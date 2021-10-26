Top 5 Dota 2 heroes that don't require adept mechanical skills

Dota 2 predominantly requires impeccable gameplay nous and a varied repertoire of skills. However, notwithstanding the highly competitive aspect of the Valve MOBA, there are still some heroes who do not warrant twitch reflexes or high finger dexterity.

Having exceptional mechanical skills isn't a necessity when it comes to the heroes mentioned below. Out of the 121 options to choose from, and with Marci soon arriving as the 122nd, there are plenty of heroes that can fit this description.

Dota 2: Heroes such as Ogre Magi don't necessitate immaculate mechanical skills

5) Warlock

Warlock is one of the easiest heroes to deploy as a position 5 player in Dota 2. Carry players love Warlock as his heal makes sustaining in the laning phase really simple. Thanks to Aghanim’s Shard, this hero now also excels in shoving out waves, a department he previously used to struggle in.

Warlock also turns into an exceptional asset in the late game with Refresher Orb and Aghanim’s Scepter, dropping magic immunity piercing Rock Golems to change the course of team fights.

4) Wraith King

Wraith King is considered by almost everyone to be the easiest carry hero from a mechanical gameplay standpoint. The lifesteal granted by the Vampiric Spirit makes lane sustenance easier for this hero. Coupled with that, his Skelly Bros makes farming and pushing rather effortless.

Wraith King’s ultimate, Reincarnation, gives a lot of leeway in terms of map positioning and enemy awareness, as it grants him a second life.

3) Spirit Breaker

While Spirit Breaker has a somewhat weak laning phase, he makes up for it by ganking relentlessly across the map. He does not need a lot of button presses. The blue Nether Charge icon, coupled with a few pings on an enemy hero, is usually enough to rally teammates into going for a kill.

The huge status resistance granted by Bulldoze also enables the Space Cow to play in this rampant manner.

2) Treant Protector

Treant Protector has one of the calmest voice works in Dota 2 which dovetails well with its low stakes mechanical gameplay. With the highest starting damage in Dota 2, this hero is superb in the laning stage.

Bonking enemy heroes while healing teammates and towers across the map are some of the most therapeutic activities that players can imagine in a Dota 2 match.

1) Ogre Magi

In Dota 2, Ogre Magi is an excellent choice for those who want to unwind after a hectic day of work. High-starting armor and base regeneration make him one of the best lane bullies.

The cookie-cutter Ogre Magi gameplay consists of buffing the ally carry while occasionally throwing in a stun or two. From a mechanical standpoint, this makes him arguably the easiest-to-play Dota 2 hero.

Despite needing impeccable tactical nous and technical skills, Dota 2 houses heroes that are comparatively easier to maneuver. Players are urged to try all of the aforementioned selections.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul