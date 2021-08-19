Dota 2 patch 7.30: Everything you need to know about the new neutral items

Since being added to Dota 2 with patch 7.23, there have been various neutral items with almost every patch. In patch 7.30, Icefrog has made no exceptions in that regard. Dota 2 patch 7.30 features changes and removal of some existing neutral items, including a fair few.

The eight new neutral items added with this patch are:

Pig Pole (Tier 1)

Tumbler’s Toy (Tier 1)

Brigand’s Blade (Tier 2)

Fae Grenade (Tier 2)

Blast Rig (Tier 3)

Ascetic’s Cap (Tier 4)

Witchbane (Tier 4)

Arcanist’s Armor (Tier 5)

The neutral items no longer in Dota 2 with patch 7.30’s arrival are Faded Broach, Ironwood Tree, Imp Claw, Illusionist’s Cape, Minotaur Horn, Orb of Destruction, and Ballista.

A significant change regarding neutral items with Dota 2 patch 7.30 is the 5 neutral item drops per tier compared to the 4 before. This will give every teammate the liberty to obtain one of the neutral items in a particular tier and give an extra roll of dice at obtaining the exact item that a player might want in a Dota 2 match. This will certainly quell some Dota 2 players' criticisms over the RNG aspect of neutral items.

Pig Pole

New Tier 1 Item

Grants +6 to all stats

Active: Pig, Out! It turns the owner into a pig for 4 seconds and grants +10% movespeed. Cooldown: 25s. Mana Cost: 50

Tumbler’s Toy

New Tier 1 Item

Grants 200 Mana

Active: Vault. Propels your unit forward 300 units. CD: 30s

It goes on a 3s cooldown when receiving player based damage

Brigand’s Blade

New Tier 2 Item

Grants +10 Damage and +10 Attack Speed

Passive: Dark Mercy. When attacking an enemy, it deals +7 damage for each 10% HP the enemy is missing

Fae Grenade

New Tier 2 Item

Grants +20 Movement Speed

Active: Shadow Brand. Throws a Bomb to an enemy within 900 range dealing your attack damage, and applying a debuff that provides a vision of the unit and deals 20dps for 7 seconds. Cooldown: 20s Mana Cost: 25

Blast Rig

New Tier 3 Item

Grants 8 armor

Passive: Hair Trigger. The next time you get attacked by a hero within 300 range, explode, deal 300 damage to all enemies within a 300 radius and apply a 100% blind for 2.5 seconds. Cooldown: 20s

Ascetic’s Cap

New Tier 4 Item

Grants 300 Health and 10 Health Regen

Passive: Endurance. Whenever a debuff from a player-controlled source would be applied to the owner, grant 50% Status resistance for 3 seconds. CD 30s

Witchbane

New Tier 4 Item

Passively causes your hero to deal extra magic damage to its target equal to 4% of its max mana on attack

Active: Dispel. Dispels all enemies and allies within 300 radius. Cast Range: 500. Mana Cost: 75. Cooldown: 20s

Arcanist’s Armor

New Tier 5 Item

+5 Armor, +20% Magic Resistance

Passively grants +5 armor and +20% Magic Resistance to all allies in a 900 radius

Active: Mega Shield. It gains a 35% damage reflection aura in a 900 radius affecting allied units for 5 seconds. Cooldown:20s (Does not affect illusions)

