Fan-favorite from Dota 2 anime, Marci, is the new hero revealed at TI10

Dota 2 The International has been the stage for new hero reveals for years and this time, it's Marci. Seen first in the DOTA: Dragon’s Blood anime released in March 2021, Marci quickly became a fan favorite. She was Mirana’s Servant and Muscle in the first season of the anime series.

Marci will be the 122nd hero to join the Dota 2 roster. The last hero that was added to Dota 2 was Dawnbreaker, in April this year.

The trailer revealed Marci’s arrival to Dota 2 to be “this fall”, which most likely means she will be added to the game as part of the big post-TI10 patch.

Marci enjoyed a significant amount of screen time in the DOTA: Dragon’s Blood anime. Thus, Dota 2 fans already have some preconceived assumptions about how her character would function in the game.

She is mute and extremely proficient in combat. Underneath the cute appearance, lies a skilled martial artist possessing brutal hand-to-hand combat skills.

The new hero trailer shows Marci fighting with lane creeps and a big red monster; most likely a Hellbear Smasher, in its anime avatar. Does this mean she is designed primarily as a carry hero in Dota 2?

While only time will answer that question, it is important to note that the last hero to be added to Dota 2, which has seen prominent play in the hard carry role, is Monkey King. He was released in 2016, which is almost five years ago.

The Dota 2 community has already started speculating about how her voice lines would work since she is a mute character. While heroes without dialogues already exist in Dota 2 in the form of IO and Phoenix, it will be interesting to see which direction Valve goes in the case of Marci.

