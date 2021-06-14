All Million Dollar Plays in Dota 2: The International History

Since its advent, Dota 2 fans have witnessed some gameplay moments of pure genius. Both in pro matches and pubs alike, there are countless such moments in a game where a single spell changed the whole tide of battle. Many such feats are recorded, while others remains are lost over time.

Opinions may vary at all points, but the most agreed-upon list of all million-dollar gameplays in the history of Dota 2: The Internationals, can be summed up in the next few paragraphs.

Dota 2 The Internationals: Million Dollar Gameplays

The Internationals are the highest level of Pro circuit gaming in Dota 2, The Prize of which stands the Aegis itself! The very best Dota 2 team gets to lift the Aegis by battling against the fiercest opponents in the heated TI Finals!

1) The International 2011: $1,000,000 Dream Coil

It was Na’Vi versus Ehome, with the latter having the upper hand in the fight. EHOME was about to claim the aegis in the Rosh pit when Na’Vi Dendi (Puck) decided it was time for some extraordinary Dota 2 moves! The puck flew into the Rosh pit and caught all five of Ehome's heroes in what seemed like a Million dollar Dream coil, setting up the fight for his team. The positioning and execution of the dream coil were banged on! With Slardar and Weaver on their toes, Ehome had nowhere to run but fight for life. With added support from Chen and Beastmaster, Na’Vi Xboct (Weaver) tore down the opposition to claim the Million Dollar Prize!

2) The International 2012: $1,000,000 Vacuum

It was Invictus Gaming versus Na’Vi again, but this time they were the victims. IG's YYF was playing Dark Seer. With Naga Siren having the aegis, Na’Vi was already on the back foot. They had to force a fight, but little did they know what was coming. First, Zhou caught Na’vi in the Song of the Siren, creating an opportunity for YYF to come up with perhaps the best Vacuum in the history of Dota 2 International, trapping all Na’vi players together. This, when followed up by a Ravage, Ion Shell, Blast Damage from Shiva’s Guard and Illuminate from Keeper of the Light caused massive damage and half a team-wipe for Na’Vi. They couldn’t recover from this later and failed to defend their title, courtesy of some high IQ Dota 2 moves by Dark Seer.

3) The International 2013: $1400000 Dream Coil

Yes, it was a Dota 2 Dream Coil move again, but this time Na’Vi were caught by it. Alliance Versus Na’Vi; it was a Dota 2 match for the ages, with both teams poised for two wins each, and the last Dota 2 battle to decide the champions. Na’Vi was contemplating a Rosh Fight, while Alliance was pushing for the Ancient. On their way back to defend their Ancient, Na’Vi was stopped brilliantly by some sheer iconic gameplay by S4 (Puck). First, he canceled the teleportation of Puppey (Enigma) by Hexing him and then landed the perfect dream coil on Dendi (Templar Assassin) and Puppey ( Enigma). With the Templar Assassin and Enigma cut off from the fight, the rest of Na’Vi fell short in the face of the ongoing assault of Lod[A] (Chaos Knight) and [A]dmiralBulldog (Nature's Prophet), failing to claim the Champions Prize yet another time.

4) The International 2014: $5,000,000 GG Branch

It was ViCi Gaming versus Newbee in the finals of Dota 2's grandest battle. ViCi Gaming popped smoke around 5:50 minutes into the game with Skywrath Mage, Sand king and Nature Prophet, pawning Alchemist with a sudden gank. Brewmaster was about to fall too, but the GG branch (Iron Branch) saved the day. Regenerating just the right amount of mana for Brewmaster, it enabled a dying Brewmaster to go into its ultimate: Primal Split, and turned the team-fight altogether. ViCi gaming conceded the Dota 2 match a few moments later and Newbee won $5000000!

5) The International 2015: $6,000,000 Echo Slam

It was Evil Genius versus CDEC gaming in the final of Dota 2's TI 2015. CDEC was busy slaying Roshan, while EG Universe (Earthshaker) and EG PPD (Ancient Apparition) had different ideas. With all five CDEC players in the same area, Earthshaker landed the iconic Dota 2 Million dollar Echoslam in the Rosh Pit, followed up by a 5 man Ice Blast from Ancient Apparition. EG Peezy Lemon Squeezy!

6) The International 2016: $9000000 Turn Around

It was Digital Chaos versus Wings Gaming. In a particular Dota 2 fight in the bot lane, with the Wings gaming push, DC decided to gank using smoke but it was negated by quick countermeasures from Batrider and Elder Titan. Although initially Wings Gaming seemed like retreating from the fight, a sudden Million-Dollar turnaround was seen as Anti Mage tore through opposition, and Wings Gaming won the fight.

7) The International 2017: $11,000,000 Double Damage

This was Newbee versus Team Liquid in the Final of Dota 2 TI 2017! Liquid Miracle (Juggernaut) was in a pickle when he was caught in the top power-rune spot. Just as the juggernaut was about to fall, he picked up the Double Damage that spawned there, turned on the BKB, and commenced a life-saving Omnislash that also wrecked the opposition. The damage from Omnislash, powered by Double Damage Rune, was too much for Newbee, and Juggernaut ended up securing Triple kill in the fight to win the finals for Liquid.

8) The International 2018: $11,000,000 Ceeeeeeeeb

This time it was OG versus LGD in the Grand Final of Dota 2 TI 2018. LGD was pushing OG back in the team fights, with OG Topson dead under coordinated assault from LGD. LGD also got kills on Chen and IO in the fight. With two Dota 2 heroes standing, it was OG Ana (Phantom Lancer) versus the rest of Team LGD. Axe was nowhere to be found, leaving LGD Fy to quote his famous words “Where is Axe?” Seconds later, Ceb (Axe) came flying with his Blink dagger and landed the perfect Berserker’s Call on LGD, not only saving Ana but winning the team fight as well. It was the most crucial play of the game, which paved OG's way to the Dota 2 Aegis of champions.

9) The International 2019: $16,000,000 Diffusal build

For the first time in TI history, OG went on to defend their title as TI winners, defeating Team Liquid in the final match. The highlight of the match was the surprise drafting by OG, with Ana playing IO Carry, and Topson with Gyrocopter Mid. But the Million-Dollar gameplay was the 200 IQ Diffusal Blade build by Gyrocopter to completely nullify Miracle Bristleback, leaving him with no mana for quills in a team fight! With a relentless push and team wipes, OG secured a hard-fought victory which seemed quite difficult at one time with Miracle on the Bristleback.

There can be other moments in these match-ups which one might consider to be more impactful, but to be honest these are the best Million-Dollar gameplay moments witnessed in the history of The International: Dota 2.

