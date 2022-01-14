Quinn describes Dota 2 pro scene using interesting yet hilarious analogy

Twitch streamer Quinn had a fascinating analogy for the Dota 2 pro scene, relating it to starving in an airlock. He explained that it isn't a financially stable way to make money, even though he is on one of the top teams in the world.

Quinn, a member of the Dota 2 pro team Quincy Crew, was commenting on the game's lack of a consistent professional scene. During his rant, he related the game to an airlock that they can't escape, implying that pro players like himself are so involved in the MOBA that they can't get out.

Dota 2 is becoming unsustainable, according to Quinn

This analogy from Quinn about the morsel of food and the airlock is his way of saying that he can't live off playing the title, even if he is a pro. The American then claimed that there's one person in the 'airlock' getting all of the 'food':

"We're just in a freaking chamber, and every once in a while, they open up the airlock and drop in a morsel of food. We all freaking jump on it and devour this freaking steak, you know. Some people are over in the corner starving, and this one dude in the middle is, like, morbidly obese. And then the airlock closes again, and we're in deafening silence for another two months. And then the airlock opens again, and here come the raining ribeyes, and Yatoro just gobbles them all down."

This quote was in reference to the leading team in the scene, Team Spirit, who have a collective winning pool of nearly $19 million from various tournaments victories.

This obscene amount of winnings compared to the other teams is what Quinn is talking about, as some pro gamers who don't have other sources of income can't make money, especially if no major tournaments are being held. Quinn is lucky enough to have a Twitch channel that does well, but others aren't.

Quinn essentially stated that if the Dota 2 pro scene can't become more popular and more consistent for tournaments, then it most likely will just fade into history. However, unlike the fans of the game who can easily watch something else, the pro players will have a skillset that will no longer be relevant.

This would leave them to either start training to be pros at a new, similar game or just drop competitive gaming as a profession.

Edited by Ravi Iyer