DOTA: Dragon's Blood Season 2 - Luna, Invoker, Marci, and more expected to return

After the success of Dota: Dragon's Blood, the Dota 2 anime, produced by Studio Mir, Netflix, has officially confirmed Dragon's Blood Season 2.

The first season of Dota: Dragon's Blood was a huge success. The Netflix show was praised by fans and critics alike for its style, story, and animation. It did draw criticism for its pacing from some fans, but the studio later revealed that the show had initially planned 30-minute episodes, later shortened to 25.

Dragon's Blood Season 1 was one of the most-watched shows on Netflix during its first couple of weeks on the streaming platform. With the success of Season 1 behind them, the company officially announced that Dragon's Blood Season 2 is under production and gave fans a tiny sneak peek into what's to come.

IT'S HAPPENING 🔥 DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Book Two is coming. take a peek into what the next book has in store… pic.twitter.com/vzTBIbDASb — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 20, 2021

What is known about Dragon's Blood Season 2?

Valve's Dota 2 Twitter page announced Dragon's Blood Season 2, or Book 2, on April 19th. Netflix and Studio Mir followed up with their announcements the next day, with both having small teasers for the show.

Season 1 ended with some huge cliffhangers. The Elves of Coedwig were about to go to war to reclaim their lost glory. Davion was kidnapped by Kaden and the other Dragon Knights. Mirana and Luna were in hiding after being defeated by the elves.

Lastly, Terrorblade defeated Selemene soundly, and Invoker was revealed as the one behind his release from hell.

The Demon Terrorblade

Dragon's Blood Season 2 should include a lot more exposition. Season 1 went for shock and spectacle to make sure fans got invested in the product. Season 2 should focus on world-building and story progression, giving viewers more information on what they saw in the first season.

In a picture tweeted by Netflix, Luna is shown sitting on the floor, next to what looks like a fat Pangolier, another hero from Dota 2. Fans immediately pointed out the character's similarity to Pangolier, but Netflix followed up with a tweet saying:

"I know what you're thinking, and it's not who you think it is..."

The Invoker’s magic always works... Book 2 is coming!#DOTADragonsBlood pic.twitter.com/BNs5gRNFs4 — Studio Mir 스튜디오미르 (@StudioMir2010) April 20, 2021

Studio Mir's announcement was accompanied by a short clip of Invoker, where he opens a portal in thin air and the Season 2 artwork comes out. It almost seemed like Invoker was summoning another demon from hell, suggesting Dragon's Blood Season 2 might have a darker tone.

Netflix also tweeted some Davion fan art in anticipation of Season 2, where Mirana is also expected to return. She was last seen with Luna, who has since been confirmed by Netflix. She will likely be accompanied by everyone's favorite bodyguard, Marci.

Fymryn, the elf protagonist, is also likely to play a vital role as the story progresses.

Neither Netflix nor Valve have announced a release date for Dragon's Blood Season 2. Considering how long other animes usually take, it can be expected that Dragon's Blood Season 2 will release next winter, either late in 2021 or early 2022.

