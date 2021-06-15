Quinn's (CCNC) Cool, Calm, and Collected Dota 2 journey

Quinn ‘QUINN‘ Callahan is an American professional Dota 2 player. Earlier he used to go by the nickname CC&C or CCnC also. Currently, he plays for team Quincy Crew in Dota 2. He is one of the best mid-lane players in Dota 2. He started playing the game professionally in December 2012. Initially, he gained fame as a pro player of team FDL. Although the team finished in the top 3 in season 7 of the Canada Cup, they struggled against international teams.

Read: DOTA Underlords: Valve's own official clone of DOTA 2 Auto Chess

Quinn's (CCNC) Dota 2 professional Career

Team Freedom:

After that Quinn joined GG (later signed by Team Freedom). They went on to win the Canada Cup. In TI 7 North American Qualifier, Team Freedom went on to beat every team except Team Red. This was crucial as it resulted in a tiebreaker between Team NP and team Freedom. However in this tiebreaker Freedom was defeated, and they battled complexity Gaming, Plant Odds, and Digital Chaos for a final spot in TI 7. Freedom lost the final match. Quinn was particularly devastated because he had a personal rivalry with one of the opponents.

Read: Dota 2 WePlay AniMajor Grand Final: PSG.LGD lift the trophy

Optic Gaming:

Quinn was invited as an analyst in TI 7, where he joined up in a team with Pajkatt, ppd, Misery, and Zai. The team had initial success by winning the king’s Cup to Qualify for the summit. Optic Gaming later signed this team under their banner. At the ROG Masters in 2017, they qualified for the finals.

In the finals against Team Empire, the fifth game was the decisive one. It lasted for more than an hour, and despite Quinn’s heroic with Lina, Empire ultimately emerged victoriously. Quinn always had a smooth spell as a solo Mid carry, securing the most kills in maximum matches in the next few majors.

In the first round of the playoffs for The International 2018, Optic Gaming was matched up with Immortals. Optic Gaming lost the match. As a result, an elimination match was scheduled between Optic and compLexity Gaming for the slot in the Finals. After a win against compLexity Gaming, Optic was set for a lower bracket final rematch for the final North American slot.

With an easy win in Game 1, courtesy of a push-heavy draft, it was all eyes on game 2. Quinn arguably played the most crucial game in his Dota 2 career and went on to put up a legendary display as Mirana. With back-to-back triple kills, Quinn and his team secured a place in TI 2018. With Optic Gaming Quinn played 308 matches, winning 180 of them. He had a Kill Per Game average of 6.38.

(Images may be subjected to copyright)

paiNX:

With paiNX, Quinn played around 48 matches and won 26 of them. He had slightly better KPG numbers than he had with Optic Gaming: 7.35. He played alongside Ritsu, 4dr, Lelis, and FLee.

Read: Top 5 Dota 2 casters

Forward Gaming/ Newbee: After paiNX, Quinn joined Newbee on March 24th 2019. He played around 105 games and won 61 of them, with a KPG of 6.68.

Recently Quinn has joined Quincy Crew. They have won the ESL ONE Thailand 2020: America and Dota Pro Circuit 2021: S2 North America upper-division.

Personal Achievements and trivia:

Quinn’s career highest kill for a single game is 29. He played Lina in that round-robin match for Team Freedom against Planet Odd in TI 2017 North America qualifiers.

CCnC stands for Cool, Calm, and Collected.

Quinn infamously told Mason, “If you make a LAN, I’ll quit Dota.”

Despite this claim, Quinn didn’t retire and continued to play Dota 2 even when Mason qualified for The Kiev Major 2017, as a member of Team Onyx.

Quinn reached 11000 MMR on October 19th, 2020.

Quinn reached 12000 MMR on May 11th, 2021.

Quinn now continues to play for Quincy Crew. This is just the beginning of what might be a fantastic Dota 2 career. Clearly, he has the potential to become one of the game’s best.

Edited by Gautham Balaji