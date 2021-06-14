Dota 2 lore: Exploring the feud between magic and anti-magic

For ages, the world of Dota 2 has been cursed with countless rivalries, battles, devastations of magic and heroics of warriors and craftsmen alike. As the name suggests, the PVP battleground is all about pride, war and defending the Ancients - Radiant and Dire. Centuries into the past, these heroes forged from the Ancient itself have been summoned into the world of Dota to battle for their cause, some with vengeance and some just for the fun of it.

One of the most discussed and admired rivalries among these is the one between magic and anti-magic heroes. The ongoing feud in Dota between Magic heroes and the ones against them, Anti-Magic heroes, has been going on forever. The mechanism of gameplay even today depends heavily on this feud where one overpowers the other simply by countering their opponents with their abilities.

The Dota Magical Community- Magic Heroes:

Magical Damage in DOTA 2 (Image courtesy Dota2.com)

Magical heroes are primarily those with increased intelligence and the ability to cast many spells. Among the many heroes that practiced magic, few prominent ones are named below.

Invoker: While talking about Dota's magic heroes, one cannot ignore perhaps the greatest spell caster of all time. Carl, previously known as Kael the Invoker, was blessed with divine memory, vast enough to memorize and incant spells without the slightest of wand movements. While most mages at that time could only master the art of displaying four or five spells at best, Carl could wrap up spells from nothing but reality itself, not four or five but at least ten spells with ease. Invoker is so ancient that other Dota heroes often refer to him as the ancient Arsenal Magus or the Ancient One.

Oracle: From ancient times, the oracles used to serve the great seat of Cymurri, roaming the world in astral form keeping their physical body in this world only to return and deliver a prophecy of the future. Nerif, the oracle was however different, and not only can he predict the future but shape it as well. So powerful was his wisdom of fate that he could even manipulate Mortred, the Phantom Assassin, to do his bidding.

Skywrath Mage: Tasked with the responsibility to protect the Skywrath scion, the successor to the Court of Ghastly Eyrie, Dota's Skywrath Mage Dragonous was a man of great wisdom and magical power. He was so engrossed with magic, that he forgot to address the coup against his lover, first in line to the Nest of thorns, Shendelzare. Shendelzare later became known as the Vengeful Spirit in Dota. However, his wisdom and knowledge of the universe were surreal. It was the wisdom that he acquired from the goddess Scree’auk that enabled Shendelzare to walk the earth as an embodiment of vengeful energy.

Anti-Magic heroes:

Anti-Mage damaging Magic Heroes (Image courtesy Dota2.com)

The anti-magic heroes are the heroes that carry a specific grudge against the magic users. These Dota heroes usually have a special ability granting them spell damage reduction or spell immunity. Some are equipped with skills that can vanquish magic altogether. the most prominent anti-magic heroes are listed below.

Anti-Mage: What better hero to lead the vengeance of the non-magic faction against mages of Dota than Anti-Mage himself? When the monks of Turstarkuri were slain before his eyes, Anti Mage was only an acolyte. After managing to save himself from the ongoing assault, he practiced the divine arts of the dogmatic scrolls left at the monastery, sworn to avenge the bloodshed by putting an end to magic altogether. Anti-mage in Dota is known for tearing down spell casters.

Silencer: Nortrom was part of a very ancient generation of well-bred wizard heritage. The Ancient Order of Aeol Drias used to look after them and bred them as War Mages to destroy their enemies. But unlike other mages, Nortrom's Magic never developed. When he was tagged as No-Mage, his pent-up rage caused all matters, things, and surroundings to be silenced. Without access to incantations, there will be no magic. Nortrom also teamed up with Anti Mage to serve the Tyler Estate to capture and punish all those who break rules and cast spells without a permit.

In addition to the heroes, the feud is known to spread in Dota's item builds too. While Dota items like Veil of Discord and Octarine Core are known to assist magical spells; Items like Pipe of Insight and Black King Bar negate the same. Alas, to this date there has been no downright clarity on who has the upper hand. Everything rests upon the careful execution of battle strategies at the right moment. Thus continues the Dota Magic vs Anti-Magic feud.

Edited by Gautham Balaji