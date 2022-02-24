DOTA 2 patch 7.31 official notes: Primal Beast, Techies rework, community reactions and more 

The first major update of 2022 for DOTA 2 has arrived, and it brings loads of tweaks, with reworks to the infamous and highly contentious trio of Techies that will make a lot of people happy. Patch 7.30 was released back in August 2021, and the latest patch has been hotly anticipated patch 7.31 by the community.
This time around, Valve had intimated beforehand on Twitter that the patch would be arriving with a host of buffs and nerfs for items and heroes. But the highlight of the patch is the introduction of the new hero, Primal Beast.
Players had already gotten the hint that the savage beast was coming as people heard the roar of the Primal Beast for the last few days as they started the game and got temporarily stunned.
Without further adieu, let's dive into the 7.31 patch notes.
DOTA 2 patch 7.31 official notes
Patch Highlights
- New Hero - Primal Beast.
- Techies reworked.
- Tinker new ability - Warp Flare.
- Bloodseeker new Scepter ability - Blood Mist. Bloodseeker sprays his blood in an area, taking 5% max HP in pure damage every second while dealing 5% of a unit's max HP to enemies within a 450 radius, and slowing his enemies by 25%. While Blood Mist is active, Thirst's healing is increased by 50%. CD: 4s Cannot be turned off while on cooldown.
- Brewmaster - Drunken Brawler reworked.
- Dazzle - 2 ultimate abilities and reworked Scepter.
- Lifestealer - Open Wounds - When a target afflicted by Open Wounds is dealt 500 damage, the wounds will fester and spread to a random other enemy within 700 radius. Prioritizes heroes.
- Monkey King - Wukong’s Command - Scepter now also gives soldiers the ability to increase their Jingu Mastery stacks.
- Mirana - Reworked Shard - Grants +1 Leap Charge. Sagan pounces, dealing 150 damage in a forward cone to units within 500 range of Mirana and slowing them by 30% for 2.5 seconds.
- Necrophos - Reaper’s Scythe - Killing an enemy with Reaper's Scythe now grants Necrophos +3/6/9 HP/s and +1/2/3 mana regen permanently.
- Oracle - Reworked Scepter - Grants Rain of Destiny. Brings forth rain on a 650 unit area for 10 seconds. Enemies standing in the area receive 50 damage per second and have -25% heal amplification. Allies heal 50 health per second and have 25% increased incoming heal amplification. CD: 40s Mana cost 150s.
- Pudge - Flesh Heap - Can now be cast to grant 5/10/15/20 damage block against all types of damage for 7 seconds. Mana cost 50. Cooldown 30/25/20/15. Can be cast while channeling.
- Rubick - Aghanim's Scepter now lets you steal 2 spells. (Note: If you steal a spell with 2 subabilities like Sun Ray, it will take both your spell slots.)
Primal Beast
Players are already familiar with the Primal Beast from having played the Aghanim's Labyrinth, where it features. The official description of the Beast is as follows:
"Rushing savagely through enemies and allies alike, Primal Beast pounds into battle as one born to raise a ruckus. An unavoidable threat amidst any fray, the Beast can punish attackers and relishes grabbing prey to repeatedly slam them against the ground until nothing but mush remains."
Abilities
- Onslaught - Primal Beast charges up and then runs in the chosen direction, knocking back enemies and allies alike. Enemy units are damaged and stunned on impact. The longer the charge duration, the farther Primal Beast's momentum will carry him. Can be cancelled at any time with the Stop command.
- Trample - Primal Beast stomps over everything. For every 140.0 units traveled, all enemies around the Beast receive damage. Deals base damage plus a multiplier of Primal Beast's attack damage. Primal Beast is disarmed for the duration of the ability.
- Uproar - The Beast's temper passively provides base bonus damage. Additionally, for every instance of 35.0 damage or more Primal Beast takes from enemy heroes, he accumulates stacks of Uproar.
- When activated, Primal Beast releases a roar that slows surrounding enemies and grants the Beast additional attack damage and armor for 7.0 seconds based on his current stacks of Uproar.
- Pulverize - Primal Beast channels his rage, grabbing the target enemy and slamming them into the ground repeatedly, damaging and mini-stunning any enemies caught in the AoE. Lasts 2.3 seconds.
- Rock Throw (Shard grants new ability) - Primal Beast throws a rock at the target location that stuns and damages enemies. The rock cannot be thrown within a minimum range of Primal Beast.
For further details, check DOTA 2's website.
General updates highlights
- Base hero gold bounty increased from 120 + L*8 to 125 + L*8 where L = hero level
- Cooldown reduction now stacks diminishingly
- Moved the bounty runes from the triangle to the primary jungle
- Moved the Dire and Radiant offlane towers 320 units further away from base
- When a hero respawns in the fountain, they are invulnerable as long as there's at least one enemy hero in the base until they issue a command
- Kill gold information now shows a breakdown of gold bounty for the killer plus proximity gold
- The following abilities now consistently reveal invisibility for their duration: Winter's Curse, Aether Remnant, Berserker Rage (Ensnare), Shackles, Life Drain, Dismember, Fortune's End, Sinister Gaze, Searing Chains, Enchant Remnant, Rod of Atos, Gleipnir, Dark Troll Ensnare
- Attack and armor types are now represented through abilities. Most damage remains unchanged with a few exceptions in creep vs creep and creep vs tower situations
- Added new ability: Piercing. Piercing units deal 150% bonus damage to non-hero units and 50% less damage to Standard Units
- Added new ability: Reinforced. Reinforced units deal 150% bonus damage to other Reinforced units and reduce damage received from heroes by 50% and from non-hero units by 30%
- Added new ability: Runty. Runty units deal 25% less damage to heroes
- Piercing, Reinforced, and Runty aren't stealable (e.g: Devour)
- Neutral Items now show through Fog of War for the team they belong to until they are picked up.
- Neutral creeps now increase their HP by 30, armor by 0.5, base damage by 3, attack speed by 5, gold bounty by 1 and XP bounty by 5 every 7.5 minutes, up to 30 times. (Last upgrade at 225 mins, same intervals as lane creeps)
- Neutral creep base attack time has been increased to 2 and base attack speed has been adjusted to compensate. The main implication is that neutral creeps are more resilient versus attack speed slow
- New Ancient Camp: Ancient Ice Shaman and 2 Ancient Frostbitten Golems
- New Large Camp: 2 Warpine Raiders
Neutral Creep updates
ANCIENT ICE SHAMAN
NEW NEUTRAL CREEP
- Ranged - 500 attack range
- 1500 HP / 400 mana
- 58-62 damage
- 290 move speed
- 3 armor
- 30% magic resistance
- 78-82 gold and 124 XP bounty
- Level 6
- Ability: Icefire Bomb: Ice Shaman throws a bomb to an enemy unit or building dealing 50 damage per second for 8 seconds. Deals only 25% damage to buildings. Range: 700. Mana cost: 100. Cooldown: 30s
ANCIENT FROSTBITTEN GOLEM
NEW NEUTRAL CREEP
- Melee
- 900 HP
- 29-31 damage
- 300 move speed
- 7 armor
- 30% magic resistance
- 39-45 gold and 95 XP bounty
- Level 5
- Ability: Time Warp Aura. Grants 10% Cooldown Reduction in a 1200 radius (Note: All neutral creep auras have a radius of 800 when they aren't player controlled)
WARPINE RAIDER
NEW NEUTRAL CREEP
- Melee
- 850 HP / 300 mana
- 39-41 damage
- 310 move speed
- 6 armor
- 30% magic resistance
- 50-52 gold and 76 XP bounty
- Level 5
- Ability: Seed Shot. Throws a seed to a unit slowing for 100% for 1s and dealing 100 damage. Can bounce to nearby enemies up to 4 hits (3 bounces). Range: 500. Mana cost: 100. Cooldown: 15s
KOBOLD FOREMAN
- Attack damage increased from 14-15 to 19-21
- Armor increased by 1
- Gold bounty rescaled from 20-25 to 21-23
- XP bounty increased from 28 to 30
- Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0
- Base attack speed increased from 100 to 200
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
KOBOLD SOLDIER
- Damage increased from 14-15 to 17-18
- Gold bounty rescaled from 14-18 to 14-16
- Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 200
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- New Passive Ability: Steal Weapon. Every third attack Kobold Soldier will disarm its target for 3 seconds. Attack Counter does not increase while ability is on Cooldown. Cooldown: 9s
- Model size increased by 10%
KOBOLD
- Movement speed increased from 270 to 290
- Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 200
- Gold bounty reduced from 6-8 to 5-7
- Bounty XP reduced from 17 to 14
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- New Passive Ability: Prospecting Aura. Allied heroes within a 1200 radius gain 20 gold per minute
HILL TROLL BERSERKER
- Now has the Piercing ability
- Base attack time increased from 1.6 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 125
- Gold bounty reduced from 20-23 to 19-21
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- New Passive Ability: Break. Whenever Hill Troll Berserker attacks a unit it applies break to it for 3 seconds. Cooldown: 10s
HILL TROLL PRIEST
- Now has the Piercing ability
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 125
- Base attack time increased from 1.8 to 2.0
- Gold bounty increased from 19-22 to 20-22
- XP bounty increased from 26 to 28
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- No longer has Mana Aura
- New Passive Ability: Heal Amplification Aura. Grants 15% heal amplification to all allies within 1200 range
- Heal mana cost increased from 5 to 60
- Heal cooldown increased from 0.5 to 10
- Heal health restored increased from 15 to 100
VHOUL ASSASSIN
- Now has the Piercing ability
- Health increased from 370 to 400
- Damage reduced from 30-36 to 30-32
- Base attack time increased from 1.6 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 125
- Gold bounty reduced from 19-22 to 18-20
- XP bounty increased from 28 to 30
- Turn rate increased from 0.5 to 0.9
- Envenomed Weapon No longer deals 2 damage per second
- Envenomed Weapon duration decreased from 20 to 10
- Envenomed Weapon hero duration decreased from 10 to 2
- Envenomed Weapon now reduces health regen by 75%
GHOST
- Now has the Piercing ability
- Armor increased by 1
- Base attack time increased from 1.2 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 165
- Gold bounty rescaled from 28-34 to 25-27
- XP bounty reduced from 44 to 42
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
FELL SPIRIT
- Base attack time increased from 1.5 to 2
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 135
- Gold bounty increased from 17-20 to 14-15
- XP bounty decreased from 28 to 26
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- Now has 200 mana
- New Ability: Vex. Silences a unit for 3 seconds. Mana cost: 75. Range: 600. Cooldown 15s
HARPY SCOUT
- Now has the Piercing ability
- Damage reduced from 28-37 to 28-34
- Base attack time increased from 1.6 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 125
- Gold bounty reduced from 21-24 to 16-18
- XP bounty reduced from 28 to 26
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- Now has 200 mana
- New Ability: Take Off. Can be toggled to gain flying movement and lose 50% movement speed. Harpy Scout is disarmed while flying. Costs 2.5% max mana per second. Initial Mana cost: 20
HARPY STORMCRAFTER
- Now has the Piercing ability
- Damage reduced from 30-37 to 30-36
- Health reduced from 550 to 500
- Base attack time increased from 1.6 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 125
- Gold bounty reduced from 29-33 to 27-29
- XP bounty reduced from 44 to 42
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- Will now cast Chain Lightning against low health units
MUD GOLEM
- Damage reduced from 29-33 to 24-26
- Health reduced from 800 to 750
- Magic resistance decreased from 50% to 30%
- Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150
- Gold bounty reduced from 24-27 to 24-26
- XP bounty reduced from 44 to 42
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- Hurl Rock now deals double damage to creeps
- Now will occasionally cast Hurl Rock at player controlled creeps. Multiple golems won't chain cast their rocks.
SHARD GOLEM
- Damage increased from 9-10 to 10-14
- Health increased from 240 to 250
- Magic resistance decreased from 50% to 30%
- Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150
- Gold bounty reduced from 8-13 to 8-12
- XP bounty increased from 17 to 18
- Hurl Rock now deals double damage to creeps
- Now will occasionally cast Hurl Rock at player controlled creeps. Multiple golems won't chain cast their rocks.
OGRE BRUISER
- Damage decreased from 24-27 to 22-24
- Health decreased from 850 to 800
- Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150
- Gold bounty rescaled from 18-38 to 24-28
- XP bounty increased from 31 to 32
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- New Ability: Ogre Smash!. Ogre slowly charges a big attack for 2.8s, stunning for 3 seconds and dealing 200 + 8% of target Current HP as damage to all units in a 200 radius in front of him. Cooldown: 12s. No mana cost
- Now will occasionally cast Ogre Smash in their camps. Multiple Ogres won't chain cast their stun.
OGRE FROSTMAGE
- Damage decreased from 24-27 to 18-20
- Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150
- Gold bounty rescaled from 28-36 to 30-34
- XP bounty increased from 47 to 48
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
SATYR BANISHER
- Damage increased from 7-10 to 10-12
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- XP bounty decreased from 31 to 24
- Gold bounty increased from 12-14 to 14-16
- Base attack time increased from 1.7 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 125
- Can now cast Purge in his camp after 5 seconds of attacking a hero
SATYR MINDSTEALER
- Damage decreased from 24-27 to 21-23
- Armor increased by 1
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- XP bounty decreased from 47 to 46
- Base attack time increased from 1.7 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 125
- Now has the Mana Aura ability, providing 2.5 Mana Regen per second in a 1200 AoE
ALPHA WOLF
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- Gold bounty increased from 30-36 to 34-36
- XP bounty decreased from 66 to 60
- Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150
GIANT WOLF
- Damage reduced from 29-33 to 15-17
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- Gold bounty increased from 18-21 to 20-24
- XP bounty decreased from 47 to 40
- Base attack time increased from 1.45 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 125
- Now has 200 mana
- New Ability: Intimidate. Reduces the total attack damage of all enemies within 300 radius by 50% for 4 seconds. Mana cost: 50. Cooldown: 16s
- Now casts Intimidate on nearby enemies when on low health in his camp
CENTAUR COURSER
- Damage reduced from 18-21 to 18-20
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- Attack point reduced from 0.5 to 0.3
- Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150
- XP bounty increased from 31 to 32
- Gold bounty increased from 16-19 to 18-20
- Cloak Aura Magic Resistance Heroes increased from 10% to 15%
- Cloak Aura Magic Resistance Creeps increased from 20% to 30%
CENTAUR CONQUEROR
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- Base attack time increased from 1.5 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 135
- Gold bounty increased from 53-62 to 56-62
SATYR TORMENTER
- Armor increased by 2
- Gold bounty increased from 62-73 to 62-68
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150
HELLBEAR SMASHER
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- Base attack time increased from 1.55 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 135
- Gold bounty rescaled from 61-79 to 64-68
- No longer has Swiftness Aura
- New Passive Ability: Death Throe: Power. When Hellbear Smasher dies, all allies within 700 range gain +50% base attack damage for 5 seconds
HELLBEAR
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- Gold bounty increased from 36-44 to 32-40
- Base attack time increased from 1.5 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 135
- No longer has Cloak Aura
- Now has Swiftness Aura
- New Passive Ability: Death Throe: Rush. When Hellbear dies, all allies within 700 range gain +100 attack speed for 5 seconds
WILDWING
- Damage reduced from 20-25 to 18-20
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- Gold bounty increased from 12-16 to 18-20
- XP bounty increased from 19 to 26
- Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150
- Now has 200 mana
- Now has the Tornado ability
- Tornado channeling time reduced from 40s to 15s
- Tornado mana cost reduced from 200 to 100
- Tornado cooldown reduced from 70 to 40
- Tornado now lasts for 5 seconds after channel is interrupted
- Whenever a Wildwing Ripper dies to a hero in his camp, there's a 33% chance that nearby Wildwings will cast tornado on the attacker
WILDWING RIPPER
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- Gold bounty increased from 54-70 to 60-66
- Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150
- No longer has Tornado
- New Active Ability: Hurricane. Vector targeted. Target a unit and a direction. The unit will be pulled 400 units in that direction over 0.5s. Range: 400. Mana cost: 100. Cooldown: 30s
- Only being attacked, will cast Hurricane to heroes chasing other heroes in the vicinity pushing them in the opposite direction.
DARK TROLL SUMMONER
- Armor increased by 3
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150
- Gold bounty decreased from 43-50 to 42-48
- Raise Dead no longer needs nearby corpses
- Raise Dead skeletons summoned increased from 2 to 3
- No longer has Ensnare as an ability
- Max mana reduced from 550 to 250
SKELETON WARRIOR
- Attack reduced from 24-25 to 11-13
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- Gold bounty decreased from 6-12 to 4-6
- XP bounty decreased from 12 to 4
- New Passive Ability: Rally. Skeleton's allies within 1200 range gain 3 bonus attack damage. This Aura stacks
HILL TROLL
- Now has the Piercing ability
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- Gold bounty decreased from 21-26 to 20-24
- XP bounty decreased from 47 to 42
- Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150
- Now has Ensnare as an ability
- Max mana increased from 0 to 200
- Will sometimes cast Ensnare to targets attacking it
ANCIENT BLACK DRAGON
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- Attack point improved from 0.94 to 0.5
- Backswing improved from 0.56 to 0.5
- Damage rescaled from 48-81 to 62-68
- Gold bounty decreased from 108-137 to 78-82
- Magic resistance reduced from 50% to 30%
- Base attack time increased from 1.5 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 135
ANCIENT BLACK DRAKE
- Damage reduced from 34-45 to 20-22
- Armor increased by 2
- Attack point improved from 0.94 to 0.5
- Backswing improved from 0.56 to 0.5
- Magic resistance increased from 0% to 25%
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- Base attack time increased from 1.8 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 120
- XP bounty increased from 50 to 95
- Gold bounty increased from 26-33 to 39-45
- New Passive Ability: Magic Amplification Aura. Increases spell damage received by enemy units within 1200 units by 5%
ANCIENT GRANITE GOLEM
- Magic resistance decreased from 50% to 30%
- Gold bounty decreased from 78-88 to 78-82
- Health decreased from 1700 to 1500
- Damage rescaled from 77-87 to 80-84
- Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150
ANCIENT ROCK GOLEM
- Attack damage reduced from 29-33 to 22-24
- Magic resistance decreased from 50% to 30%
- Base attack time increased from 1.35 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 150
- New Passive Ability: Weakness Aura. Reduces the armor of enemy units within 1200 units by 2
ANCIENT THUNDERHIDE
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- Base attack time increased from 1.8 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 120
- Magic resistance decreased from 50% to 30%
- Health increased from 1400 to 1700
- Attack point improved from 0.5 to 0.3
- Backswing improved from 0.5 to 0.3
- Gold bounty increased from 64-71 to 78-82
ANCIENT RUMBLEHIDE
- Attack damage reduced from 41-48 to 32-34
- Turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- Health increased from 800 to 850
- Magic resistance decreased from 50% to 30%
- Attack point improved from 0.5 to 0.3
- Backswing improved from 0.5 to 0.3
- Gold bounty reduced from 44-51 to 39-45
- Base attack time increased from 1.8 to 2.0
- Base attack speed improved from 100 to 120
Item updates
REVENANT'S BROOCH
NEW ITEM
- Requires Witch Blade, Mystic Staff, 800g recipe (Total Cost 6200g)
- +45 Intelligence
- +40 Attack Speed
- +8 Armor
- +300 Projectile Speed
- Active: Your next 5 attacks have true strike and deal magical damage. Can attack Ethereal units. Expires after 15s. Mana cost: 250. Cooldown: 45s
- Passive: Causes your next attack to apply a poison for 4s slowing by 25% and dealing 1x your Intelligence as damage every second. Can only trigger once every 9 seconds
WRAITH PACT
NEW ITEM
- Requires Vladmir's Offering, Point Booster, 400g recipe (Total Cost: 4200)
- +250 Health
- +250 Mana
- Passive: Vladmir's Aura. Grants 15% Lifesteal, 18% Bonus Damage, 1.75 mana regeneration and 3 armor to allies in a 1200 AoE
- Active: Can be cast within 350 range to create a totem that reduces all enemies' attack and spell damage within 900 AoE by 25% and deals 25 damage per second. Totem can move at 150 movement speed. Lasts 25s or 5 hero hits (10 creep hits). Mana cost: 100. CD: 60s
BOOTS OF BEARING
NEW ITEM
- Requires Tranquil Boots, Drum of Endurance, 1500g recipe (total Cost 4125)
- +8 Strength
- +8 Intelligence
- +65 Movement Speed
- +15 HP Regen
- 8 charges. Gains a charge every 3 minutes
- Active: Consumes a charge to give +50 attack speed and 15% movement speed allies to allies within 1200 radius for 6 seconds. During the first 2 seconds allies can't be slowed by other abilities. Does not stack with Drum of Endurance Active
- Passive: Swiftness Aura: Grants +20 movement speed to allies within 1200 radius. Does not stack with Drum of Endurance Aura.
BLOODSTONE
ITEM REWORKED
Old:
- Requires Voodoo Mask, Kaya and Soul Booster (5750g)
- +16 Intelligence
- +425 Health
- +425 Mana
- +8% Spell Damage
- +15% Spell Lifesteal (Hero)
- +3% Spell Lifesteal (Creep)
- +100% Mana Regen Amplification
- +30% Spell Lifesteal Amplification
- Active: Bloodpact. Converts 30% of your max mana to health regeneration over 2 seconds. 85s CD Costs 30% of max mana
- Passive: Mana Battery. Each charge provides 0.2 MP regen and 0.35% spell amplification. Nearby kills provide 1 charges. Dying causes you to lose 3 charges. Starts with 14 charges
New:
- Requires Soul Booster, Voodoo Mask, 900g Recipe (4600g)
- +550 Health
- +550 Mana
- +25% Spell Lifesteal (heroes)
- +5% Spell Lifesteal (creeps)
- Active: Bloodpact. Double Bloodstone's Spell Lifesteal and also converts the same percentage of damage dealt to mana. Lasts 6 seconds. Costs 10% of your Health to cast. When cast, grants the Drained debuff, ignoring extra Bloodpact effects for 40s. Cooldown: 40s
ORCHID MALEVOLENCE
ITEM REWORKED
Old:
- Requires 2 Oblivion Staffs and a 475g recipe (3475g)
- +20 Intelligence
- +30 Attack Damage
- +25 Attack Speed
- +4 Mana Regeneration
- Active: Soul Burn. Silences the target unit for 5 seconds. At the end of the silence, 30% of the damage received while silenced is inflicted as bonus magical damage. Mana cost: 100. Cooldown: 18s
New:
- Requires Blitz Knuckles, Claymore, Void Stone (Total cost 3175)
- +40 Attack Speed
- +30 Attack Damage
- +3 Mana Regeneration
- Active: Soul Burn. Silences the target unit for 5 seconds. At the end of the silence, 30% of the damage received while silenced is inflicted as bonus magical damage. Mana cost: 100. Cooldown: 18s
BLOODTHORN
ITEM REWORKED
Old:
- Requires Orchid, Hyperstone 800g recipe (Total cost 6275)
- +25 Intelligence
- +90 Attack Speed
- +30 Damage
- +5.5 Mana Regeneration
- Soul Rend: Silences a target for 5 seconds. At the end of the silence, an additional 30% of all damage taken during the silence will be dealt to the target as magical damage. All attacks on the silenced target will have True Strike and 100% chance to crit for 130% damage
New:
- Requires Orchid, Mage Slayer, 925g recipe (Total Cost 6500)
- +20 Intelligence
- +60 Attack Speed
- +50 Damage
- +5 Mana Regeneration
- +20% Magic Resistance
- Soul Rend: (Active) Silences a target for 5 seconds. At the end of the silence, an additional 30% of all damage taken during the silence will be dealt to the target as magical damage. All attacks on the silenced target will have True Strike and 100% chance to crit for 130% damage.
- Mage Slayer: (Passive) Places a debuff when you attack enemies, causing them to do 35% less spell damage for 6 seconds
ETHEREAL BLADE
ITEM REWORKED
Old:
- Requires Eaglesong, Ghost Scepter, 1000g Recipe (Total cost 4300g)
- +40 Agility
- +10 Strength
- +10 Intelligence
- Ethereal Blast: (Active) Converts the target unit to ethereal form, rendering them immune to physical damage, but unable to attack and 40% more vulnerable to magic damage. Lasts for 4 seconds on allies and 4 seconds on enemies. Cooldown: 20s.
- Enemy targets are also slowed by 80%, and take 1.5x your primary attribute + 125 as magical damage
New:
- Requires Kaya, Ghost Scepter 1100g Recipe (Total Cost 4650g)
- +25 Intelligence
- +5 Agility
- +5 Strength
- +24% Spell Lifesteal Amplification
- +12% Spell Amplification
- +75% Mana Regen Amplification
- Ethereal Blast: (Active) Converts the target unit to ethereal form, rendering them immune to physical damage, but unable to attack and 40% more vulnerable to magic damage. Lasts for 4 seconds on allies and 4 seconds on enemies. Cooldown: 22s.
- Enemy targets are also slowed by 80%, and take 1.5x their primary attribute + 50 as magical damage
AGHANIM'S SHARD
- Now purchasable at 15 minutes
ARCANE BLINK
- Active no longer grants cooldown reduction
- Active now grants 25% mana cost reduction and 20% Debuff Amplification
ARMLET OF MORDIGGIAN
- Health drain per second increased from 40 to 45
BLADE MAIL
- Recipe cost reduced from 575 to 550 (total cost reduced from 2125 to 2100)
BOOTS OF TRAVEL
- Movement speed bonus reduced from 100 to 90
BOOTS OF TRAVEL 2
- Movement speed bonus reduced from 120 to 110
- Now additionally reduces TP channel time by 1s
BOTTLE
- Using the Bottle removes the lingering fountain buff (i.e: you can only use it once for free once you leave the fountain)
BRACER
- Now doubles its bonuses after minute 25
NULL TALISMAN
- No longer grants 3% spell amplification
- Now grants 4% mana cost reduction
- Now doubles its bonuses after minute 25
WRAITH BAND
- Now doubles its bonuses after minute 25
CRIMSON GUARD
- Cooldown reduced from 40 to 35
- Active damage block increased from 70 to 75
DESOLATOR
- Damage reduced from 55 to 50
- Now gains +2 damage if an enemy hero dies with this item's Corruption Debuff up to a Maximum of 25.
DRUM OF ENDURANCE
- Can now be cast without interrupting channeling
DUST OF APPEARANCE
- Now also deals 25 damage to enemies revealed when cast.
DIFFUSAL BLADE
- Recipe reworked. Now requires Blade of Alacrity + Robe of the Magi + 1050g Recipe (total cost reduced from 3150 to 2500)
- Agility bonus reduced from 24 to 15
- Intelligence bonus reduced from 12 to 10
- Melee Illusion mana burn reduced from 12 to 8
EYE OF SKADI
- Bonus stats reduced from 25 to 22
- Bonus health increased from 200 to 220
- Bonus mana increased from 200 to 220
FORCE STAFF
- Cooldown reduced from 23s to 20s
GEM OF TRUE SIGHT
- Now has an active. Gives True Sight over a 300 AoE area within 300 range for 4 seconds. 12s CD (Note: Does not grant vision on the area, just vision of invisible units/wards)
- No longer reveals invisibility when dropped.
GHOST SCEPTER
- Cooldown increased from 20s to 22s
GLIMMER CAPE
- Active Magic Resistance Increased from 45% to 50%
HEALING SALVE
- Duration increased from 10s to 13s
- Healing per second reduced from 40 to 30 (Total heal reduced from 400 to 390)
HOLY LOCKET
- Bonus Mana reduced from 325 to 300
HOOD OF DEFIANCE
- Magic resistance reduced from 20% to 18%
- Barrier block increased from 325 to 350
- Mana cost reduced from 75 to 50
HURRICANE PIKE
- Cooldown reduced from 23s to 20s
- Cast range increased from 550 to 650
- Enemy cast range increased from 400 to 450
- Attack range increased from 140 to 150
- Ally push speed increased from 1200 to 1500
KAYA AND SANGE
- Bonus Status Resistance reduced from 22% to 20%
METEOR HAMMER
- Mana cost reduced from 125 to 100
- Unit damage per second reduced from 90 to 60
- Stun duration decreased from 1.5s to 1.25s
- Impact radius increased from 315 to 400
NULLIFIER
- No longer pierces magic immunity
- No longer slows the enemy
- No longer has a mana cost
PIPE OF INSIGHT
- Magic Resistance Aura increased from 10% to 12%
QUELLING BLADE
- Cost reduced from 130 to 100 (Battlefury cost reduced to 4100)
- Quell damage reduced from 12/6 to 8/4
RADIANCE
- Recipe reworked: Now requires a Sacred Relic, and a Talisman of Evasion (total cost reduced from 5100 to 5050)
- Can now be disassembled.
- Now grants 15% evasion
- Blind effect reduced from 17% to 10%
- Can no longer be toggled on or off when the owner is out of the game (e.g.: Shadow Demon Disruption)
REFRESHER ORB
- Mana Regen reduced from 12 to 7
- Cooldown increased from 160 to 170
SANGE AND YASHA
- Bonus Status Resistance reduced from 22% to 20%
SATANIC
- Cooldown increased from 25s to 30s
SOUL RING
- Recipe cost increased from 225 to 245 (total cost increased from 680g to 700g)
SWIFT BLINK
- Active no longer grants attack damage and attack speed
- Active now grants 35 Agility
Neutral item updates
TRUSTY SHOVEL
- Bonus health decreased from 100 to 75
ARCANE RING
- Bonus Intelligence reduced from 10 to 8
TUMBLER'S TOY
- Cooldown reduced from 20s to 15s
BROOM HANDLE
- Armor increased from +3 to +4
- Damage decreased from +14 to +8
QUICKSILVER AMULET
- Movement speed Bonus decreased from 4% to 3%
RING OF AQUILA
- Damage decreased from +7 to +3
ESSENCE RING
- Bonus mana regen reduced from 2.5 to 2
GROVE BOW
- Bonus attack speed increased from 15 to 20
BRIGAND'S BLADE
- Damage bonus per health missing increased from 8 to 10
PUPIL'S GIFT
- Secondary stats bonus increased from 14 to 15
FAE GRENADE
- Damage per second increased from 35 to 40
- Active no longer grants vision to both teams
SPIDER LEGS
- Bonus movement speed decreased from 22% to 18%
- Active duration increased from 3 to 3.5s
ENCHANTED QUIVER
- Bonus damage increased from +200 to 225
- Bonus range from +400 to +350
QUICKENING CHARM
- Cooldown reduction reduced from 12% to 10%
- HP regen increased from 9 to 10
CEREMONIAL ROBE
- Bonus mana reduced from 350 to 250
PSYCHIC HEADBAND
- Bonus Intelligence reduced from 16% to 15%
- Psychic Push range reduced from 800 to 600
PALADIN SWORD
- Bonus damage reduced from 20 to 16
TELESCOPE
- Bonus attack range reduced from 110 to 100
- Bonus cast range reduced from 110 to 100
BLAST RIG
- Trigger/explosion radius increased from 300 to 400
- Explosion damage reduced from 300 to 250
ASCETIC'S CAP
- HP regen increased from 10 to 15
TIMELESS RELIC
- Debuff duration amplification reduced from 25% to 20%
THE LEVELLER
- Bonus attack speed reduced from 50 to 40
SPELL PRISM
- Cooldown reduction reduced from 18% to 12%
- Bonus attributes increased from 6 to 8
NINJA GEAR
- Bonus Agility increased from 24 to 25
- Active movement speed increased from 15 to 20%
WITCHBANE
- Now additionally grants 20 attack speed
BOOK OF SHADOWS
- Bonus attributes increased from 12 to 13
FALLEN SKY
- Strength reduced from 20 to 15
- Intelligence reduced from 20 to 15
- Damage per second to buildings increased from 50 to 60
- Damage per second to units reduced from 90 to 60
PIRATE HAT
- Now additionally grants 15 movement speed
ARCANIST'S ARMOR
- Mega Shield now only affects heroes
- Mega Shield reflect percentage increased from 35% to 40%
Hero updates
- Strength gain reduced from 2.8 to 2.6
- Base Mana Regen increased from 0 to 0.25
- Reworked Shard. Causes Mist Coil to deal Abaddon's attack damage on impact (applying on hit effects) and increases Curse of Avernus base slow by 10%
TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +55 Mist Coil heal/damage reduced to +50
- Level 25 Talent 500 AoE Mist Coil reduced to 400
UNSTABLE CONCOCTION
- Grants Alchemist 5/10/15/20% movement speed while charging
- Explosion now damages enemy creeps within its radius
COLD FEET
- Now deals damage in 0.5s intervals instead of 1s. (Total damage remains unchanged)
ICE VORTEX
- Slow rescaled from 15/20/25/30% to 16/19/22/25%
- Magic amplification rescaled from 12/16/20/24% to 16/19/22/25%
CHILLING TOUCH
- Cooldown reduced from 15/11/7/3s to 12/9/6/3s
- Mana cost reduced from 30/45/60/75 to 30/40/50/60
- Damage reduced from 50/90/130/170 to 40/80/120/160
TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent -6% Ice Vortex slow/magic resistance reduced to -5%
- Base Strength reduced from 23 to 21
MANA BREAK
- Now can stack with Diffusal Blade's mana burn
- Now additionally slows enemy movement speed for 10/20/30/40% for 0.75s when it burns all its target's mana. (Illusions also apply this effect)
- Agility gain increased from 2.5 to 3.0
SPARK WRAITH
- Damage increased from 100/170/240/310 to 100/180/260/340
TEMPEST DOUBLE
- Now has a 50% attack damage penalty if more than 2000 units away from Arc Warden
TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +8 Armor replaced with +2s Flux Duration
- Level 25 Talent +35% Lifesteal replaced with Tempest Double has 50% Cooldown Reduction
BATTLE HUNGER
- Now deals physical damage
- Damage rescaled from 16/24/32/40 to 10/15/20/25 + 1x Axe's Armor
- No longer grants movement speed to Axe
- Now only slows enemies as long as they are not facing Axe
- Slow rescaled from 12/13/14/15% to 8/17/26/35%
COUNTER HELIX
- Shard debuff now reduces total attack damage taken by Axe from the affected unit. (This makes Blade Mail deal full damage back since the outgoing damage isn't reduced)
CULLING BLADE
- Killing an enemy hero grants a permanent +1/1.5/2 armor bonus to Axe
- Cooldown increased from 75/65/55s to 100/85/70s
- Mana cost rescaled from 60/120/180 to 100/125/150
- Movement speed bonus rescaled from 30% to 20/25/30%
- Attack speed bonus rescaled from 30 to 20/30/40
- Damage is now pure and pierces magic immunity
- Damage increased from 150/250/300 to 250/350/450
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +12% magic resistance replaced with +20 movement speed
- Level 15 Talent +25 movement speed replaced with +10% Battle Hunger slow
- Level 20 Talent +20 HP regen replaced with +1 permanent armor per Culling Blade kill (Note: This is retroactive)
- Level 20 Talent +150 Culling Blade threshold replaced with +150 Culling Blade damage/threshold
- Level 25 Talent: +100 Battle Hunger DPS replaced with 2x Battle Hunger armor multiplier
ENFEEBLE
- No longer reduces cast speed
- Now reduces cast range by 30%
FIEND'S GRIP
- Damage reduced from 80/120/160 to 70/110/150
TALENTS
- Level 25 Talent +150 Brain Sap damage/heal increased to 200
- Base Armor increased by 1
- Reworked Shard. Flaming Lasso no longer disarms you. Your attacks apply 1 stack of Sticky Napalm
FLAMEBREAK
- Mana cost reduced from 110/120/130/140 to 110/115/120/125
FLAMING LASSO
- Mana cost reduced from 225 to 175/200/225
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +5% spell amplification replaced with +75 Sticky Napalm radius
- Level 10 Talent +6 armor replaced with +75 Flamebreak knockback
- Level 15 Talent +250 health replaced with -10s Flaming Lasso cooldown
- Level 15 Talent +5 Sticky Napalm damage replaced with +25 movement speed
- Level 20 Talent +30 movement speed replaced with 2 Flamebreak charges
- Level 20 Talent +20% magic resistance replaced with +6 Sticky Napalm damage
- Level 25 Talent -35s Flaming Lasso cooldown replaced with Flamebreak applies 2 Sticky Napalm charges
- Base Damage reduced by 2
TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +30 Movement Speed replaced with +25 Movement Speed Beastmaster Controlled Units
- New Scepter ability Blood Mist. Bloodseeker sprays his blood in an area, taking 5% max HP in pure damage every second while dealing 5% of a unit's max HP to enemies within a 450 radius, and slowing his enemies by 25%. While Blood Mist is active, Thirst's healing is increased by 50%. CD: 4s Cannot be turned off while on cooldown
TALENTS
- Level 20 talent +400 Health replaced with +15% Spell Lifesteal
- Level 25 Talent -4s Bloodrite cooldown replaced with 2 Rupture charges
- Movement Speed increased from 320 to 325
SHADOW WALK
- Cooldown increased from 15s to 18/17/16/15s
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +2s Shadow Walk Slow Duration replaced with +10% Shadow Walk Slow
CINDER BREW
- Casting Cinder Brew now also drenches Brewmaster himself in his Brew. Brewmaster doesn't get the negative effects
DRUNKEN BRAWLER
- Reworked. Brewmaster gains three stances based on his elements that he can freely switch to. Stances have stronger effects if Brewmaster is affected by Cinder Brew
- Earth Brawler Stance grants 1/3/5/7 armor and 5/10/15/20% magic resist. Effect is tripled if Brewmaster is affected by Cinder Brew
- Storm Brawler Stance grants Brewmaster 15/20/25/30% evasion and 5/7/9/11% movement speed. Effect is tripled if Brewmaster is affected by Cinder Brew
- Fire Brawler Stance grants Brewmaster 24% chance of dealing a 145/160/175/190% damage critical hit. Chance is tripled if Brewmaster is affected by Cinder Brew
PRIMAL SPLIT
- Shard no longer grants Brewmaster's attack procs to the Void Brewling
- Shard now grants Void Brawler stance: Grants Brewmaster 20% Status Resist and a 25% movement slow for 2 seconds on attack. Effects are tripled if Brewmaster is affected by Cinder Brew
TALENTS
- Level 25 Talent +90% Drunken Brawler critical strike replaced with Cinder Brew Applies Fear when Ignited (Lasts 1.5 seconds)
- Base movement speed increased from 290 to 295
- Strength gain reduced from 2.9 to 2.5
WARPATH
- Max charges increased from 5/7/9 to 6/8/10
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +2 mana regen reduced to 1.5
- Level 25 Talent 13% spell lifesteal reduced to 12%
- Level 25 Talent +24 Warpath damage per stack increased to +25
SPINNER'S SNARE
- Can now be cast anywhere there's a web regardless of cast range. (Same behavior as Spin Web)
SPAWN SPIDERLINGS
- Spiderling duration reduced from 60s to 40/45/50s
- Spiderling damage increased from 14 at all levels to 14/17/20
- Poison Sting no longer deals damage per second
- Poison Sting slow rescaled from 8% to 6/8/10%
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +10 Agility replaced with +3 Spin Web Max Webs (Note: does not affect the charges)
- Level 15 Talent +30 attack speed replaced with +16 Agility
- Level 20 Talent +50% Spiderling building damage replaced with +15% Silken Bola slow
- Strength gain reduced from 4.6 to 4.0
- Base armor increased by 1
HOOF STOMP
- Damage increased from 100/150/200/250 to 120/180/240/300
DOUBLE EDGE
- Shard now applies its Strength bonus before dealing damage
STAMPEDE
- Scepter damage reduction decreased from 40% to 20/25/30%
- Scepter now leashes affected enemies for the duration of the debuff
TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +5 armor replaced with +15 Strength
- Level 20 Talent decreased from +50 Retaliate Damage to +45
CHAOS STRIKE
- Deals 1.5x damage to creeps
HOLY PERSUASION
- Bonus movement speed increased from 10/15/20/25 to 10/20/30/40
HAND OF GOD
- Heal reduced from 275/400/625 to 200/300/400
- Now additionally applies a 20/30/40 HP heal per second for 10 seconds
TALENTS
- Level 25 Talent +280 Hand of God heal replaced with +200/+10 Hand of God heal/heal over time
BURNING BARRAGE
- Channel time decreased from 1.5/1.9/2.3/2.7s to 1.2/1.6/2.0/2.4
TALENTS
- Level 10 talent +1.75 Mana Regen replaced with +20 Searing Arrows Damage
- Level 10 Talent +12% magic resistance replaced with -3s Skeleton Walk cooldown
- Level 15 Talent +30 Searing Arrows Damage replaced with Death Pact Gains Creep Abilities (Only steals their first ability)
- Level 15 Talent -5s Skeleton Walk cooldown replaced with +25% Death Pact health
- Level 25 Talent +50/5% Death Pact Health/Damage replaced with +25% Burning Barrage damage
TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +100 Rocket Flare Damage replaced with Power Cogs Leash Units Inside
CRYSTAL NOVA
- Attack speed slow increased from 20/30/40/50 to 30/45/60/75
ARCANE AURA
- Now also grants 6/12/18/24 mana to all allies within 1200 radius whenever Crystal Maiden casts a spell (but not items)
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +200 health increased to +250
- Level 15 Talent +6% Arcane Aura magic resistance replaced with +20 Arcane Aura mana per cast
- Strength rescaled from 20 + 3.1 to 22 + 2.6
- Intelligence gain decreased from 3.1 to 2.7
ION SHELL
- Duration rescaled from 25 to 21/24/27/30
- Scepter bonus duration reduced from 20 to 15
- Can now be cast on Creep Hero units
NORMAL PUNCH
- Illusion duration reduced from 8s to 6s
- Base HP regeneration increased from 0.5 to 0.75
BRAMBLE MAZE
- Now deals 50 damage every 0.5s at all levels. (Total damage rescaled from 120/160/200/240 to 100/150/200/250)
Now provides true sight over rooted targets
SHADOW REALM
- Now has a 0.3s fade time
CURSED CROWN
- Shard no longer reduces cooldown by 2s
BEDLAM
- Seconds per revolution decreased from 1.8s to 1.5
- Damage reduced from 75/125/175 to 70/120/170
TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +32 Bedlam damage reduced to +30
- Level 25 Talent +110 attack speed reduced to +100
STARBREAKER
- Mana cost increased from 80 to 100
- Swipe radius reduced from 360 to 300
- Smash radius increased from 250 to 300
- Swipe damage increased from 20/30/40/50 to 25/40/55/70
- Smash damage reduced from 30/60/90/120 to 25/40/55/70
- Shard now also grants free movement to Dawnbreaker. (Orientation is still locked while swinging)
CELESTIAL HAMMER
- Fire trail radius and projectile radius increased from 150 to 200
- Return impact radius reduced from 250 to 200
LUMINOSITY
- Allied healing percentage increased from 35% to 50%
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +30 swipe damage replaced with +25 swipe/smash damage
- Level 15 Talent +40% Luminosity crit increased to +50%
- Now has 2 ultimate abilities, Good Juju and Bad Juju
- Reworked Scepter: Good Juju now also reduces all of Dazzle's item cooldowns by 50% and can be cast on an ally to reset their item cooldowns. 180s CD 250 Mana cost
POISON TOUCH
- Cooldown reduced from 27/24/21/18s to 27/23/19/15s
SHALLOW GRAVE
- Now grants the target 2/4/6/8% Incoming Heal Amplification for each 10% HP missing
SHADOW WAVE
- Mana cost reduced from 90/100/110/120 to 90
- Cooldown rescaled from 14/12/10/8 to 12/11/10/9
GOOD JUJU
- Passive. Whenever Dazzle casts an ability all of his abilities' cooldowns are reduced by 1/1.5/2s
BAD JUJU
- Whenever a unit is affected by one of Dazzle's abilities, they lose/gain 1/2/3 armor for 8/10/12 seconds. Can be activated to deal 30/40/50 damage to all enemies and heal all allies by 30/40/50HP within 1200 radius Mana cost 50/75/100 CD: 15s
TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +20 Strength replaced with +50 Shadow Wave heal/damage
SPIRIT SIPHON
- Shard fear activation time reduced from 4s to 3s
THUNDER STRIKE
- Damage per strike reduced from 45/70/95/120 to 35/60/85/110
- Shard can no longer target allies. Now causes all allies within the radius of the Thunder Strike to gain 50 attack speed and 25% movement speed for 1.5s every strike. (Radius: 450)
GLIMPSE
- Mana cost reduced from 100 to 55/70/85/100
- Cooldown reduced from 48/38/28/18 to 24/22/20/18
DEVOUR
- Gold reduced from 60/110/160/210 to 50/100/150/200
- Now grants Doom 1/3/5/7 armor while digesting a creep
INFERNAL BLADE
- Burn damage rescaled from 16/24/32/40 + 1.25/2.5/3.75/5% to 20/30/40/50 + 1/2/3/4%
DOOM
- Mana cost increased from 150/200/250 to 150/225/300
BREATHE FIRE
- Damage rescaled from 90/170/240/300 to 80/160/240/320
FIREBALL
- DPS increased from 65 to 80
TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +150 Elder Dragon Form range increased to 175
- Level 25 Talent 375 Dragon Tail AoE increased to 400
- Base Strength reduced from 18 to 16
MULTISHOT
- Range multiplier from 2 to 1.75
GUST
- Provides 10% movement speed bonus to Drow Ranger for 3/4/5/6 seconds
- Strength gain decreased from 4.4 to 3.8
- Base HP regen increased from 0.25 to 1.0
BOULDER SMASH
- Damage increased from 105/170/235/300 to 120/180/240/300
- Unit knockback distance increased from 480/600/680/800 to 500/600/700/800
- Cast point reduced from 0.01 to 0
ROLLING BOULDER
- Cast point reduced from 0.01 to 0
- Mana cost increased from 50 to 70
- Roll delay reduced from 0.6 to 0.5
- Speed increased from 800 to 1000
- Stone speed multiplier reduced from 2x to 1.6x
- Damage rescaled from 70/90/110/130 to 30 + 100% Strength
GEOMAGNETIC GRIP
- Cast point increased from 0.01 to 0.1
- Mana cost reduced from 100 to 75
MAGNETIZE
- Cast point increased from 0.01 to 0.2
ENCHANT REMNANT
- Cast range increased from 125 to 175
- Has 500 cast range when cast on an ally
TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +25 movement speed replaced with +50% Enchant Totem damage
- Base mana regen from 0 to 0.25
- Added a second sub-ability for Ancestral Spirit, Move Ancestral Spirit. Moves the spirit towards the target location. (This is equivalent to selecting the spirit and move-clicking that location)
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +20 attack speed increased to +25
- Level 10 Talent +15 movement speed replaced with +2% Astral Spirit move speed per hero
SLEIGHT OF FIST
- No longer deals reduced damage to creeps
- Cooldown decreased from 18/14/10/6 to 15/12/9/6
- Bonus hero damage rescaled from 40/80/120/160 to 60/90/120/150
FLAME GUARD
- Now absorbs 70% of magical damage taken
- Absorb amount reduced from 110/240/370/500 to 85/190/295/400. (Shield disables after receiving 121/271/421/571 damage)
FIRE REMNANT
- Cast point increased from 0 to 0.1
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +280 Flame Guard absorption reduced to +200
- Agility gain increased from 1.8 to 2.1
IMPETUS
- Mana cost reduced from 55 to 50
- Now deals double damage vs creeps and illusions
NATURE'S ATTENDANTS
- Mana cost reduced from 170/160/150/140 to 140
DEMONIC CONVERSION
- Eidolon turn rate improved from 0.5 to 0.9
- Eidolon attack point improved from 0.3s to 0.2
- Eidolon attack range increased from 450 to 500
MIDNIGHT PULSE
- Now deals damage based on current HP
- Damage per second rescaled from 4.75/5.5/6.25/7% of max HP to 6/8/10/12% of current HP
BLACK HOLE
- Shard outer radius reduced from 1200 to 1000
- Base HP regen increased from 0.5 to 1
STROKE OF FATE
- Base damage reduced from 120/180/240/300 to 100/160/220/280
- Damage per unit hit increased from 18/27/36/45 to 20/30/40/50
- Cast point improved from 0.8 to 0.6
- Projectile speed reduced from 2400 to 2000
HOMING MISSILE
- Damage rescaled from 100/175/250/325 to 90/180/270/360
- Stun duration reduced from 2.25/2.5/2.75/3s to 1.8/2.2/2.6/3s
FLAK CANNON
- Cooldown rescaled from 24/22/20/18s to 20s
ACORN SHOT
- Initial projectile speed increased from 1800 to 2100
- No longer benefits twice from cast range bonus
SCURRY
- Passive evasion rescaled from 8/16/24/32% to 15/20/25/30%
TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent -3 armor corruption increased to -4
- Level 25 Talent Sharpshooter pierces magic immunity replaced with +135 Bushwhack radius
- Strength reduced from 21+3.4 to 20+3.3
BERSERKER'S BLOOD
- Now also grants magic resist up to 10/15/20/25% based on Huskar's HP
- Movement speed increased from 275 to 285
WEX
- Bonus movement speed decreased from 1 -> 7% to 0.8 -> 5.6%
ALACRITY
- Mana cost increased from 60 to 100
ICE WALL
- Mana cost reduced from 175 to 125
FORGE SPIRIT
- Armor reduced per hit rescaled from 1 to 0.8->1.5. (Affected by Exort)
- Melting Strike no longer has a 20 armor max cap and instead has a 20 stack cap. (Max armor reduction rescaled from 20 to 16->30)
GHOST WALK
- Bonus movement speed rescaled from -30 -> 40 to -15 -> 20
TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +1 Forged Spirit armor reduction replaced with +50 Forged Spirit attack speed
- Level 20 Talent +35 Alacrity damage/speed reduced to +30
- Level 25 Talent 2.5x Quas/Wex/Exort passive effects increased to 3x
- Reworked Shard. Passively grants Io 10% spell lifesteal. Increases Overcharge spell amplification by 10% and causes it to also share Io's current spell lifesteal with any Tethered units
TETHER
- Heal transfer rescaled from 70/90/110/130% to 75/90/105/120%
SPIRITS
- Scepter now also causes Spirits to apply a 15% slow for 0.3 seconds when impacting an enemy hero
OVERCHARGE
- Cooldown increased from 22/20/18/16s to 25/22/19/16s
- Spell Amplification reduced from 10/12/14/16% to 8/10/12/14%
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +30 damage replaced with +15 damage to Tethered units
- Level 15 Talent +15% spell lifesteal replaced with +6% Tether movement speed
- Level 15 Talent +300 Spirits max range replaced with +45 spirit damage
- Level 20 Talent +60 Spirit damage replaced with +0.2 Overcharge max HP regen bonus
- Level 25 Talent +900 health replaced with +400 health to Tethered units
- Base Strength reduced from 27 to 25
ICE PATH
- Cooldown increased from 12/11/10/9s to 21/17/13/9s
- Stun duration increased from 1/1.5/2/2.5s to 1.6/1.9/2.2/2.5s
DUAL BREATH
- Now deals 10 instances of damage instead of 11 (same duration)
LIQUID FIRE
- Cooldown decreased from 20/15/10/4 to 16/12/8/4
MACROPYRE
- Cast point reduced from 0.55 to 0.4
- Scepter duration reduced from 30s to 25s
HEALING WARD
- Mana cost decreased from 140 to 140/130/120/110
OMNISLASH
- Cooldown reduced from 140s to 130
TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +30 Attack Speed replaced with +1s Blade Fury duration
- Level 20 Talent +8 armor replaced with 40% Blade Dance lifesteal
- Level 20 Talent +160 Bladefury DPS reduced to +150
ILLUMINATE
- Radius increased from 375 to 400
- Cast point reduced from 0.3 to 0
- Max vision increased from 1125 to 1125/1275/1425/1575
SPIRIT FORM
- Cooldown reduced from 70s to 65s
BLINDING LIGHT
- Pushback duration increased from 0.4s to 0.8s
X MARKS THE SPOT
- Cast Range increased from 400/600/800/1000 to 550/700/850/1000
- Cooldown increased from 24/20/16/12 to 30/24/22/12
TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +16 Strength replaced with 25% X Mark The Spot movement speed. (Affects Enemies negatively and allies positively)
- Reworked Shard. Legion Commander gains 4 armor for every hero hit with Overwhelming Odds and 0.5 armor for each creep. Increases Overwhelming Odds duration by 8 seconds
OVERWHELMING ODDS
- Base damage rescaled from 40/60/80/100 to 35/65/95/125
- Hero damage increased from 30/60/90/120 to 35/65/95/125
TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +30 movement speed replaced with +250 AoE Press the Attack
- Level 25 Talent +400 AoE Press the Attack replaced with Press the Attack grants 2s spell immunity
- Base damage increased by 3
NIHILISM
- Leshrac gaining Magic immunity no longer ends Nihilism.
- Base Agility increased from 15 to 17
- Intelligence gain decreased from 4.1 to 3.6
- Turn rate increased from 0.6 to 0.7
FROST BLAST
- Attack speed slow increased from 30% to 30/40/50/60%
FROST SHIELD
- Now does its first tick of damage/slow 0.1s after casting (total damage/duration unchanged)
CHAIN FROST
- Mana cost reduced from 200/350/500 to 180/300/420
RAGE
- Cooldown increased from 18 to 21/20/19/18
OPEN WOUNDS
- When a target afflicted by Open Wounds is dealt 500 damage, the wounds will fester and spread to a random other enemy within 700 radius. Prioritizes heroes
- Duration reduced from 8 to 7
- Reworked Shard: Lina's spells deal 10 more damage for each Fiery Soul charge
FIERY SOUL
- Max charges increased from 3 to 7
- Stack duration increased from 12s to 15s
- Movement speed bonus per charge reduced from 4/5/6/7% to 1.5/2/2.5/3%
- Attack speed bonus per charge reduced from 30/50/70/90 to 10/20/30/40
- Now gains a charge whenever a spell damages an enemy
TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +30/2% Fiery Soul per stack reduced to +15/1%
FINGER OF DEATH
- Mana cost reduced from 200/420/650 to 200/400/600
- Aghanim's Scepter cooldown reduced from 100/60/20 to 80/50/20
MANA DRAIN
- Now reveals invisible units
SUMMON SPIRIT BEAR
- Spirit Bear base damage increased by 8
- Entangle duration rescaled from 0.75/1.5/2.25/3s to 1/1.6/2.2/2.8
- Entangle damage interval reduced from 0.25 to 0.2
- Entangle now deals damage immediately when applied
- Entangle damage per second rescaled from 60 to 30/40/50/60 (total damage reduced from 45/90/135/180 to 36/72/120/180)
SPIRIT LINK
- Now also shares 10/15/20/25% of Lone Druid's armor with the Spirit Bear and vice versa
TRUE FORM
- Dying while casting True Form does not put the ability on cooldown
LUCENT BEAM
- Shard now will target the nearest creep if no heroes are nearby
TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent -3.5s Lucent Beam cooldown reduced to -3s
- Level 15 Talent -20s Eclipse cooldown increased to -25s
- Level 20 Talent Global Lunar Blessing now also grants 200 bonus night vision
FERAL IMPULSE
- Damage decreased from 11/22/33/44% to 10/20/30/40%
SHAPESHIFT
- Duration reduced from 28s to 25s
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +13 Summon Wolves Damage decreased to +10
- Level 10 Talent +10 Feral HP regen replaced with +20% Howl attack damage reduction
- Level 25 Talent +32% Shapeshift critical chance reduced to +30
SHOCKWAVE
- Reworked Scepter. Increases Shockwave range by 150 and radius by 50. Shockwaves now Erupt after 1.5 seconds, dealing an additional 50% of Shockwave's base damage and applying a debuff that slows and reduces base Armor by 50%. Affected units recover over 5 seconds.
TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +350 Health replaced with +125 Shockwave Damage
- Added Aghanim's Scepter. Reduces Unleash Cooldown by 10 seconds. While Unleash is Active, Marci's abilities trigger Unleash pulses
- Added Shard. Rebound can be set to autocast to throw the target instead of rebounding off them
REBOUND
Can no longer target enemy units
- Ally movement speed bonus increased from 35% to 45%
UNLEASH
- Pulse damage reduced from 60/130/200 to 50/100/150
- Strength gain increased from 3.4 to 3.7
SPEAR OF MARS
- Cooldown increased from 14/13/12/11 to 15/14/13/12
ARENA OF BLOOD
- Spear damage reduced from 100/160/220 to 100/150/200
- Can no longer be escaped vertically
MYSTIC SNAKE
- Mana cost reduced from 140/150/160/170 to 140
COLD BLOODED
- Is now disabled by break
- No longer activates if the spellcaster is further than 2000 units away
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +15 attack damage replaced with +20 Attack Speed
- Level 10 Talent +15% evasion replaced with +0.5 Mana Shield damage per mana
- Level 15 Talent +30 Attack Speed replaced with -12% Split Shot Damage Penalty
- Level 20 Talent +30% Mystic Snake mana gain replaced with +2 Mystic Snake bounces
- Strength gain increased from 1.6 to 2.2
- Agility gain increased from 1.6 to 2.4
- Intelligence gain increased from 1.6 to 1.9
DIVIDED WE STAND
- Clones no longer benefit twice from Power Treads stat bonuses
- Clones no longer benefit twice from level attribute stat bonuses
- Shard fling mana cost reduced from 100 to 75
- Passively grants a bonus 5/10/15% Magic Resistance to all Meepos
EARTHBIND
- Mana cost reduced from 100 to 70/80/90/100
DIG
- Mana cost reduced from 150 to 125
- Cooldown increased from 40s to 50s
- Health restored increased from 40% to 60%
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +20 Base Damage replaced with +30 Poof Damage
- Level 15 Talent +40 Poof Damage replaced with Earthbind grants True Strike on targets
- Agility rescaled from 18 + 3.7 to 24 + 3.4
- Base armor reduced by 1 (Same starting armor)
- Base attack speed reduced from 115 to 110
- Base damage decreased from 27-32 to 24-30 (Average damage increased by 3.5)
STARSTORM
- Mana cost reduced from 80/105/130/155 to 80/95/110/125
LEAP
- Reworked Shard. Grants +1 Leap Charge. Sagan pounces, dealing 150 damage in a forward cone to units within 500 range of Mirana and slowing them by 30% for 2.5 seconds
TREE DANCE
- Perched vision reduced from 800/600 to 700/500
WUKONG'S COMMAND
- Scepter now also gives soldiers the ability to increase their Jingu Mastery stacks.
MORPH
- Reworked Scepter. Replicate steals 20% of each stat from the replicated hero. If the replicated hero's primary attribute is Strength it will also steal 35% status resistance, if it's Agility, it will steal 50 attack speed and if it's Intelligence, it will steal 20% spell amplification. Reduces Replicate Cooldown by 20s.
RIP TIDE
- Damage rescaled from 30/45/60/75 to 40/50/60/70
- No longer triggers on a random chance
- Now triggers every 5 attacks on an enemy by Naga and her images
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +8 Agility replaced with +20 Riptide Damage
- Level 20 Talent +12% Rip Tide chance replaced with -1 Rip Tide hits
- Turn rate improved from 0.6 to 0.9
NATURE'S CALL
- Mana cost rescaled from 130/140/150/160 to 150
- Treant Base damage reduced from 16-20/24-28/32-36/40-44 to 15-18/21-25/28-32/35-39
WRATH OF NATURE
- Mana cost reduced from 175/225/275 to 150/175/200
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +20 damage replaced with -8s Nature's Call cooldown
- Level 20 Talent +75% Sprout miss chance increased to +100%
- Level 20 Talent +8 armor replaced with Sprout leashes
REAPER'S SCYTHE
- No longer increases enemies' death timers
- Killing an enemy with Reaper's Scythe now grants Necrophos +3/6/9 HP/s and +1/2/3 mana regen permanently
- Agility gain reduced from 2.3 to 2.2
CRIPPLING FEAR
- Cast point reduced from 0.2 to 0
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +45 Void damage increased to +50
- Level 10 Talent +10s Dark Ascension duration reduced to +8s
- Level 15 Talent +40 Dark Ascension damage reduced to +35
- Level 20 Talent -4s Crippling Fear cooldown increased to -5s
- Level 25 Talent +80 Hunter in the Night attack speed increased to +100
IMPALE
- Cooldown reduced from 14s to 17/16/15/14s
MANA BURN
- Cooldown reduced from 28/20/12/4s to 20/15/10/5s
- Mana cost reduced from 100 to 70/80/90/100
- Intelligence damage multiplier reduced from 3.5/4/4.5/5x to 2.3/3.2/4.1/5x
VENDETTA
- Shard now increases target's incoming spell damage by 17% instead of reducing their magic resistance
- Shard now applies the debuff before the damage
TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +20 movement speed replaced with +0.5x Mana Burn damage multiplier
- Level 25 Talent +80 Agility replaced with 300 AoE Mana Burn
FIREBLAST
- Mana cost increased from 70/80/90/100 to 70/85/100/115
IGNITE
- Cooldown increased from 15s to 17s
TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +275 health reduced to +250
- Level 20 Talent +25 Strength increased to +30
- Level 25 Talent 20% bash chance replaced with 17% Fireblast chance
- Intelligence rescaled from 15+1.8 to 16+2.1
- Reworked Shard: Grants Degen Aura. Slows enemies within 400 radius of Omniknight by 40%
HEAVENLY GRACE
- No longer grants Status Resist
- Is now also applied to Omniknight if casted on an ally
- Grants an additional 3/4/5/6 Strength and HP Regen for each debuff dispelled
DEGEN AURA
- Is no longer a basic skill
HAMMER OF PURITY
- Is now a basic skill
- Mana cost is now 50/60/70/80
- No longer is an attack modifier
- Now has a 350 cast range
- Now has a 1200 speed projectile
- Now has a 0.3 cast point
- Damage rescaled from 60 + 115% base damage to 50/75/100/125 + 60/70/80/90% base damage
- No longer grants damage reduction
- Now slows the target for 14/22/30/38%
- Debuff duration increased from 4s to 5
GUARDIAN ANGEL
- Scepter no longer grants 40 HP regen
- Scepter now grants 40% status resist
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +10HP/s Repel replaced with +4s Heavenly Grace Buff duration
- Level 15 Talent +30 movement speed replaced with -30s Guardian Angel cooldown
- Level 20 Talent +15% Degen Aura slow replaced with +4 Heavenly Grace Strength/HP regen per stack
- Level 20 Talent -2s Heavenly Grace cooldown replaced with -4 Hammer of Purity cooldown
- Level 25 Talent -60s Guardian Angel cooldown replaced with +75% Hammer of Purity damage
FATE'S EDICT
- Cooldown increased from 16/13/10/7s to 17/14/11/8s
- Duration increased from 3.0/3.5/4.0/4.5s to 3.5/4.0/4.5/5.0s
PURIFYING FLAMES
- Mana cost reduced from 80/85/90/95 to 80
RAIN OF DESTINY
- Reworked Scepter. Grants Rain of Destiny. Brings forth rain on a 650 unit area for 10 seconds. Enemies standing in the area receive 50 damage per second and have -25% heal amplification. Allies heal 50 health per second and have 25% increased incoming heal amplification. CD: 40s Mana cost 150s
ARCANE ORB
- Current mana as damage reduced from 16% to 13/14/15/16%
ESSENCE FLUX
- Max mana restored reduced from 30/40/50/60% to 25/35/45/55%
SWASHBUCKLE
- Damage increased from 24/42/60/78 to 25/45/65/85
LUCKY SHOT
- Armor reduction rescaled from 4/5/6/7 to 2/4/6/8
- Duration rescaled from 2/3/4/5 to 2.5/3/3.5/4
TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +18 Strength increased to +20
- Level 25 Talent 2.5s Swashbuckle cooldown reduction increased to 3s
PHANTOM STRIKE
- Mana cost increased from 35/40/45/50 to 35/45/55/65
TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +12% lifesteal increased to 15%
- Level 20 Talent -3 Armor Corruption replaced with +20% Stifling Dagger damage
PHANTOM RUSH
- Cooldown decreased from 16/12/8/4 to 13/10/7/4
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +15 Attack Speed replaced with +2.5s Phantom Rush Bonus Agi Duration
- Strength gain increased from 3.5 to 3.6
- Agility gain increased from 1.3 to 1.5
ICARUS DIVE
- Movement slow reduced from 19/22/25/28% to 16/19/22/25%
FIRE SPIRITS
- Cooldown rescaled from 51/44/37/30 to 50/40/30/20
- Mana cost reduced from 120 to 100
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +24% Icarus Dive slow increased to +25%
- Level 20 Talent +1000 Icarus Dive cast range replaced with +1.5% max health Sun Ray damage
- Level 25 Talent +1.5% max health Sun Ray damage replaced with +1000 Icarus Dive cast range
PHASE SHIFT
- Max channel time increased from 0.75/1.5/2.25/3.25 to 1/1.75/2.5/3.25
- Reworked Shard: Causes Phase Shift to attack all enemies within attack range +200 radius of Puck
WANING RIFT
- Cooldown reduced from 19/17/15/13s to 16/15/14/13s
- Reworked Scepter: Waning Rift now has 150 extra radius and range and knocks enemies back 400 distance over 0.5 seconds (non-interrupting). Reveals invisible enemy units and wards in the area for 5 seconds.
DREAM COIL
- Cooldown reduced from 80s to 75s
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +300 Illusory Orb distance replaced with -2 Illusory Orb cooldown
- Level 15 Talent Phase Shift attack replaced with -10s Dream Coil Cooldown
- Level 15 Talent +12% spell amplification replaced with +100 Waning Rift Damage
- Level 20 Talent -4s Illusory Orb cooldown replaced with +1s Dream Coil break stun duration
- Level 25 Talent Dream Coil rapid fire frequency improved from 0.75s to 0.6s (max attacks 8 -> 10)
- Level 25 Talent +250 Waning Rift AoE and range replaced with Dream Coil pierces magic immunity
- Base armor reduced by 1
- Intelligence gain increased from 1.5 to 1.8
FLESH HEAP
- No longer grants magic resistance
- Bonus Strength per death reduced from 1.5/2/2.5/3 to 1.1/1.4/1.7/2.0
- Can now be cast to grant 5/10/15/20 damage block against all types of damage for 7 seconds. Mana cost 50. Cooldown 30/25/20/15. Can be cast while channeling.
DISMEMBER
- Shard cooldown reduction reduced from 10s to 5s
DECREPIFY
- Mana cost increased from 60 to 80
- Can now be cast while channeling
- NETHER WARD
- No longer heals 2 hits whenever an enemy casts a spell
- Aura reduces enemies' spell damage by 10/15/20/25%
LIFE DRAIN
- Reworked Shard. Life Drain can target your Nether Ward, causing life drain to refract to all enemy heroes in range of the ward for 70% of its damage. The effect is interrupted if the ward is destroyed. Increases Nether Ward cast range by 350
BLINK
- Shard damage reduced from 175 to 125
SCREAM OF PAIN
- Mana cost increased from 85/100/115/130 to 100/110/120/130
SONIC WAVE
- Damage decreased from 340/450/560 to 310/430/550
STATIC LINK
- Cannot be cast on a target that is already linked
TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +6s Static Link duration replaced with +21% Storm Surge movement speed
- Level 25 Talent +1 Eye of the Storm target replaced with 2 Static Link Charges
- Strength gain increased from 2.4 to 2.6
SMOKE SCREEN
- Mana cost rescaled from 75 to 65/70/75/80
BLINK STRIKE
- Now also slows enemies by 100% for 0.2/0.4/0.6/0.8s
TRICKS OF THE TRADE
- Mana cost increased from 50 to 55
SLEEPING DART
- Is now dispellable
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +8 Strength replaced with +75 Smoke Screen AoE
- Level 10 Talent +20 attack speed replaced with +0.3s Blink Strike slow duration
- Level 25 Talent +175 Smoke Screen AoE replaced with Tricks of the Trade applies a basic dispel. (Can also be cast when rooted/leashed)
TELEKINESIS
- Lift duration increased from 0.8/1.2/1.6/2.0 to 1.2/1.5/1.8/2.1
SPELL STEAL
- Cooldown reduced from 20/15/10 to 20/12/4
- Aghanim's Scepter no longer reduces cooldown
- Aghanim's Scepter now lets you steal 2 spells. (Note: If you steal a spell with 2 subabilities like Sun Ray, it will take both your spell slots.)
- Tinker's Rearm is no longer stealable
- Base armor increased by 1
SAND STORM
- Damage interval reduced from 0.5s to 0.2s
- Mana cost rescaled from 75 to 70/75/80/85
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +200 health replaced with +12% Caustic Finale slow
- Level 15 Talent +20% Caustic Finale slow replaced with +100 Caustic Finale damage
- Level 20 Talent +120 Caustic Finale damage replaced with +100 Epicenter Radius
DEMONIC CLEANSE
- Is now granted as a secondary ability with Aghanim's Shard. Repeatedly applies a basic dispel on the target allied unit, removing negative buffs for the duration. At the end of the duration, the unit is healed. Units under the effect of Disruption can still be affe+cted by Demonic Cleanse.
- Scepter also grants charges to Demonic Cleanse
NECROMASTERY
- Shard now also fears the target for 0.5s
REQUIEM OF SOULS
- Now also debuffs enemies with -5/10/15% Magic Resistance after dealing its damage.
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +8% Spell Amplification replaced with +25 Shadowraze Stack Damage
SHACKLES
- Damage reduced from 60/160/260/360 to 60/130/200/270
- Now heals Shadow Shaman by 60/130/200/270 over its duration
MASS SERPENT WARD
- Creep hits to kill Serpent Wards increased from 2 to 4. (Towers and heroes still kill in 2)
ARCANE CURSE
- Mana Cost increased from 125/130/135/140 to 130/140/150/160
GLAIVES OF WISDOM
- Shard now also increases Intelligence stolen on kills by 2
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +15 Arcane Curse damage reduced to +12
- Level 20 Talent +400 health replaced with -20s Global Silence cooldown
ARCANE BOLT
- Damage multiplier increased from 1.4x to 1.5x
CONCUSSIVE SHOT
- Damage increased from 100/160/220/280 to 120/180/240/300
ANCIENT SEAL
- Magic resistance reduction reduced from 30/35/40/45% to 20/25/30/35%
MYSTIC FLARE
- Damage increased from 750/1175/1600 to 800/1200/1600
- Sprint Passive River Speed reduced from 25% to 15%
CORROSIVE HAZE
- Targets leave water trails for 8 seconds behind them
TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +125 Slithereen Crush damage increased to 150
- Base Strength reduced from 21 to 20
POUNCE
- Now deals 40 damage on contact
- Latch Radius increased from 95 to 120
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +8 Agility replaced with +0.5s Pounce Leash
- Level 15 Talent +50 Shadow Dance attack speed replaced with +1.5% Shadow Dance regen
- Level 20 Talent +0.8s Pounce leash replaced with +75 Shadow Dance attack speed
- Level 25 Talent +55s Essence Shift duration reduced to +50s
SCATTERBLAST
- Damage rescaled from 80/150/220/290 to 100/160/220/280
- Cooldown increased from 13/12/11/10 to 16/14/12/10
- Mana cost rescaled from 80/90/100/110 to 85/90/95/100
- Shard now increases point blank damage by 35% instead of 125 flat damage
- Shard stun duration reduced from 1.5s to 1.4s
LIL' SHREDDER
- Armor reduction decreased from 0.75 to 0.5
GOBBLE UP
- Mana cost reduced from 150 to 120
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +200 health replaced with +0.3s Firesnap Cookie stun
- Level 10 Talent +1s Scatterblast slow duration replaced with Firesnap Cookie restores 125 health
- Level 15 Talent Firesnap Cookie restores 200 health replaced with +2 Lil Shredder attacks
- Level 15 Talent +75 Scatterblast damage increased to 80
TAKE AIM
- Mana cost increased from 25 to 50
CONCUSSIVE GRENADE
- Cooldown reduced from 16s to 10s
- Impact damage reduced from 125 to 25
DESOLATE
- Search radius reduced from 425 to 400
- Damage increased from 18/32/46/60 to 21/34/47/60
HAUNT
- Mana cost reduced from 150/200/250 to 150/175/200
TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +400 health reduced to +350
- Level 20 Talent +14% Spectral Dagger slow/bonus reduced to +12%
CHARGE OF DARKNESS
- Mana cost increased from 100 to 120
BULLDOZE
- Movement speed bonus reduced from 10/16/22/28% to 10/15/20/25%
- Status Resistance rescaled from 34/46/58/70% to 35/45/55/65%
GREATER BASH
- Damage rescaled from 14/20/26/32% to 15/20/25/30%
TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +200 Charge of Darkness Speed reduced to +175
- Agility gain increased from 1.7 to 1.9
- Base mana regen increased from 0 to 0.5
- Base attack speed increased from 110 to 115
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +40 Static Remnant damage replaced with +20 attack speed
- Level 10 Talent +2.5 mana regen reduced to +1.75
- Level 15 Talent +25 attack speed replaced with +50 Static Remnant damage
- Agility gain increased from 2.0 to 2.2
STORM HAMMER
- Scepter now also dispels the target
WARCRY
- Reworked Shard. Warcry is undispellable and passively grants 5 armor to all allies in a 1200 radius
TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +15% Lifesteal replaced with -15s God's Strength Cooldown
- Level 20 Talent +25 movement speed replaced with +8% Warcry movement speed
- Stasis Trap Removed
- Remote Mines Removed
- Base movement speed reduced from 320 to 300
- Base damage increased by 12
- Base armor reduced by 2
- Base attack speed increased from 90 to 100
STICKY BOMB
- New basic ability. Lobs a Sticky Bomb up to 1000 range towards the target 250 AoE area. If it falls next to an enemy hero it will stick to them, slowing their movement speed by 25/35/45/55%. The bomb will explode after 3 seconds dealing 90/180/270/360 damage in an 300 units area around it. Mana cost: 100/115/130/145. Cooldown: 12/10/8/6
REACTIVE TAZER
- New basic ability. Techies trigger an electric charge giving him 15/20/25/30% bonus movement speed for 6s. Enemies attacking Techies will be disarmed for 3 seconds. At the end of its duration, it will disarm all enemies within 400 radius. Mana cost: 60. Cooldown: 28/24/20/16s
- Reworked Scepter. Reactive Tazer can be cast on allies within 500 range and deals 300 damage in its final detonation
PROXIMITY MINES
Now Techies' ultimate ability
- Mana Cost rescaled from 110/130/150/170 to 110/140/170
- Charge restore time decreased from 23 to 19/17/15
- Minimum distance between mines reduced from 400 to 350
- Detonation delay decreased from 1.6s to 1s
- Activation delay decreased from 1.75s to 1s
- Detonation Radius increased from 400 to 500
- Cast range increased from 100 to 400
- Damage rescaled from 200/380/560/740 to 400/575/750
- Mines deal full damage to targets within 150 radius and decreasing damage down to 50% to enemies on the edge
- Mines only detonate if there's a damageable target within range. (Magic immune enemies will reveal them and can't attack them but they won't detonate on their own)
- Mines now apply a 5s debuff reducing the magic resistance of all enemies in its radius by 10/15/20%. (Multiple mines refresh the debuff)
BLAST OFF!
- Cooldown rescaled from 35s to 45/40/35/30s
- Self damage reduced from 50% to 50/45/40/35%
- Damage reduced from 300/400/500/600 to 275/350/425/500
- Can no longer be cast while leashed
- No longer deals lethal damage to Techies
TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +300 Blast Off damage reduced to +200
- Level 20 Talent +40 movement speed replaced with +100 Sticky Bomb damage
- Level 20 Talent -22s Blast Off! cooldown reduced to -15s
- Level 25 Talent +60ms Proximity Mines replaced with -0.8s Proximity Mine activation delay
PSI BLADES
- Spill Range rescaled from 1.5x Attack Range to 550/600/650/700
TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +120 Psi Blades Attack Range replaced with +120 Psi Blades Attack/Spill Range
- Level 15 Talent +15% evasion increased to +20%
- Level 25 Talent +8 Refraction charges reduced to +7
- Agility gain reduced from 4.4 to 4.0
- Base attack speed increased from 100 to 110
CONJURE IMAGE
- Mana cost reduced from 70/75/80/85 to 55/65/75/85
METAMORPHOSIS
- Duration rescaled from 36/40/44/48 to 35/40/45/50
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +16% evasion replaced with +10% Conjure Image outgoing damage
- Level 15 Talent +30 attack speed replaced with +15% Reflection slow
- Level 15 Talent +275 health increased to +300
- Level 20 Talent +8 all stats increased to +10
- Level 20 Talent +8 Conjure Image duration increased to +10
KRAKEN SHELL
- Damage block rescaled from 18/30/42/54 to 15/30/45/60
ANCHOR SMASH
- Shard Bonus damage reduced from 90 to 75
WHIRLING DEATH
- Damage increased from 60/100/140/180 to 80/120/160/200
- Primary attribute reduction reduced from 13/14/15/16% to 12%
- Cooldown increased from 6s to 7.5/7/6.5/6s
FLAMETHROWER
- Cooldown increased from 18s to 20s
- Damage per Second reduced from 90 to 80
- Base damage reduced by 2
DEFENSE MATRIX
- Status Resistance reduced from 20/30/40/50% to 10/20/30/40%
REARM
- Channeling Time increased from 3.5/2/1.25s to 3.5/2.5/1.5s
LASER
- Damage reduced from 80/160/240/320 to 75/150/225/300
WARP FLARE
- New Ability granted by Shard. Throws a grenade towards a unit, dealing 50 damage, teleporting it 600 units away from tinker and reduces their cast and attack range by 40% for 3 seconds. Mana cost: 150. Cooldown: 15s. Cast Range: 700. Projectile speed: 1900
TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent -0.5s Keen Conveyance cooldown replaced with +125 Defense Matrix damage absorbed
- Level 20 Talent +150 Defense Matrix damage absorbed replaced with -0.5s Keen Conveyance cooldown
AVALANCHE
- Stun duration per interval increased from 0.2 to 0.3
- Bonus damage multiplier to Tossed units reduced from 2.5x to 2x
TOSS
- Damage rescaled from 80/150/220/290 to 75/150/225/300
- No longer deals 30% bonus damage to the tossed unit
- Grab radius increased from 275 to 300
GROW
- Now also grants 100/200/300 bonus damage to Toss
- Bonus damage is increased by 50% when carrying a tree
TREE GRAB
- Bonus damage rescaled from 20% to 20 flat damage
- Bonus building damage reduced from 70/100/130/160% to 55/70/85/100%
TREE THROW
- Now also slows an enemy's move speed and attack speed by 20% for 2 seconds
TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent +20% Tree Grab Unit damage bonus replaced with +50% Tree Grow bonus damage
LIVING ARMOR
- Cooldown increased from 26/22/18/14 to 30/25/20/15
- Duration increased from 12 to 15/20/25/30
- Bonus armor rescaled from 5/6/7/8 to 3/6/9/12
- Total heal rescaled from 60/100/140/180 to 45/80/125/180
BATTLE TRANCE
- Now grants phased movement
TALENTS
- Level 20 Talent +20% Evasion replaced with -15s Battle Trance Cooldown
- Level 25 Talent +2s Battle Trance Duration replaced with Whirling Axes pierce Magic Immunity
- Movement speed reduced from 315 to 310
ICE SHARDS
- Damage increased from 70/140/210/280 to 75/150/225/300
SNOWBALL
- Damage increased from 80/120/160/200 to 80/140/200/260
WALRUS PUNCH!
- Cooldown reduced from 36/24/12 to 20/15/10
- Mana cost rescaled from 50/75/100 to 75
- Critical damage reduced from 350/375/400% to 300/350/400%
WALRUS KICK
- Cooldown increased from 8 to 12
- Cooldown is now reduced by 50% if you kick a creep
- Now also deals 350 damage to all other units within 250 radius of the landing area
- Is now unit and vector targeted
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +0.4s Walrus Punch stun duration increased to +0.5s
- Level 20 Talent +80% Walrus Punch critical damage reduced to 75%
- Removed Dark Rift
FIRESTORM
- Shard No longer reduces cast point
- Shard Now also reduces Wave and Burn intervals and duration by 25%
FIEND'S GATE
- Now Underlord's Ultimate. Opens 2 portals, one next to Underlord and one in the target location with global range. The destination portal has to be at least 2000 units away from Underlord. Heroes can channel a portal for 3 seconds to teleport to the other side. Allies that pass through the portal temporarily gain 10/20/30% damage reduction and 10/20/30% movement speed for 5/6/7s. Casting Fiend's Gate will cause Underlord to immediately start teleporting. Mana cost: 100 Cooldown: 140/120/100
- Reworked Scepter: Fiend's Gate spawns a Pit of Malice under both portals. Pit of Malice slows enemies by 40%
SOUL RIP
- Max units rescaled from 8/9/10/11 to 10
- Damage/heal per unit rescaled from 19/26/33/40 to 15/25/35/45. (Total damage/heal rescaled from 152/234/330/440 to 150/250/350/450)
- Mana cost rescaled from 85/100/115/130 to 90/100/110/120
- Cooldown reduced from 24/18/12/6 to 18/14/10/6
FLESH GOLEM
- Shard cooldown reduction increased from 30s to 35s
TALENTS
- Level 25 Talent +500 Earthshock range replaced with -3s Earthshock cooldown
- Level 20 Talent +10% Enrage status resist increased to +15%
MAGIC MISSILE
- Reworked Shard. Bounces once on an enemy, prioritizing heroes. Increases Cast Range by 100.
- Base attack damage increased by 4
POISON STING
- No longer deals damage on the same tick it applies the debuff
- Damage per second increased from 6/14/22/30 to 8/16/24/32. (Total damage rescaled from 36/126/264/450 to 40/128/264/448)
POISON NOVA
- Radius rescaled from 885 to 850/900/950
- Travel Speed increased from 500 to 550
TALENTS
- Level 25 Talent +640 Poison Nova AoE replaced with Poison Nova reduces 100 attack speed
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +8% Spell Lifesteal replaced with +13 Corrosive Skin Damage
- Level 15 Talent +70 Nethertoxin Max Damage replaced with +40 Nethertoxin Min/Max Damage
- Level 20 Talent +70 Attack Damage replaced with +8% Poison Attack Magic Resistance Reduction
SUMMON FAMILIARS
- Familiar vision range increased from 390 to 400
- Familiar attack acquisition range increased from 250 to 400
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +25 attack damage replaced with +8 damage to Visage and Familiars
- Level 15 Talent +3 Corruption replaced with +1.5 Corruption to Visage and Familiars (Corruption from different sources stack so Visage + 2 familiars hitting an enemy would give -4.5 armor)
- Level 20 Talent +40 Familiar movement speed replaced with +30 movement speed to Visage and Familiars
- Level 25 Talent +5 Gravekeeper's Cloak stacks replaced with Gravekeeper's Cloak aura also grants +10 armor
ASTRAL STEP
- Max distance increased from 700/850/1000 to 800/900/1000
DISSIMILATE
- Shard bonus damage reduced from 175 to 135. (Level 4 damage from 515 to 475)
UPHEAVAL
- Mana Cost reduced from 70/90/110/130 to 70/80/90/100
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +50 Golem movement speed replaced with +2s Shadow Word duration
- Level 15 Talent -5s Shadow Word reduced to -4s
THE SWARM
- Hero attacks to destroy reduced from 4 to 3/3/4/4
SHUKUCHI
- Cooldown increased from 12/10/8/6 to 15/12/9/6
TIME LAPSE
- Aghanim's Scepter no longer reduces its cooldown
GALE FORCE
- Shard Now has a 1500 Cast Range
- Shard Cooldown decreased from 40s to 30s
FOCUS FIRE
- Damage reduction rescaled from 50/40/30% to 30%
- Bonus attack speed rescaled from +475 to +300/400/500
WINDRUN
- Reworked Scepter: Windrun is undispellable, slow is increased by 20% and enemies affected by it are blinded by 40%
TALENTS
- Level 10 Talent +1.5 mana regen replaced with -5% Powershot damage reduction per unit
- Level 15 Talent +100 Powershot damage replaced with -3s Windrun cooldown
- Level 15 Talent Windrun undispellable replaced with +225 Windrun radius
WINTER'S CURSE
- Cast Range increased from 700 to 700/750/800
PARALYZING CASK
- Stun duration on non-hero units reduced from 5s to 1s
- Damage on non-hero units rescaled from 75 to 2x hero damage.
DEATH WARD
- Cooldown reduced from 80s to 70s
- Base Agility reduced from 18 to 16
VAMPIRIC SPIRIT
- Lifesteal reduced from 10/18/26/34% to 9/16/23/30%
- Kills from units under Wraith King's control and within 1200 range of Wraith King also give progress toward skeleton charges
REINCARNATION
- Allied heroes revived by the Scepter upgrade now have a health bar for allies only
ARC LIGHTNING
- Mana cost increased from 80 to 80/85/90/95
- Damage increased from 75/100/125/150 to 80/110/140/170
STATIC FIELD
- No longer a basic ability
- Now granted by Shard. Whenever Zeus attacks or casts an ability on an enemy, it deals 9% of their current HP in damage
HEAVENLY JUMP
- Now a basic ability. Zeus performs a Heavenly Jump, shocking the closest visible nearby enemy (prioritizing heroes) within 700/800/900/1000 range, Reducing their movement by 100%, attack speed by 100 and increasing their cast time by 50% for 1/1.5/2/2.5s. Zeus gets 900 unobstructed vision around him for 3 seconds. Can't be cast while leashed. Mana cost: 50/60/70/80. Cooldown: 25/20/15/10s
TALENTS
- Level 15 Talent: +1.2% Static Field Damage replaced with +1 Heavenly Jump Target
Community reactions
A new patch means the community has a lot to think about and have fun with. Early reactions from both pros and players to the slew of changes are already coming in.
With such an extensive patch, it will take time for players to get habituated with the changes introduced. The DOTA 2 community is in for a gala time as they slowly figure out the meta while tinkering with the Primal Beast.