Dota 2 player discovers new Jungling Techies to win more in public lobbies

While a set meta develops after every patch of Dota 2, those who want to try out unique styles of their own are always rewarded, as it is a game of unlimited possibilities.

Dota 2 is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game, where two teams representing the Radiant and the Dire, each consisting of five heroes, go up against each other. The game currently has a total of 121 heroes. With every hero being unique, the number of possibilities of a Dota 2 game panning out is unlimited.

Every now-and-then, someone on the internet finds a unique gameplay style that becomes normalized in Dota 2 public lobbies. Be it a Jungle Venomancer guide, zero-minute Roshan kills, or even the most ridiculous five heroes mid-push.

In a recent video, a Dota 2 player found a way to maximize the use of Jungle to win a game of Dota 2 with the hero Techies.

Dota 2 Techies Jungling guide 7.29c

Among all the heroes in Dota 2, Techies has always been a point of controversy. While some players in the community celebrate the hero’s presence in a game, others think the opposite.

Techies is an intelligence-based ranged hero that specializes in bombs. The hero defies the very core laws of the game as he is neither good in lanes nor team fights.

Throughout the game, the only job of this hero is to plant bombs throughout the map so that if an enemy player steps too close, they will get blown to bits. But in all the years of Dota 2, nobody has thought of maximizing Jungling with Techies since the hero has neither damage in the early game nor enough armor to sustain.

Techies’ first ability, Proximity Mines, deals magical damage when they explode. If a unit gets too close to the mines, it triggers the mines, and after a delay, the explosion occurs.

Using these mines, the player is seen farming jungle camps from the first minute of the game. Then the player does something that one could not do before the 7.29 patch update. Since the patch dropped, the ancient creeps have been changed to take magical damage. Since all the damage done by Techies is magic, it would have been impossible for a player to pull off this stunt before.

The player is seen camping in the area. In Dota 2 terms, it is referred to as a team’s Triangle. The player can be seen stacking the brutal camp and the ancient creep camp simultaneously. If the player stayed there for too long without farming, they would receive no experience. So the player farms the stacked hard creep camp and the small creep camp right beside the mid-lane by using Proximity Mines.

After carefully stacking the ancient creep camp several times and hitting level 6 with Techies, the player starts putting down Remote Mines in the old creep camp while still stacking the camp.

Once there were enough mines in the camp, the player blows up all the mines to clear out the whole camp. By just doing this at 12 minutes 24 seconds into the game, the player gains such an immense boost in net-worth that it sets the game.

From there on, the player is seen pulling off the usual shenanigans a Techies player does in the game. But this time, it was with an unusual amount of gold and experience any other Techies player could only dream of at that given time.

Due to the change in magic resistance of the ancient creeps in patch 7.29c, the player could maximize the jungle to pull off this stunt which, if followed correctly, can easily win games in public lobbies in Dota 2.