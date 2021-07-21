Dota 2: How to avoid misclicking the minimap

Dota 2 players have often faced a scenario where they wanted to move their hero in a particular direction but instead started moving their hero to another place due to misclicking on the minimap.

This can potentially lead to very significant problems when precise movement is necessary, whether trying to escape from the onslaught of enemy heroes or joining a vital teamfight as soon as possible. Losing those precious seconds by misclicking the minimap can make or break a match.

This is very much preventable with just a tiny tweak in the Dota 2 options menu.

How not to misclick the minimap in Dota 2

The options menu in the game can look intimidating. However, the “minimap misclick protection time” slider is tucked away in one part of the options menu.

Players can access it by clicking on the cogwheel on the top left of the Dota 2 user interface, then clicking on the “Options” tab, which is to the right of the “Hotkeys” tab. After that, they must select the “To Advanced Options” prompt on the center bottom of the menu.

Now, under “Advanced Options,” there are three panes. The rightmost pane is called “Miscellaneous,” and at the top part lies the “minimap misclick protection time” slider.

The Advanced Options menu in Dota 2 (Image via Valve)

To sum it up, users can access the “minimap misclick protection time” slider in Dota 2 through the following steps: Cogwheel > Options tab > To Advanced Options > Miscellaneous > Minimap Misclick Protection Time.

Players can drag the slider to somewhere around 0.20 to 0.25 seconds to prevent misclicking on minimap ever again. What the option technically does is adding a buffer between the time the cursor goes to the minimap and the time the first click gets registered on it.

Gamers can, of course, experiment with the slider regarding which timing window works best for them.

Misclicking the minimap in Dota 2 mainly affects those who use edge pan to move the camera. So, other than the slider, users also can switch to “camera grip” to move the in-game camera.

According to many Dota 2 pros, camera grip results in more precise movements and spellcasting due to the player not having to move their cursor to the edge of the screen to move the camera.

