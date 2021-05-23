Top 5 hero-combos in Dota 2 for Pudge

Pudge is one of the most beloved heroes in Dota 2. "The Butcher" not only flaunts an in-game Arcana, the highest tier of cosmetics available in Dota 2 but also boasts an extremely cute Battle Pass-exclusive persona.

The Toy Butcher Hero Persona for Pudge and Voice of The International Announcer Pack are now available — https://t.co/jcscB2W0D8 pic.twitter.com/9lRSxrf6GY — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) August 21, 2020

One of the best heroes for snowballing a game of Dota 2, Pudge features an extremely efficient arsenal that can be used to disrupt the entire course of a match. His arsenal of abilities include:

Meat Hook (Q) - Pudge throws out a hook towards a specific location and latches onto the first unit caught in its path. The caught unit gets pulled back to Pudge.

Rot (W) - Pudge creates a toxic cloud that deals damage to both Pudge as well as all enemies present in the vicinity. Rot also applies a movement slow debuff on enemies.

Flesh Heap (E) - Passively grants bonus strength and magic resistance with each enemy hero that dies within a 450 unit radius of Pudge.

Dismember (Ultimate Ability: R) - Holds down an enemy unit and channels for a duration of 3 seconds. Pudge heals himself for the same amount of damage that he deals to the enemy unit during the three-second channeling duration.

Pudge Director Persona when pic.twitter.com/Ou122tTkP9 — Team Secret (@teamsecret) May 14, 2021

This article features five hero-combos that players can use with Pudge in Dota 2.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Best hero-combos for Pudge in Dota 2

#5 - Bloodseeker + Pudge

Apart from the obvious Rupture and Meat Hook combo, Bloodseeker's Bloodrage ability can be used to grant additional spell amplification damage to all of Pudge's abilities. Bloodseeker's Thirst and Blood Rite abilities are also essential for granting vision on enemies who are hidden in the fog of war.

#4 - Mirana + Pudge

Mirana's Sacred Arrow is one of the best spell combinations for setting up Pudge's Meat Hook as well as a follow up to Dismember. Mirana's ultimate ability, Moonlight Shadow, grants Pudge additional advantage by allowing him to catch unsuspecting enemies after coming out of invisibility.

#3 - Silencer + Pudge

No fear on the big stage! @wingsgamingcn bring out the Pudge and Silencer in Game 1! #TI6 pic.twitter.com/vZLjGgB91J — DOTABUFF (@DOTABUFF) August 13, 2016

Silencer and Pudge is one of the most lethal two-hero kill-squad in Dota 2. Silencer's Glaives of Wisdom and Last Word are extraordinarily damaging abilities that spell imminent death for any hero caught in Pudge's Dismember. Silencer's ultimate ability, Global Silence, provides additional insurance for Pudge to cast Dismember even with other enemy heroes present in the vicinity.

#2 - Disruptor + Pudge

Disruptor features an arsenal of abilities that combines perfectly with Pudge. On top of being able to grant vision with Thunder Strike, Disruptor can also trap enemies who are out of position enemies with Glimpse. Pudge's ability to hold down enemies inside Disruptor's Kinetic Field and Static Storm makes the duo an extremely lethal combo in team fights.

#1 - Techies + Pudge

Definitely the most annoying hero combination to play against in Dota 2, Pudge and Techies can combine to kill any enemy hero . Players can even bait entire teamfights on Techies' mines to set up the enemy team for disaster with the help of Pudge's Meat Hook. However, despite seeming very simple on paper, this is definitely the hardest combo to pull off in Dota 2.

Considering that the game presents a "high-risk high-reward" structure, players who manage to execute the Pudge and Techies combo to perfection can climb the ranked leaderboards in Dota 2 with ease.