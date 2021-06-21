Dota 2 Patch 7.30: When will the next patch update come?

As ESL One Summer 2021 ended yesterday, the Dota 2 community is getting ready for the next patch update before the International (TI)10.

With TI10 on the horizon, the unqualified teams are getting ready to compete in regional qualifiers for the final six slots of the major finale. Dota 2 has been quite famous for its irregular patch updates. As Valve never notifies the community when the next patch update will be dropping, fans remain in the dark and can only speculate when the next patch update will come.

Dota 2 Patch 7.29 came out on April 9th, since then, four sub-patches have been released for the game. But with the final major of the Dota 2 Pro Circuit (DPC) ending this month, and the regional qualifiers set to start in two days, the Dota 2 community is hoping for a possible patch release.

When will the next Dota 2 patch drop?

As the ESL One Summer 2021 ended with T1 lifting the trophy, Robson “TeaGuvnor” Merritt made a statement regarding the possible release date of Dota 2 patch 7.30. According to him, there are two options for releasing the patch.

Right now, before the regional qualifiers begin

After the regional qualifiers are done

Since only two days remain before the regional qualifiers start, dropping a new patch update will offset the balance as everyone will have to explore the new possibilities pretty soon before the all-important qualifiers. However, if the Dota 2 patch 7.30 drops after the regional qualifiers are done, then it will be almost three months since the new patch update will come out.

It can end up making Dota 2 stale for a lot of the players, and seeing how Dota 2 loses popularity and players side by side every day, keeping the community in the shadow without any patch updates for so long can end up hurting Dota 2 itself.

Nevertheless, it would be a better choice to release the patch update after the regional qualifiers are over since dropping one right now can hamper a lot of new teams from adapting fast enough and ending up at the bottom.

All anyone can do right now is wait for Valve to release the Dota 2 patch 7.30, whether it be before or after the regional qualifiers.

