Dota 2 is a game that emerged from beta in 2013 and was propelled by a World of Warcraft mod called Defense of the Ancients.

Professional players have been around since 2010 when the primary invitational competition, 'The International 1' was coordinated by Valve for a prize of 1 Million Dollars for the victors.

Since then, the International has loomed over like a holy grail for all Dota 2 players, who have wanted to touch the revered Aegis of the Champions at least once in their lifetime.

Other tournaments and invitationals like the Majors and ESL, or certain qualifiers and DPC Leagues have kept on happening as Dota 2 evolved into a major esport.

There have been memorable moments, some players and plays that have forever been etched into the minds of fans, and very few exponents of the game have been lifted to immortal status.

In this article, the Top 10 Dota 2 players have been listed.

Note: The names listed are of the author's opinion only.

Top 10 Dota 2 players of All time

#10 Xu "fy" Linsen

Fy is hailed in the Global Dota 2 community as one of the best position 4, also known as roaming support players, of all time. He played in the finals of TI8, when his legendary PSG.LGD team were regarded as the firm favorites to lift the Aegis, but couldn't overcome OG.

Fy played a crucial role in PSG.LGD reaching the Grand Finals, playing his signature Earthshaker, which had a streak of 7-0 until the grand finals of The International.

PSG.LGD fell short of OG, as they lost 3-2 in what is regarded as the greatest TI Final in the ten year history of TI.

#9 Jesse "JerAx" Vainikka

Jesse "JerAx" Vainikka was a top-tier support player even before he came to OG, in what would be considered a match made in heaven. JerAx is widely regarded as the best Earth Spirit player to ever grace the game.

He won two back-to-back TIs with OG and retired after achieving such insurmountable feats.

He still streams Dota 2 on Twitch in his free time.

#8 Luo "Ferrari_430" Feichi

Ferrari_430, the legendary mid-laner of the TI2 winning team of Invictus Gaming, is considered the greatest Templar Assassin player of all time.

Not only did he showcase his talent as a mid-laner with his formidable Templar Assassin, but also with other heroes, like Invoker.

In 2011, he played for Deity and during a match in IPDC, he was resolved to pick a legend that was particularly overlooked at that point: Invoker. With his shocking exhibition, he got everybody unsuspecting.

His colleagues gave him immense credit after the match, "When he was playing Invoker it appeared as though he was playing the piano!" Ever since that point forward, he has been known as The Pianist.

#7 Danil "Dendi" Ishutin

The revered mid-laner of the first ever TI Champion team, Natus Vincere, Dendi is widely regarded as the first ever celebrity of Dota 2. His signature picks, Pudge, Puck and Templar Assassin were all formidable heroes in his hands.

His Dream coil outside the Roshan Pit in TI1, also known as the Million Dollar Dream Coil, and his legendary Fountain Hooks in TI3 are all memorable incidents in the history of Dota 2. He shall indubitably go down in history as one of the greatest players ever.

#6 Topias "Topson" Miika Taavitsainen

From a shy unknown pubster who topped the WEU Leaderboards, Topias "Topson" Miika Taavitsainen went on to become a two-time TI champion with a 100% win-rate in TI. He has a very unconventional hero pool in mid-lane, and is not afraid to try out weird heroes.

His favorite mid heroes are Monkey King, Arc Warden, Pugna and Invoker but his formidable Invoker is not without his tangy twists. Instead of traditional items, he builds an urn of shadows into a meteor hammer and snowballs out of control.

Recently, he has played a lot of Hoodwink in the mid-lane, yet another hero traditionally played in the offlane support role, and has beaten the likes of Amer "Miracle" Al-Barkawi.

Topson's name has been etched in the Aegis of the champions and he shall definitely go down in history as one of the greatest and most chaotic Dota 2 players of all time.

#5 Syed Sumail "SumaiL" Hassan

SumaiL, the wonderkid of Dota 2 is the youngest player to ever win a TI as his plays in the mid-lane as Storm Spirit, Tiny and Templar Assassin earned him the title of "King".

He is also the youngest millionaire in esports. In 2015, he defeated multiple great mid-players, including the likes of Gustav "s4" Magnussen, Amer "Miracle" Al-Barkawi, and spearheaded the Evil Geniuses line-up to a TI win.

He recently returned to Dota 2 as a substitute for Samuel "Boxi" Svahn in Team Liquid and after Anathan "Ana" Pham retired from Dota 2, he was immediately snapped up by OG as their carry player for the TI10 Qualifiers and forward.

#4 Artour "Arteezy" Babaev

Arteezy, the best player who won nothing, is precisely the best Dota 2 core player. He is viewed as the absolute best carry player by an enormous portion of the Dota 2 community.

His exceptional plays make him quite possibly the most dreaded carry player on the active Dota 2 circuit at the present time.

Despite his impeccable prowess, Arteezy is a cursed Dota 2 player. Regardless of the team he's playing for, whether he plays mid-lane or safe-lane carry, or the number of minor competitions he wins, Arteezy has perpetually remained incapable of winning a tournament. Even the coveted 'International' has forever eluded his grasp.

Notwithstanding his immaculate skills and nous amongst other western Dota 2 players out there, Arteezy has never made it to the TI Finals or even won a Major. His frequent losses have even coined a new phenomenon known as the "Curse of Arteezy".

#3 Anathan "Ana/Humblegod" Pham

Ana, also known as the Humblegod, is praised worldwide as the most enigmatic, erratic and mechanically gifted Dota 2 player of all time.

He first burst on to the scene as a replacement for Invictus Gaming's legendary mid-laner, Ferrari_430's replacement, but after a few disappointing results, was picked up by OG.

After a short but successful stint in OG, he went into a hiatus after TI7 which led to people thinking that he had retired. After the great anime betrayal OG suffered at the hands of Tal "Fly" Aizik and Gustav "s4" Magnussen, Ana was brought back to OG ahead of TI8, and the rest is history.

Ana, in his short and illustrous career, has won 2 Majors, 2 TIs and recently announced his retirement from Dota 2.

#2 Amer "Miracle" Al-Barkawi

Miracle is considered the absolute god of Dota 2 by a huge part of the community and the man has done everything but start a religion in his name. He was the first player to cross the barrier of 9000 MMR in Dota 2.

Miracle was only the second player to win a TI and 2 Valve Majors as he won the Frankfurt and Manila Majors with OG whilst also clinching victory in The International 2017 with Team Liquid.

At the time, s4 was the only other player who had achieved this feat. It has since been achieved by Clement "Puppey" Ivanov, Johan "N0tail" Sundstein, Jesse "JerAx" Vainikka and Anathan "Ana" Pham.

He now plays for Team Nigma and will be seen in action in the WEU Qualifiers for TI10.

#1 Johan "n0tail" Sundstein

N0tail has been deified in esports history as a player who drove a group of friends to repeat TI wins. He has established his position in the Dota 2 community as the ablest captain, as OGs captain.

He is likewise the most extravagant esports player ever and the absolute best in Dota 2. Owing to his illustrious achievements, N0tail is also the richest esports player of all time, and the single most successful Dota 2 player, with 5 Majors and 2 TIs to his name.

