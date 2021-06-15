Potential core players for OG as Ana retires from Professional Dota 2

Earlier today, a press release from OG Dota 2 announced that Anathan "Ana" Pham will no longer be a part of the team. As they had put out in an open letter from Ana, he will be quitting pro-Dota 2 to pursue other interests in his life.

This opens up the conversation about other pro players who will be in line to fill the void that Ana leaves behind. There are very few available options left for OG, and in this article, they shall be discussed.

Potential replacements for Ana in the Dota 2 roster of OG

1) Jacky "EternalEnvy" Mao

EternalEnvy is a great carry player who was last seen playing for Black N Yellow in the NA region of DPC Season 2. He was also seen making his signature throws and careless plays. He is innately a very talented and chaotic player, which is the exact combination that fits very well into the mantra of OG.

2) Marcus "Ace" Hoelgaard

Marcus "Ace" Hoelgaard was a household name during the TI9, when he played for the Ninjas in Pyjamas, starring the current OG position 4 player, Martin "Saksa" Sazdov, and the TI champion Peter "ppd" Dager. He is mechanically one of the strongest players to grace the game, and his signature pick, Meepo, is an especially scary one once he gets going. He was last seen playing for Hellbear Smashers but an offer from a team like OG might be too lucrative to refuse.

#3 Syed "SumaiL" Sumail Hassan

SumaiL is one of the most versatile and revered core players in the history of Dota 2. Though he is mostly a mid-laner, and while his Storm Spirit is legendary, he has also shown his prowess in off-lane as a stand-in for Sebastian "Ceb" Debs in his previous stint at OG.

He definitely has the mechanical skills to shine as a safe-lane carry player, and since he was seen streaming Dota 2 with Saksa, and playing a lot of pub matches as a safe-lane carry, people can hope that SumaiL is a possible replacement for Ana in OG.

