Quincy Crew disbands, Lelis might join Evil Geniuses Dota 2 roster

After two years of grinding, Quincy Crew was ousted from the Dota 2 TI10 lower bracket on the second day of the main stage.

In their dismissal at OG's hands, the Hassan bowl component was what made headlines for the Dota 2 community. As heartwarming as Yawar "YawaR" Hassan's "gg gl lil bro" is, it puts the focus on OG and cuts away from how much effort the Quincy Crew members had put in for since their acquisition of Chaos Esports.

Along with the rest of NA Dota 2 region, Quincy Crew left TI10 at a 9th-12th placement. While the $800,000 prize money might help a team without a sponsor, Quincy Crew had hoped for a better standing.

Following their exit, their manager Jack "KBBQ" Chen tweeted that there would be 'significant changes' to the squad.

Jack Chen @KBBQDotA Its hard typing these words, but there will be significant changes to Quincy Crew. Most of us have been together for awhile and it’s time for people to explore other opportunities. There are no hard feelings, no one is being kicked, it’s just time to see what else is out there Its hard typing these words, but there will be significant changes to Quincy Crew. Most of us have been together for awhile and it’s time for people to explore other opportunities. There are no hard feelings, no one is being kicked, it’s just time to see what else is out there

In other words, we can expect any and all Quincy Crew players to be in the mix by the end of the post-TI roster shuffle season.

As the ex-Quincy Crew players explore new opportunities, their coach KheZu might also re-enter Dota 2 as an offlaner

For the duration of TI 10 was ex-Chaos Esports offlaner, Maurice "KheZu" Gutmann, was their coach. As he posted yesterday, his TI10 stint has reawakened his passion for playing Dota 2 as an off-laner or support as team captain.

Maurice Gutmann @KheZu This year I grew a lot and things clicked for me. I want to put my ideas and drafting skills to the test, ideally as a captain from pos 3/5.

I’m also confident in my work as a coach.I feel like I have a new perspective of understanding Dota/complimenting heroes.1/2 This year I grew a lot and things clicked for me. I want to put my ideas and drafting skills to the test, ideally as a captain from pos 3/5.

I’m also confident in my work as a coach.I feel like I have a new perspective of understanding Dota/complimenting heroes.1/2

Meanwhile, the only member of Quincy Crew squad confirmed to be actively looking for a new team is Rodrigo "Lelis" Santos, a.k.a Leslao.

The ex-Beastcoast offlaner joined Quincy Crew as a replacement for Malthe "Biver" Walther in 2020. Coming from the relatively under-developed Dota 2 scene of NA and SA, his tier-1 event credentials outside of the DPC regional leagues are two majors and an International.

However, he has proven his worth in TI10 alone. After Team Spirit's Illya "Yatoro" Mulyarchuk, Lelis is the second most versatile player in the entirety of TI10, rocking 13 different heroes in 16 games.

Also Read

As he looks at the horizon to showcase his untapped potential, a new spot might be opening up for him in Evil Geniuses. Although nothing has been officially acknowledged or announced yet, EG offlaner Daryl Koh "iceiceice" Peh Xiang might take his leave after a decade of playing tier-1 competitive Dota 2.

Peter Dager @Peterpandam EG. RTZ

EG. CCNC

EG. LELIS

EG. CR1T

EG. FLY EG. RTZ

EG. CCNC

EG. LELIS

EG. CR1T

EG. FLY

Edited by Rohit Mishra