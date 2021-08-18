Dota 2 patch 7.30 arrives with new neutral items, Tinker rework, various hero & item balance changes, and more

The long wait is over for Dota 2 players, as Valve released patch 7.30 a few hours after the Nemestice Battle Pass ended. It will likely be the last major patch before The International 10, starting on October 7.

The patch brought in a plethora of changes to heroes, items, and other general things. Among the general changes, Roshan will not be dropping Cheese anymore, undoubtedly reducing the huge advantage a team gets by securing it (it used to drop Aegis + Cheese + Aghanim’s Shard).

The Water Rune is less potent now, replenishing only 40 HP instead of the earlier 80. There will be five neutral item drops per tier, which means no team member will have to stay without a neutral item.

Dota 2 patch 7.30 brings a long list of item and hero changes

While Aeon Disk has been subject to the anticipated nerf hammer, there is no change to Holy Locket.

Aeon Disk, now somewhat akin to Black King Bar, will have progressively reduced functionality. Its cooldown will increase by 20s every time it triggers up to 165s (cooldown: 105/125/145/165s).

Mage Slayer sees a massive price cut with Dota 2 patch 7.30. It now costs 2400 gold, compared to 3200 gold before.

While the item’s passive of placing a debuff over attacked enemies, causing them to do 35% less spell damage for four seconds, stays the same, it now grants +20% Magic Resist, 20 damage, 10 Intelligence, 15 attack speed, and two mana regen (Made from Oblivion Staff + Cloak + 400g recipe).

Helm of the Overlord underwent an overhaul with Dota 2 patch 7.30. It now combines Helm of the Dominator, Vladimir’s Offering, and a 1000 gold recipe.

The neutral items section sees quite a few changes, removals, and additions with Dota 2 patch 7.30. The items bidding goodbye along with patch 7.29 are Faded Broach, Ironwood Tree, Imp Claw, Illusionist’s Cape, Minotaur Horn, Orb of Destruction, and Ballista.

The new neutral items added with Dota 2 patch 7.30 are Pig Pole, Tumbler’s Toy, Brigand’s Blade, Fae Grenade, Blast Rig, Ascetic’s Cap, Witchbane, and Arcanist’s Armor. The most nerfed among the existing neutral items is quite possibly Spider Legs, no longer considered a boot, with its movement speed bonus reduced to 25 from the earlier 65.

Coming to heroes, Dawnbreaker has still not been introduced to Captain’s mode. It remains to be seen if Valve does that in a sub-patch before TI10.

Dota 2 patch 7.30 brought the anticipated nerf to the overtuned heroes of 7.29, including Winter Wyvern, Templar Assassin, Dragon Knight, Luna, etc. The heroes that received a reworked ability with Dota 2 patch 7.30 include Broodmother, Clinkz, and Tinker.

The Tinker rework is perhaps the most substantial among the lot coming with Dota 2 patch 7.30, as March of the Machines is now moved to Aghanim’s Shard and a Boots of Travel-like ability, Keen Conveyance, is added as a sub-ability to Rearm. The previously Shard-granted Defense Matrix is now part of Tinker’s standard kit.

Fans are waiting to see how the metagame will evolve around Tinker in the coming days. Meanwhile, readers can find the full patch notes on the official Dota 2 website.

