SumaiL joins OG Dota 2 roster ahead of TI qualifiers

After the heartbreaking news of Anathan “Ana” Pham leaving both Dota 2 and OG, OG announced that Syed “SumaiL” Sumail Hassan is set to return to their roster ahead of The International 10 regional qualifiers.

OG has been a sort of problem child in the Dota 2 esports scene. After their formation, the team’s sealed its name as one of the best by winning two consecutive TIs. But their journey has been all but smooth since their creation.

After numerous gameplan changes along with roster changes, they emerged into who they are. But, among all the stories of OG in Dota 2 esports, the best of them all is how as a group of friends, they conquered two consecutive TIs.

The team’s star safe-laner, Ana, has been an integral part of their formidable journey. But due to his early departure from both the team and the professional Dota 2 scene, OG fans have been left saddened.

While everyone speculated who might be joining in his stead as the new safe-laner in their Dota 2 roster, OG officially announced that SumaiL would join their roster ahead of the team’s regional qualifiers run for The International 10.

OG Dota 2 roster signs SumaiL

As much as OG is recognized as a problem child in Dota 2 esports teamwise, SumaiL tips off the scale as a player. He started his journey as a pub-star from NA, who joined the all-star roster of Evil Geniuses (EG) before The International 5.

With him at the helm of the roster, EG went on to secure their name as world champions by winning TI 5. Along the way, SumaiL was crowned as the undisputed King of Dota 2.

But after a few prosperous years with EG, SumaiL finally chose to leave the roster and pursue new opportunities. After the recent Dota 2 WePlay AniMajor, with Team Liquid’s early departure before the playoffs, SumaiL left their roster and became a free agent.

Previously, on January 28th, 2020, SumaiL joined the OG roster as a stand-in to play safe-lane when Ana took a break from Dota 2 after TI 9. But later, when they recruited Yeik “MidOne” Nai Zheng and Martin “Saksa” Sazdov as OG’s new recruits, SumaiL was let go from the active roster.

In pure OG fashion, our road to qualify to TI this year is not the smoothest.



A king’s help will be more than welcomed.@SumaaaaiL has accepted to once again hop on our train and give us a royal hand.



As OG was on the lookout for a new player to fill the shoes left behind by the prodigy that was Ana, none other than SumaiL stepped in to fill the void and help the team in their upcoming TI 10 regional qualifiers.

