooldown decreased from 18/14/10/6 to 15/12/9/6

Bonus hero damage rescaled from 40/80/120/160 to 60/90/120/150

FLAME GUARD

Now absorbs 70% of magical damage taken

Absorb amount reduced from 110/240/370/500 to 85/190/295/400. (Shield disables after receiving 121/271/421/571 damage)

FIRE REMNANT

Cast point increased from 0 to 0.1

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +280 Flame Guard absorption reduced to +200

ENCHANTRESS

Agility gain increased from 1.8 to 2.1

IMPETUS

Mana cost reduced from 55 to 50

Now deals double damage vs creeps and illusions

NATURE'S ATTENDANTS

Mana cost reduced from 170/160/150/140 to 140

ENIGMA

Enigma in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

DEMONIC CONVERSION

Eidolon turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9

Eidolon attack point improved from 0.3s to 0.2

Eidolon attack range increased from 450 to 500

MIDNIGHT PULSE

Now deals damage based on current HP

Damage per second rescaled from 4.75/5.5/6.25/7% of max HP to 6/8/10/12% of current HP

BLACK HOLE

Shard outer radius reduced from 1200 to 1000

FACELESS VOID

Base HP regen increased from 0.5 to 1

GRIMSTROKE

Grimstroke in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

STROKE OF FATE

Base damage reduced from 120/180/240/300 to 100/160/220/280

Damage per unit hit increased from 18/27/36/45 to 20/30/40/50

Cast point improved from 0.8 to 0.6

Projectile speed reduced from 2400 to 2000

GYROCOPTER

Gyrocopter in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

HOMING MISSILE

Damage rescaled from 100/175/250/325 to 90/180/270/360

Stun duration reduced from 2.25/2.5/2.75/3s to 1.8/2.2/2.6/3s

FLAK CANNON

Cooldown rescaled from 24/22/20/18s to 20s

HOODWINK

Hoodwink in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

ACORN SHOT

Initial projectile speed increased from 1800 to 2100

No longer benefits twice from cast range bonus

SCURRY

Passive evasion rescaled from 8/16/24/32% to 15/20/25/30%

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent -3 armor corruption increased to -4

Level 25 Talent Sharpshooter pierces magic immunity replaced with +135 Bushwhack radius

HUSKAR

Huskar in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Strength reduced from 21+3.4 to 20+3.3

BERSERKER'S BLOOD

Now also grants magic resist up to 10/15/20/25% based on Huskar's HP

INVOKER

Invoker in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Movement speed increased from 275 to 285

WEX

Bonus movement speed decreased from 1 -> 7% to 0.8 -> 5.6%

ALACRITY

Mana cost increased from 60 to 100

ICE WALL

Mana cost reduced from 175 to 125

FORGE SPIRIT

Armor reduced per hit rescaled from 1 to 0.8->1.5. (Affected by Exort)

Melting Strike no longer has a 20 armor max cap and instead has a 20 stack cap. (Max armor reduction rescaled from 20 to 16->30)

GHOST WALK

Bonus movement speed rescaled from -30 -> 40 to -15 -> 20

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +1 Forged Spirit armor reduction replaced with +50 Forged Spirit attack speed

Level 20 Talent +35 Alacrity damage/speed reduced to +30

Level 25 Talent 2.5x Quas/Wex/Exort passive effects increased to 3x

IO

IO in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Reworked Shard. Passively grants Io 10% spell lifesteal. Increases Overcharge spell amplification by 10% and causes it to also share Io's current spell lifesteal with any Tethered units

TETHER

Heal transfer rescaled from 70/90/110/130% to 75/90/105/120%

SPIRITS

Scepter now also causes Spirits to apply a 15% slow for 0.3 seconds when impacting an enemy hero

OVERCHARGE

Cooldown increased from 22/20/18/16s to 25/22/19/16s

Spell Amplification reduced from 10/12/14/16% to 8/10/12/14%

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +30 damage replaced with +15 damage to Tethered units

Level 15 Talent +15% spell lifesteal replaced with +6% Tether movement speed

Level 15 Talent +300 Spirits max range replaced with +45 spirit damage

Level 20 Talent +60 Spirit damage replaced with +0.2 Overcharge max HP regen bonus

Level 25 Talent +900 health replaced with +400 health to Tethered units

JAKIRO

Jakiro in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Base Strength reduced from 27 to 25

ICE PATH

Cooldown increased from 12/11/10/9s to 21/17/13/9s

Stun duration increased from 1/1.5/2/2.5s to 1.6/1.9/2.2/2.5s

DUAL BREATH

Now deals 10 instances of damage instead of 11 (same duration)

LIQUID FIRE

Cooldown decreased from 20/15/10/4 to 16/12/8/4

MACROPYRE

Cast point reduced from 0.55 to 0.4

Scepter duration reduced from 30s to 25s

JUGGERNAUT

Juggernaut in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

HEALING WARD

Mana cost decreased from 140 to 140/130/120/110

OMNISLASH

Cooldown reduced from 140s to 130

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +30 Attack Speed replaced with +1s Blade Fury duration

Level 20 Talent +8 armor replaced with 40% Blade Dance lifesteal

Level 20 Talent +160 Bladefury DPS reduced to +150

KEEPER OF THE LIGHT

ILLUMINATE

Radius increased from 375 to 400

Cast point reduced from 0.3 to 0

Max vision increased from 1125 to 1125/1275/1425/1575

SPIRIT FORM

Cooldown reduced from 70s to 65s

BLINDING LIGHT

Pushback duration increased from 0.4s to 0.8s

KUNKKA

Kunkka in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

X MARKS THE SPOT

Cast Range increased from 400/600/800/1000 to 550/700/850/1000

Cooldown increased from 24/20/16/12 to 30/24/22/12

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +16 Strength replaced with 25% X Mark The Spot movement speed. (Affects Enemies negatively and allies positively)

LEGION COMMANDER

Legion Commander in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Reworked Shard. Legion Commander gains 4 armor for every hero hit with Overwhelming Odds and 0.5 armor for each creep. Increases Overwhelming Odds duration by 8 seconds

OVERWHELMING ODDS

Base damage rescaled from 40/60/80/100 to 35/65/95/125

Hero damage increased from 30/60/90/120 to 35/65/95/125

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +30 movement speed replaced with +250 AoE Press the Attack

Level 25 Talent +400 AoE Press the Attack replaced with Press the Attack grants 2s spell immunity

LESHRAC

Leshrac in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Base damage increased by 3

NIHILISM

Leshrac gaining Magic immunity no longer ends Nihilism.

LICH

Lich in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Base Agility increased from 15 to 17

Intelligence gain decreased from 4.1 to 3.6

Turn rate increased from 0.6 to 0.7

FROST BLAST

Attack speed slow increased from 30% to 30/40/50/60%

FROST SHIELD

Now does its first tick of damage/slow 0.1s after casting (total damage/duration unchanged)

CHAIN FROST

Mana cost reduced from 200/350/500 to 180/300/420

LIFESTEALER

RAGE

Cooldown increased from 18 to 21/20/19/18

OPEN WOUNDS

When a target afflicted by Open Wounds is dealt 500 damage, the wounds will fester and spread to a random other enemy within 700 radius. Prioritizes heroes

Duration reduced from 8 to 7

LINA

Lina in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Reworked Shard: Lina's spells deal 10 more damage for each Fiery Soul charge

FIERY SOUL

Max charges increased from 3 to 7

Stack duration increased from 12s to 15s

Movement speed bonus per charge reduced from 4/5/6/7% to 1.5/2/2.5/3%

Attack speed bonus per charge reduced from 30/50/70/90 to 10/20/30/40

Now gains a charge whenever a spell damages an enemy

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +30/2% Fiery Soul per stack reduced to +15/1%

LION

Lion in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

FINGER OF DEATH

Mana cost reduced from 200/420/650 to 200/400/600

Aghanim's Scepter cooldown reduced from 100/60/20 to 80/50/20

MANA DRAIN

Now reveals invisible units

LONE DRUID

SUMMON SPIRIT BEAR

Spirit Bear base damage increased by 8

Entangle duration rescaled from 0.75/1.5/2.25/3s to 1/1.6/2.2/2.8

Entangle damage interval reduced from 0.25 to 0.2

Entangle now deals damage immediately when applied

Entangle damage per second rescaled from 60 to 30/40/50/60 (total damage reduced from 45/90/135/180 to 36/72/120/180)

SPIRIT LINK

Now also shares 10/15/20/25% of Lone Druid's armor with the Spirit Bear and vice versa

TRUE FORM

Dying while casting True Form does not put the ability on cooldown

LUNA

Luna in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

LUCENT BEAM

Shard now will target the nearest creep if no heroes are nearby

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent -3.5s Lucent Beam cooldown reduced to -3s

Level 15 Talent -20s Eclipse cooldown increased to -25s

Level 20 Talent Global Lunar Blessing now also grants 200 bonus night vision

LYCAN

Lycan in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

FERAL IMPULSE

Damage decreased from 11/22/33/44% to 10/20/30/40%

SHAPESHIFT

Duration reduced from 28s to 25s

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +13 Summon Wolves Damage decreased to +10

Level 10 Talent +10 Feral HP regen replaced with +20% Howl attack damage reduction

Level 25 Talent +32% Shapeshift critical chance reduced to +30

MAGNUS

SHOCKWAVE

Reworked Scepter. Increases Shockwave range by 150 and radius by 50. Shockwaves now Erupt after 1.5 seconds, dealing an additional 50% of Shockwave's base damage and applying a debuff that slows and reduces base Armor by 50%. Affected units recover over 5 seconds.

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +350 Health replaced with +125 Shockwave Damage

MARCI

Marci in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Added Aghanim's Scepter. Reduces Unleash Cooldown by 10 seconds. While Unleash is Active, Marci's abilities trigger Unleash pulses

Added Shard. Rebound can be set to autocast to throw the target instead of rebounding off them

REBOUND

Can no longer target enemy units

Ally movement speed bonus increased from 35% to 45%

UNLEASH

Pulse damage reduced from 60/130/200 to 50/100/150

MARS

Mars in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Strength gain increased from 3.4 to 3.7

SPEAR OF MARS

Cooldown increased from 14/13/12/11 to 15/14/13/12

ARENA OF BLOOD

Spear damage reduced from 100/160/220 to 100/150/200

Can no longer be escaped vertically

MEDUSA

Medusa in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

MYSTIC SNAKE

Mana cost reduced from 140/150/160/170 to 140

COLD BLOODED

Is now disabled by break

No longer activates if the spellcaster is further than 2000 units away

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +15 attack damage replaced with +20 Attack Speed

Level 10 Talent +15% evasion replaced with +0.5 Mana Shield damage per mana

Level 15 Talent +30 Attack Speed replaced with -12% Split Shot Damage Penalty

Level 20 Talent +30% Mystic Snake mana gain replaced with +2 Mystic Snake bounces

MEEPO

Meepo in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Strength gain increased from 1.6 to 2.2

Agility gain increased from 1.6 to 2.4

Intelligence gain increased from 1.6 to 1.9

DIVIDED WE STAND

Clones no longer benefit twice from Power Treads stat bonuses

Clones no longer benefit twice from level attribute stat bonuses

Shard fling mana cost reduced from 100 to 75

Passively grants a bonus 5/10/15% Magic Resistance to all Meepos

EARTHBIND

Mana cost reduced from 100 to 70/80/90/100

DIG

Mana cost reduced from 150 to 125

Cooldown increased from 40s to 50s

Health restored increased from 40% to 60%

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +20 Base Damage replaced with +30 Poof Damage

Level 15 Talent +40 Poof Damage replaced with Earthbind grants True Strike on targets

MIRANA

Mirana in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Agility rescaled from 18 + 3.7 to 24 + 3.4

Base armor reduced by 1 (Same starting armor)

Base attack speed reduced from 115 to 110

Base damage decreased from 27-32 to 24-30 (Average damage increased by 3.5)

STARSTORM

Mana cost reduced from 80/105/130/155 to 80/95/110/125

LEAP

Reworked Shard. Grants +1 Leap Charge. Sagan pounces, dealing 150 damage in a forward cone to units within 500 range of Mirana and slowing them by 30% for 2.5 seconds

MONKEY KING

Monkey King in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

TREE DANCE

Perched vision reduced from 800/600 to 700/500

WUKONG'S COMMAND

Scepter now also gives soldiers the ability to increase their Jingu Mastery stacks.

MORPHLING

Morphling in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

MORPH

Reworked Scepter. Replicate steals 20% of each stat from the replicated hero. If the replicated hero's primary attribute is Strength it will also steal 35% status resistance, if it's Agility, it will steal 50 attack speed and if it's Intelligence, it will steal 20% spell amplification. Reduces Replicate Cooldown by 20s.

NAGA SIREN

Naga Siren in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

RIP TIDE

Damage rescaled from 30/45/60/75 to 40/50/60/70

No longer triggers on a random chance

Now triggers every 5 attacks on an enemy by Naga and her images

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +8 Agility replaced with +20 Riptide Damage

Level 20 Talent +12% Rip Tide chance replaced with -1 Rip Tide hits

NATURE'S PROPHET

Nature's Prophet in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Turn rate improved from 0.6 to 0.9

NATURE'S CALL

Mana cost rescaled from 130/140/150/160 to 150

Treant Base damage reduced from 16-20/24-28/32-36/40-44 to 15-18/21-25/28-32/35-39

WRATH OF NATURE

Mana cost reduced from 175/225/275 to 150/175/200

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +20 damage replaced with -8s Nature's Call cooldown

Level 20 Talent +75% Sprout miss chance increased to +100%

Level 20 Talent +8 armor replaced with Sprout leashes

NECROPHOS

Necrophos in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

REAPER'S SCYTHE

No longer increases enemies' death timers

Killing an enemy with Reaper's Scythe now grants Necrophos +3/6/9 HP/s and +1/2/3 mana regen permanently

NIGHT STALKER

Night Stalker in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Agility gain reduced from 2.3 to 2.2

CRIPPLING FEAR

Cast point reduced from 0.2 to 0

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +45 Void damage increased to +50

Level 10 Talent +10s Dark Ascension duration reduced to +8s

Level 15 Talent +40 Dark Ascension damage reduced to +35

Level 20 Talent -4s Crippling Fear cooldown increased to -5s

Level 25 Talent +80 Hunter in the Night attack speed increased to +100

NYX ASSASSIN

IMPALE

Cooldown reduced from 14s to 17/16/15/14s

MANA BURN

Cooldown reduced from 28/20/12/4s to 20/15/10/5s

Mana cost reduced from 100 to 70/80/90/100

Intelligence damage multiplier reduced from 3.5/4/4.5/5x to 2.3/3.2/4.1/5x

VENDETTA

Shard now increases target's incoming spell damage by 17% instead of reducing their magic resistance

Shard now applies the debuff before the damage

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +20 movement speed replaced with +0.5x Mana Burn damage multiplier

Level 25 Talent +80 Agility replaced with 300 AoE Mana Burn

OGRE MAGI

Ogre Magi in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

FIREBLAST

Mana cost increased from 70/80/90/100 to 70/85/100/115

IGNITE

Cooldown increased from 15s to 17s

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +275 health reduced to +250

Level 20 Talent +25 Strength increased to +30

Level 25 Talent 20% bash chance replaced with 17% Fireblast chance

OMNIKNIGHT

Omniknight in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Intelligence rescaled from 15+1.8 to 16+2.1

Reworked Shard: Grants Degen Aura. Slows enemies within 400 radius of Omniknight by 40%

HEAVENLY GRACE

No longer grants Status Resist

Is now also applied to Omniknight if casted on an ally

Grants an additional 3/4/5/6 Strength and HP Regen for each debuff dispelled

DEGEN AURA

Is no longer a basic skill

HAMMER OF PURITY

Is now a basic skill

Mana cost is now 50/60/70/80

No longer is an attack modifier

Now has a 350 cast range

Now has a 1200 speed projectile

Now has a 0.3 cast point

Damage rescaled from 60 + 115% base damage to 50/75/100/125 + 60/70/80/90% base damage

No longer grants damage reduction

Now slows the target for 14/22/30/38%

Debuff duration increased from 4s to 5

GUARDIAN ANGEL

Scepter no longer grants 40 HP regen

Scepter now grants 40% status resist

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +10HP/s Repel replaced with +4s Heavenly Grace Buff duration

Level 15 Talent +30 movement speed replaced with -30s Guardian Angel cooldown

Level 20 Talent +15% Degen Aura slow replaced with +4 Heavenly Grace Strength/HP regen per stack

Level 20 Talent -2s Heavenly Grace cooldown replaced with -4 Hammer of Purity cooldown

Level 25 Talent -60s Guardian Angel cooldown replaced with +75% Hammer of Purity damage

ORACLE

Oracle in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

FATE'S EDICT

Cooldown increased from 16/13/10/7s to 17/14/11/8s

Duration increased from 3.0/3.5/4.0/4.5s to 3.5/4.0/4.5/5.0s

PURIFYING FLAMES

Mana cost reduced from 80/85/90/95 to 80

RAIN OF DESTINY

Reworked Scepter. Grants Rain of Destiny. Brings forth rain on a 650 unit area for 10 seconds. Enemies standing in the area receive 50 damage per second and have -25% heal amplification. Allies heal 50 health per second and have 25% increased incoming heal amplification. CD: 40s Mana cost 150s

OUTWORLD DESTROYER

ARCANE ORB

Current mana as damage reduced from 16% to 13/14/15/16%

ESSENCE FLUX

Max mana restored reduced from 30/40/50/60% to 25/35/45/55%

PANGOLIER

Pangolier in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

SWASHBUCKLE

Damage increased from 24/42/60/78 to 25/45/65/85

LUCKY SHOT

Armor reduction rescaled from 4/5/6/7 to 2/4/6/8

Duration rescaled from 2/3/4/5 to 2.5/3/3.5/4

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +18 Strength increased to +20

Level 25 Talent 2.5s Swashbuckle cooldown reduction increased to 3s

PHANTOM ASSASSIN

PHANTOM STRIKE

Mana cost increased from 35/40/45/50 to 35/45/55/65

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +12% lifesteal increased to 15%

Level 20 Talent -3 Armor Corruption replaced with +20% Stifling Dagger damage

PHANTOM LANCER

PHANTOM RUSH

Cooldown decreased from 16/12/8/4 to 13/10/7/4

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +15 Attack Speed replaced with +2.5s Phantom Rush Bonus Agi Duration

PHOENIX

Phoenix in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Strength gain increased from 3.5 to 3.6

Agility gain increased from 1.3 to 1.5

ICARUS DIVE

Movement slow reduced from 19/22/25/28% to 16/19/22/25%

FIRE SPIRITS

Cooldown rescaled from 51/44/37/30 to 50/40/30/20

Mana cost reduced from 120 to 100

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +24% Icarus Dive slow increased to +25%

Level 20 Talent +1000 Icarus Dive cast range replaced with +1.5% max health Sun Ray damage

Level 25 Talent +1.5% max health Sun Ray damage replaced with +1000 Icarus Dive cast range

PUCK

Puck in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

PHASE SHIFT

Max channel time increased from 0.75/1.5/2.25/3.25 to 1/1.75/2.5/3.25

Reworked Shard: Causes Phase Shift to attack all enemies within attack range +200 radius of Puck

WANING RIFT

Cooldown reduced from 19/17/15/13s to 16/15/14/13s

Reworked Scepter: Waning Rift now has 150 extra radius and range and knocks enemies back 400 distance over 0.5 seconds (non-interrupting). Reveals invisible enemy units and wards in the area for 5 seconds.

DREAM COIL

Cooldown reduced from 80s to 75s

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +300 Illusory Orb distance replaced with -2 Illusory Orb cooldown

Level 15 Talent Phase Shift attack replaced with -10s Dream Coil Cooldown

Level 15 Talent +12% spell amplification replaced with +100 Waning Rift Damage

Level 20 Talent -4s Illusory Orb cooldown replaced with +1s Dream Coil break stun duration

Level 25 Talent Dream Coil rapid fire frequency improved from 0.75s to 0.6s (max attacks 8 -> 10)

Level 25 Talent +250 Waning Rift AoE and range replaced with Dream Coil pierces magic immunity

PUDGE

Pudge in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Base armor reduced by 1

Intelligence gain increased from 1.5 to 1.8

FLESH HEAP

No longer grants magic resistance

Bonus Strength per death reduced from 1.5/2/2.5/3 to 1.1/1.4/1.7/2.0

Can now be cast to grant 5/10/15/20 damage block against all types of damage for 7 seconds. Mana cost 50. Cooldown 30/25/20/15. Can be cast while channeling.

DISMEMBER

Shard cooldown reduction reduced from 10s to 5s

PUGNA

DECREPIFY

Mana cost increased from 60 to 80

Can now be cast while channeling

NETHER WARD

No longer heals 2 hits whenever an enemy casts a spell

Aura reduces enemies' spell damage by 10/15/20/25%

LIFE DRAIN

Reworked Shard. Life Drain can target your Nether Ward, causing life drain to refract to all enemy heroes in range of the ward for 70% of its damage. The effect is interrupted if the ward is destroyed. Increases Nether Ward cast range by 350

QUEEN OF PAIN

Queen of Pain in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

BLINK

Shard damage reduced from 175 to 125

SCREAM OF PAIN

Mana cost increased from 85/100/115/130 to 100/110/120/130

SONIC WAVE

Damage decreased from 340/450/560 to 310/430/550

RAZOR

Razor in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

STATIC LINK

Cannot be cast on a target that is already linked

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +6s Static Link duration replaced with +21% Storm Surge movement speed

Level 25 Talent +1 Eye of the Storm target replaced with 2 Static Link Charges

RIKI

Riki in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Strength gain increased from 2.4 to 2.6

SMOKE SCREEN

Mana cost rescaled from 75 to 65/70/75/80

BLINK STRIKE

Now also slows enemies by 100% for 0.2/0.4/0.6/0.8s

TRICKS OF THE TRADE

Mana cost increased from 50 to 55

SLEEPING DART

Is now dispellable

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +8 Strength replaced with +75 Smoke Screen AoE

Level 10 Talent +20 attack speed replaced with +0.3s Blink Strike slow duration

Level 25 Talent +175 Smoke Screen AoE replaced with Tricks of the Trade applies a basic dispel. (Can also be cast when rooted/leashed)

RUBICK

Rubick in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

TELEKINESIS

Lift duration increased from 0.8/1.2/1.6/2.0 to 1.2/1.5/1.8/2.1

SPELL STEAL

Cooldown reduced from 20/15/10 to 20/12/4

Aghanim's Scepter no longer reduces cooldown

Aghanim's Scepter now lets you steal 2 spells. (Note: If you steal a spell with 2 subabilities like Sun Ray, it will take both your spell slots.)

Tinker's Rearm is no longer stealable

SAND KING

Sand King in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Base armor increased by 1

SAND STORM

Damage interval reduced from 0.5s to 0.2s

Mana cost rescaled from 75 to 70/75/80/85

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +200 health replaced with +12% Caustic Finale slow

Level 15 Talent +20% Caustic Finale slow replaced with +100 Caustic Finale damage

Level 20 Talent +120 Caustic Finale damage replaced with +100 Epicenter Radius

SHADOW DEMON

Shadow Demon in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

DEMONIC CLEANSE

Is now granted as a secondary ability with Aghanim's Shard. Repeatedly applies a basic dispel on the target allied unit, removing negative buffs for the duration. At the end of the duration, the unit is healed. Units under the effect of Disruption can still be affe+cted by Demonic Cleanse.

Scepter also grants charges to Demonic Cleanse

SHADOW FIEND

NECROMASTERY

Shard now also fears the target for 0.5s

REQUIEM OF SOULS

Now also debuffs enemies with -5/10/15% Magic Resistance after dealing its damage.

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +8% Spell Amplification replaced with +25 Shadowraze Stack Damage

SHADOW SHAMAN

SHACKLES

Damage reduced from 60/160/260/360 to 60/130/200/270

Now heals Shadow Shaman by 60/130/200/270 over its duration

MASS SERPENT WARD

Creep hits to kill Serpent Wards increased from 2 to 4. (Towers and heroes still kill in 2)

SILENCER

ARCANE CURSE

Mana Cost increased from 125/130/135/140 to 130/140/150/160

GLAIVES OF WISDOM

Shard now also increases Intelligence stolen on kills by 2

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +15 Arcane Curse damage reduced to +12

Level 20 Talent +400 health replaced with -20s Global Silence cooldown

SKYWRATH MAGE

Skywrath Mage in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

ARCANE BOLT

Damage multiplier increased from 1.4x to 1.5x

CONCUSSIVE SHOT

Damage increased from 100/160/220/280 to 120/180/240/300

ANCIENT SEAL

Magic resistance reduction reduced from 30/35/40/45% to 20/25/30/35%

MYSTIC FLARE

Damage increased from 750/1175/1600 to 800/1200/1600

SLARDAR

Sprint Passive River Speed reduced from 25% to 15%

CORROSIVE HAZE

Targets leave water trails for 8 seconds behind them

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +125 Slithereen Crush damage increased to 150

SLARK

Slark in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Base Strength reduced from 21 to 20

POUNCE

Now deals 40 damage on contact

Latch Radius increased from 95 to 120

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +8 Agility replaced with +0.5s Pounce Leash

Level 15 Talent +50 Shadow Dance attack speed replaced with +1.5% Shadow Dance regen

Level 20 Talent +0.8s Pounce leash replaced with +75 Shadow Dance attack speed

Level 25 Talent +55s Essence Shift duration reduced to +50s

SNAPFIRE

Snapfire in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

SCATTERBLAST

Damage rescaled from 80/150/220/290 to 100/160/220/280

Cooldown increased from 13/12/11/10 to 16/14/12/10

Mana cost rescaled from 80/90/100/110 to 85/90/95/100

Shard now increases point blank damage by 35% instead of 125 flat damage

Shard stun duration reduced from 1.5s to 1.4s

LIL' SHREDDER

Armor reduction decreased from 0.75 to 0.5

GOBBLE UP

Mana cost reduced from 150 to 120

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +200 health replaced with +0.3s Firesnap Cookie stun

Level 10 Talent +1s Scatterblast slow duration replaced with Firesnap Cookie restores 125 health

Level 15 Talent Firesnap Cookie restores 200 health replaced with +2 Lil Shredder attacks

Level 15 Talent +75 Scatterblast damage increased to 80

SNIPER

Sniper in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

TAKE AIM

Mana cost increased from 25 to 50

CONCUSSIVE GRENADE

Cooldown reduced from 16s to 10s

Impact damage reduced from 125 to 25

SPECTRE

DESOLATE

Search radius reduced from 425 to 400

Damage increased from 18/32/46/60 to 21/34/47/60

HAUNT

Mana cost reduced from 150/200/250 to 150/175/200

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +400 health reduced to +350

Level 20 Talent +14% Spectral Dagger slow/bonus reduced to +12%

SPIRIT BREAKER

CHARGE OF DARKNESS

Mana cost increased from 100 to 120

BULLDOZE

Movement speed bonus reduced from 10/16/22/28% to 10/15/20/25%

Status Resistance rescaled from 34/46/58/70% to 35/45/55/65%

GREATER BASH

Damage rescaled from 14/20/26/32% to 15/20/25/30%

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +200 Charge of Darkness Speed reduced to +175

STORM SPIRIT

Agility gain increased from 1.7 to 1.9

Base mana regen increased from 0 to 0.5

Base attack speed increased from 110 to 115

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +40 Static Remnant damage replaced with +20 attack speed

Level 10 Talent +2.5 mana regen reduced to +1.75

Level 15 Talent +25 attack speed replaced with +50 Static Remnant damage

SVEN

Sven in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Agility gain increased from 2.0 to 2.2

STORM HAMMER

Scepter now also dispels the target

WARCRY

Reworked Shard. Warcry is undispellable and passively grants 5 armor to all allies in a 1200 radius

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +15% Lifesteal replaced with -15s God's Strength Cooldown

Level 20 Talent +25 movement speed replaced with +8% Warcry movement speed

TECHIES

Techies in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Stasis Trap Removed

Remote Mines Removed

Base movement speed reduced from 320 to 300

Base damage increased by 12

Base armor reduced by 2

Base attack speed increased from 90 to 100

STICKY BOMB

New basic ability. Lobs a Sticky Bomb up to 1000 range towards the target 250 AoE area. If it falls next to an enemy hero it will stick to them, slowing their movement speed by 25/35/45/55%. The bomb will explode after 3 seconds dealing 90/180/270/360 damage in an 300 units area around it. Mana cost: 100/115/130/145. Cooldown: 12/10/8/6

REACTIVE TAZER

New basic ability. Techies trigger an electric charge giving him 15/20/25/30% bonus movement speed for 6s. Enemies attacking Techies will be disarmed for 3 seconds. At the end of its duration, it will disarm all enemies within 400 radius. Mana cost: 60. Cooldown: 28/24/20/16s

Reworked Scepter. Reactive Tazer can be cast on allies within 500 range and deals 300 damage in its final detonation

PROXIMITY MINES

Now Techies' ultimate ability

Mana Cost rescaled from 110/130/150/170 to 110/140/170

Charge restore time decreased from 23 to 19/17/15

Minimum distance between mines reduced from 400 to 350

Detonation delay decreased from 1.6s to 1s

Activation delay decreased from 1.75s to 1s

Detonation Radius increased from 400 to 500

Cast range increased from 100 to 400

Damage rescaled from 200/380/560/740 to 400/575/750

Mines deal full damage to targets within 150 radius and decreasing damage down to 50% to enemies on the edge

Mines only detonate if there's a damageable target within range. (Magic immune enemies will reveal them and can't attack them but they won't detonate on their own)

Mines now apply a 5s debuff reducing the magic resistance of all enemies in its radius by 10/15/20%. (Multiple mines refresh the debuff)

BLAST OFF!

Cooldown rescaled from 35s to 45/40/35/30s

Self damage reduced from 50% to 50/45/40/35%

Damage reduced from 300/400/500/600 to 275/350/425/500

Can no longer be cast while leashed

No longer deals lethal damage to Techies

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +300 Blast Off damage reduced to +200

Level 20 Talent +40 movement speed replaced with +100 Sticky Bomb damage

Level 20 Talent -22s Blast Off! cooldown reduced to -15s

Level 25 Talent +60ms Proximity Mines replaced with -0.8s Proximity Mine activation delay

TEMPLAR ASSASSIN

Templar Assassin in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

PSI BLADES

Spill Range rescaled from 1.5x Attack Range to 550/600/650/700

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +120 Psi Blades Attack Range replaced with +120 Psi Blades Attack/Spill Range

Level 15 Talent +15% evasion increased to +20%

Level 25 Talent +8 Refraction charges reduced to +7

TERRORBLADE

Terrorblade in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Agility gain reduced from 4.4 to 4.0

Base attack speed increased from 100 to 110

CONJURE IMAGE

Mana cost reduced from 70/75/80/85 to 55/65/75/85

METAMORPHOSIS

Duration rescaled from 36/40/44/48 to 35/40/45/50

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +16% evasion replaced with +10% Conjure Image outgoing damage

Level 15 Talent +30 attack speed replaced with +15% Reflection slow

Level 15 Talent +275 health increased to +300

Level 20 Talent +8 all stats increased to +10

Level 20 Talent +8 Conjure Image duration increased to +10

TIDEHUNTER

KRAKEN SHELL

Damage block rescaled from 18/30/42/54 to 15/30/45/60

ANCHOR SMASH

Shard Bonus damage reduced from 90 to 75

TIMBERSAW

WHIRLING DEATH

Damage increased from 60/100/140/180 to 80/120/160/200

Primary attribute reduction reduced from 13/14/15/16% to 12%

Cooldown increased from 6s to 7.5/7/6.5/6s

FLAMETHROWER

Cooldown increased from 18s to 20s

Damage per Second reduced from 90 to 80

TINKER

Tinker in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Base damage reduced by 2

DEFENSE MATRIX

Status Resistance reduced from 20/30/40/50% to 10/20/30/40%

REARM

Channeling Time increased from 3.5/2/1.25s to 3.5/2.5/1.5s

LASER

Damage reduced from 80/160/240/320 to 75/150/225/300

WARP FLARE

New Ability granted by Shard. Throws a grenade towards a unit, dealing 50 damage, teleporting it 600 units away from tinker and reduces their cast and attack range by 40% for 3 seconds. Mana cost: 150. Cooldown: 15s. Cast Range: 700. Projectile speed: 1900

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent -0.5s Keen Conveyance cooldown replaced with +125 Defense Matrix damage absorbed

Level 20 Talent +150 Defense Matrix damage absorbed replaced with -0.5s Keen Conveyance cooldown

TINY

AVALANCHE

Stun duration per interval increased from 0.2 to 0.3

Bonus damage multiplier to Tossed units reduced from 2.5x to 2x

TOSS

Damage rescaled from 80/150/220/290 to 75/150/225/300

No longer deals 30% bonus damage to the tossed unit

Grab radius increased from 275 to 300

GROW

Now also grants 100/200/300 bonus damage to Toss

Bonus damage is increased by 50% when carrying a tree

TREE GRAB

Bonus damage rescaled from 20% to 20 flat damage

Bonus building damage reduced from 70/100/130/160% to 55/70/85/100%

TREE THROW

Now also slows an enemy's move speed and attack speed by 20% for 2 seconds

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent +20% Tree Grab Unit damage bonus replaced with +50% Tree Grow bonus damage

TREANT PROTECTOR

LIVING ARMOR

Cooldown increased from 26/22/18/14 to 30/25/20/15

Duration increased from 12 to 15/20/25/30

Bonus armor rescaled from 5/6/7/8 to 3/6/9/12

Total heal rescaled from 60/100/140/180 to 45/80/125/180

TROLL WARLORD

Troll Warlord in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

BATTLE TRANCE

Now grants phased movement

TALENTS

Level 20 Talent +20% Evasion replaced with -15s Battle Trance Cooldown

Level 25 Talent +2s Battle Trance Duration replaced with Whirling Axes pierce Magic Immunity

TUSK

Tusk in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Movement speed reduced from 315 to 310

ICE SHARDS

Damage increased from 70/140/210/280 to 75/150/225/300

SNOWBALL

Damage increased from 80/120/160/200 to 80/140/200/260

WALRUS PUNCH!

Cooldown reduced from 36/24/12 to 20/15/10

Mana cost rescaled from 50/75/100 to 75

Critical damage reduced from 350/375/400% to 300/350/400%

WALRUS KICK

Cooldown increased from 8 to 12

Cooldown is now reduced by 50% if you kick a creep

Now also deals 350 damage to all other units within 250 radius of the landing area

Is now unit and vector targeted

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +0.4s Walrus Punch stun duration increased to +0.5s

Level 20 Talent +80% Walrus Punch critical damage reduced to 75%

UNDERLORD

Removed Dark Rift

FIRESTORM

Shard No longer reduces cast point

Shard Now also reduces Wave and Burn intervals and duration by 25%

FIEND'S GATE

Now Underlord's Ultimate. Opens 2 portals, one next to Underlord and one in the target location with global range. The destination portal has to be at least 2000 units away from Underlord. Heroes can channel a portal for 3 seconds to teleport to the other side. Allies that pass through the portal temporarily gain 10/20/30% damage reduction and 10/20/30% movement speed for 5/6/7s. Casting Fiend's Gate will cause Underlord to immediately start teleporting. Mana cost: 100 Cooldown: 140/120/100

Reworked Scepter: Fiend's Gate spawns a Pit of Malice under both portals. Pit of Malice slows enemies by 40%

UNDYING

Undying in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

SOUL RIP

Max units rescaled from 8/9/10/11 to 10

Damage/heal per unit rescaled from 19/26/33/40 to 15/25/35/45. (Total damage/heal rescaled from 152/234/330/440 to 150/250/350/450)

Mana cost rescaled from 85/100/115/130 to 90/100/110/120

Cooldown reduced from 24/18/12/6 to 18/14/10/6

FLESH GOLEM

Shard cooldown reduction increased from 30s to 35s

URSA

TALENTS

Level 25 Talent +500 Earthshock range replaced with -3s Earthshock cooldown

Level 20 Talent +10% Enrage status resist increased to +15%

VENGEFUL SPIRIT

MAGIC MISSILE

Reworked Shard. Bounces once on an enemy, prioritizing heroes. Increases Cast Range by 100.

VENOMANCER

Venomancer in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Base attack damage increased by 4

POISON STING

No longer deals damage on the same tick it applies the debuff

Damage per second increased from 6/14/22/30 to 8/16/24/32. (Total damage rescaled from 36/126/264/450 to 40/128/264/448)

POISON NOVA

Radius rescaled from 885 to 850/900/950

Travel Speed increased from 500 to 550

TALENTS

Level 25 Talent +640 Poison Nova AoE replaced with Poison Nova reduces 100 attack speed

VIPER

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +8% Spell Lifesteal replaced with +13 Corrosive Skin Damage

Level 15 Talent +70 Nethertoxin Max Damage replaced with +40 Nethertoxin Min/Max Damage

Level 20 Talent +70 Attack Damage replaced with +8% Poison Attack Magic Resistance Reduction

VISAGE

SUMMON FAMILIARS

Familiar vision range increased from 390 to 400

Familiar attack acquisition range increased from 250 to 400

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +25 attack damage replaced with +8 damage to Visage and Familiars

Level 15 Talent +3 Corruption replaced with +1.5 Corruption to Visage and Familiars (Corruption from different sources stack so Visage + 2 familiars hitting an enemy would give -4.5 armor)

Level 20 Talent +40 Familiar movement speed replaced with +30 movement speed to Visage and Familiars

Level 25 Talent +5 Gravekeeper's Cloak stacks replaced with Gravekeeper's Cloak aura also grants +10 armor

VOID SPIRIT

Void Spirit in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

ASTRAL STEP

Max distance increased from 700/850/1000 to 800/900/1000

DISSIMILATE

Shard bonus damage reduced from 175 to 135. (Level 4 damage from 515 to 475)

WARLOCK

Warlock in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

UPHEAVAL

Mana Cost reduced from 70/90/110/130 to 70/80/90/100

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +50 Golem movement speed replaced with +2s Shadow Word duration

Level 15 Talent -5s Shadow Word reduced to -4s

WEAVER

Weaver in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

THE SWARM

Hero attacks to destroy reduced from 4 to 3/3/4/4

SHUKUCHI

Cooldown increased from 12/10/8/6 to 15/12/9/6

TIME LAPSE

Aghanim's Scepter no longer reduces its cooldown

WINDRANGER

GALE FORCE

Shard Now has a 1500 Cast Range

Shard Cooldown decreased from 40s to 30s

FOCUS FIRE

Damage reduction rescaled from 50/40/30% to 30%

Bonus attack speed rescaled from +475 to +300/400/500

WINDRUN

Reworked Scepter: Windrun is undispellable, slow is increased by 20% and enemies affected by it are blinded by 40%

TALENTS

Level 10 Talent +1.5 mana regen replaced with -5% Powershot damage reduction per unit

Level 15 Talent +100 Powershot damage replaced with -3s Windrun cooldown

Level 15 Talent Windrun undispellable replaced with +225 Windrun radius

WINTER WYVERN

WINTER'S CURSE

Cast Range increased from 700 to 700/750/800

WITCH DOCTOR

Witch Doctor in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

PARALYZING CASK

Stun duration on non-hero units reduced from 5s to 1s

Damage on non-hero units rescaled from 75 to 2x hero damage.

DEATH WARD

Cooldown reduced from 80s to 70s

WRAITH KING

Wraith King in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

Base Agility reduced from 18 to 16

VAMPIRIC SPIRIT

Lifesteal reduced from 10/18/26/34% to 9/16/23/30%

Kills from units under Wraith King's control and within 1200 range of Wraith King also give progress toward skeleton charges

REINCARNATION

Allied heroes revived by the Scepter upgrade now have a health bar for allies only

ZEUS

Zeus in DOTA 2 (Image via DOTA 2)

ARC LIGHTNING

Mana cost increased from 80 to 80/85/90/95

Damage increased from 75/100/125/150 to 80/110/140/170

STATIC FIELD

No longer a basic ability

Now granted by Shard. Whenever Zeus attacks or casts an ability on an enemy, it deals 9% of their current HP in damage

HEAVENLY JUMP

Now a basic ability. Zeus performs a Heavenly Jump, shocking the closest visible nearby enemy (prioritizing heroes) within 700/800/900/1000 range, Reducing their movement by 100%, attack speed by 100 and increasing their cast time by 50% for 1/1.5/2/2.5s. Zeus gets 900 unobstructed vision around him for 3 seconds. Can't be cast while leashed. Mana cost: 50/60/70/80. Cooldown: 25/20/15/10s

TALENTS

Level 15 Talent: +1.2% Static Field Damage replaced with +1 Heavenly Jump Target

Community reactions

A new patch means the community has a lot to think about and have fun with. Early reactions from both pros and players to the slew of changes are already coming in.

With such an extensive patch, it will take time for players to get habituated with the changes introduced. The DOTA 2 community is in for a gala time as they slowly figure out the meta while tinkering with the Primal Beast.

