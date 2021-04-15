Fan cosplays Fymryn from Dota Dragon's Blood - Community can't get enough of it

Cosplay has always been a big part of Dota 2 and we might have just seen one of the finest cosplays ever.

Even The International has a cosplay competition every year. We have seen some insane cosplays throughout the years at TI. While the cosplayers at TI have been seen by hundreds of thousands of fans all over the world, the cosplayers who show their talent on online forums often go unnoticed.

On the 14 April, Reddit user u/banana_joana posted her brilliant cosplay of Fymryn to the r/DotA2 subreddit. Dota: Dragon’s Blood, the Netflix anime based on Dota 2 opened up a whole universe for cosplayers with new characters and designs. Fymryn, one of the main characters on the show is an elf character who drives a lot of the plot forward. It was only a matter of time before people began cosplaying her and we finally had one of the finest ones we could find.

The Community loved the cosplay

The community absolutely loved the cosplay as she got over four thousand upvoted within 12 hours of posting her image. In her title, she mentioned that she was starting to learn Dota and some members welcomed her wholeheartedly.

Several users welcomed her into the Dota community

But as is reality, cosplay from a female gamer usually attracts some unwanted attention from unwanted people. Most of the community downvoted the negative users and the mods even deleted some comments. One user even managed to make a fantastic joke to make her feel more welcome.

"Creeps" is a double entendre meaning both the units in-game and the offensive users

The jokes kept coming and even the cosplay creator caught on quickly as she responded to a joke with her own sense of humor. Also before someone believes it, no those aren't her real ears.

Elf ears are pretty great

The original cosplay creator has her Instagram account linked to her Reddit account. You can follow her work down below for more amazing cosplay.

Hopefully, her beautiful cosplay will bring more female players into Dota 2, something which is sorely lacking in the community. The positive response she got for her cosplay and the welcoming attitude of the community is also a positive sign for all the new players that will try out Dota after watching Dragon's Blood on Netflix.

