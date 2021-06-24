Dota 2 Nemestice and new Battle Pass released

The latest Dota 2 update introduced the long-awaited summer event, Nemestice, along with a battle pass.

After the recent saddening news of Dota 2, The International 10 being relocated from Sweden due to the Swedish Sports Federation not recognizing The International as an elite sports event, the only silver lining for the Dota 2 community was to wait for Nemestice.

Along with the news, Valve also promised that later this week, the “all-new summer event, Nemestice,” was supposed to drop. However, Valve went ahead and treated the already devastated Dota 2 community by bringing the new event early for players to enjoy.

Earlier this year, a leak suggested that a battle pass might come to the game. And without any announcement, they released the new battle pass along with the Nemestice update.

What to expect from Dota 2 Nemestice?

The Dota 2 lore has been a wonder that has intrigued many individuals in the Dota 2 community. According to previous speculations, other than the two existing ancients, Radiant and Dire, a third entity was said to exist, which rivals both of them. In their latest release, Valve explained what Nemestice is. According to the text written on their official site:

In the wake of the Mad Moon's destruction, willful fragments of Radiant Ore and Direstone crashed upon our world. But a third type of stone—Nemestice, warped remnants of the shattered moon still unswayed by either petulant Ancient and bursting with Zet's sacrificed power—was left drifting behind. Aeons later, Nemestice, at last, makes landfall to disrupt their battle, and to those who would hold power over both Ancients, there is no greater prize.

In the released trailer for Nemestice, Valve showed a short cinematic where Arc Warden and Hoodwink are seen fighting over a magical compass. The trailer ends with Arc Warden summoning meteorites by activating some sort of magical stone on the ground and gaining power in the end.

While nothing else has been revealed in the trailer about Nemestice lore-wise, the Dota 2 event game has been made apparent by Valve themselves. They gave explicit details regarding the event game on their official site.

According to Valve, the event game will feature a normal game between Radiant and Dire with a twist. Players must gather meteorites scattered around the map. Every three minutes, a meteor strike will happen at the center of the map. The Dota 2 players must go there and channel their meteorites to gain meteorite embers which will help them boost their physical damage and spells. Players will have to destroy all existing enemy towers to clinch victory.

While the Dota 2 community remains uncertain about the future of The International 10, this new event game, which opens up a new string of lore, will surely bring some rest to their already perilous hearts.

