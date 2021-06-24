Nemestice: Top 5 heroes for the new game mode in Dota 2

The summer event of Dota 2, the Battlepass, comes with the Nemestice game mode, introducing a whole new map and different mechanics.

Every three minutes, a giant meteorite falls onto the map. By channeling these meteors, players gain Nemestice Embers. These embers will in turn power up the hero, granting extra movement speed, attack damage, and spell amplification. Every time a side takes a tower, the creeps from said side will gain special buffs, even adding random jungle creeps to the wave.

The main objective of the game mode is to take the enemy towers before the other side manages to do the same. In this article, we shall discuss the five heroes best-suited to this game mode.

Also read: Dota 2 Nemestice and New Battlepass released.

Top 5 Dota 2 heroes for the Nemestice game mode

#5 Storm Spirit

Storm Spirit, a very potent laner in the normal game mode of Dota 2, is also a very good choice for the new Nemestice game mode as well. Storm Spirit has a global presence on a relatively small map for the new game mode. Also, the Nemestice ember provides 12% Spell Amp, which further improves Storm Spirit's ability to dominate the map.

#4 Templar Assassin

Templar Assassin has been in the new meta of Dota 2 since WePlay AniMajor, and after the players started using their Aghanim Sceptor upgrade to teleport to different lanes and become an efficient pusher, Templar Assassin has become a very viable pick for the Nemestice game mode.

The new game mode is all about taking towers, and to this end, TA could be a very potent pick.

#3 Zeus

Zeus is a viable pick in this game mode because the spell amp received helps him deal insane damage to enemy heroes.

The Nemestice Ember gives 12% Spell Amplification per ember and stacks with other items that give a spell amp in game, hence making him an extraordinary hero for teamfights in the new game mode of Dota 2.

#2 Arc Warden

Arc Warden, a very strong late game fighter in Dota 2, is one of the best heroes in this Nemestice game mode. He can stay in team fights and deal damage while also having the ability to power through towers with ease.

While all heroes can only be in one place at a time, Arc Warden can be in two places at a time due to his ultimate, the Tempest Double.

#1 Nature's Prophet

Nature's Prophet, Dota 2's premium tower pusher, is a very annoying hero to deal with in this game mode. He can deal obnoxiously high amounts of damage in teamfights, as well as push towers with his spawned treants and Greater Treants, thus making him a nuisance to deal with.

His global presence is also a very big factor, as he can teleport to any part of the map at will.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod