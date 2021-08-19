Dota 2 patch 7.30: Everything you need to know about the new neutral items

Since being added to Dota 2 with patch 7.23, there have been various neutral items with almost every patch. In patch 7.30, Icefrog has made no exceptions in that regard. Dota 2 patch 7.30 features changes and removal of some existing neutral items, including a fair few.
The eight new neutral items added with this patch are:
- Pig Pole (Tier 1)
- Tumbler’s Toy (Tier 1)
- Brigand’s Blade (Tier 2)
- Fae Grenade (Tier 2)
- Blast Rig (Tier 3)
- Ascetic’s Cap (Tier 4)
- Witchbane (Tier 4)
- Arcanist’s Armor (Tier 5)
The neutral items no longer in Dota 2 with patch 7.30’s arrival are Faded Broach, Ironwood Tree, Imp Claw, Illusionist’s Cape, Minotaur Horn, Orb of Destruction, and Ballista.
A significant change regarding neutral items with Dota 2 patch 7.30 is the 5 neutral item drops per tier compared to the 4 before. This will give every teammate the liberty to obtain one of the neutral items in a particular tier and give an extra roll of dice at obtaining the exact item that a player might want in a Dota 2 match. This will certainly quell some Dota 2 players' criticisms over the RNG aspect of neutral items.
Pig Pole
- New Tier 1 Item
- Grants +6 to all stats
- Active: Pig, Out! It turns the owner into a pig for 4 seconds and grants +10% movespeed. Cooldown: 25s. Mana Cost: 50
Tumbler’s Toy
- New Tier 1 Item
- Grants 200 Mana
- Active: Vault. Propels your unit forward 300 units. CD: 30s
- It goes on a 3s cooldown when receiving player based damage
Brigand’s Blade
- New Tier 2 Item
- Grants +10 Damage and +10 Attack Speed
- Passive: Dark Mercy. When attacking an enemy, it deals +7 damage for each 10% HP the enemy is missing
Fae Grenade
- New Tier 2 Item
- Grants +20 Movement Speed
- Active: Shadow Brand. Throws a Bomb to an enemy within 900 range dealing your attack damage, and applying a debuff that provides a vision of the unit and deals 20dps for 7 seconds. Cooldown: 20s Mana Cost: 25
Blast Rig
- New Tier 3 Item
- Grants 8 armor
- Passive: Hair Trigger. The next time you get attacked by a hero within 300 range, explode, deal 300 damage to all enemies within a 300 radius and apply a 100% blind for 2.5 seconds. Cooldown: 20s
Ascetic’s Cap
- New Tier 4 Item
- Grants 300 Health and 10 Health Regen
- Passive: Endurance. Whenever a debuff from a player-controlled source would be applied to the owner, grant 50% Status resistance for 3 seconds. CD 30s
Witchbane
- New Tier 4 Item
- Passively causes your hero to deal extra magic damage to its target equal to 4% of its max mana on attack
- Active: Dispel. Dispels all enemies and allies within 300 radius. Cast Range: 500. Mana Cost: 75. Cooldown: 20s
Arcanist’s Armor
- New Tier 5 Item
- +5 Armor, +20% Magic Resistance
- Passively grants +5 armor and +20% Magic Resistance to all allies in a 900 radius
- Active: Mega Shield. It gains a 35% damage reflection aura in a 900 radius affecting allied units for 5 seconds. Cooldown:20s (Does not affect illusions)