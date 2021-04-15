Top 5 Dota 2 Carry Players to watch in DPC Season 2

Season 2 of DPC (Dota Pro Circuit) kicked off on 13 April, and all eyes are on the top Dota 2 carry players.

The game is known for its tense international tournaments. After the ONE Esports Singapore Major 2021, the DPC season 2 will grab the attention of all the Dota 2 fans. Needless to say, Dota 2 fans have expectations from certain players and are hoping for them to be the top carry players this season.

This article features the top 5 Dota 2 carry players to watch in the ongoing DPC Season 2.

Disclaimer: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Dota 2 carry players to watch out in DPC Season 2

#5 - Wang "Ame" Chunyu - PSG.LGD

The Chinese professional Dota 2 player has been one of the top carry players in the region. He joined PSG.LGD in September 2020. Ame has already been the winner of the MDL Changsha Major 2018 and has come second in The International 2018.

Ame is potentially one of the top carry players in the Chinese region. He is often seen taking on large team fights and winning them.

#4 - Lasse Aukusti "MATUMBAMAN" Urpalainen - Team Secret

Matumbaman made his name by winning the Assembly Summer title in 2014. He effectively plays with complex heroes like Tinker and Lone Druid. He can also be seen switching between the two roles - carry and solo mid, according to his team’s requirements.

The player grabbed the attention of Dota 2 fans after playing as a carry for Team Liquid and clinching the Aegis of Champions in 2017. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of performance he can deliver Team Secret.

#3 - Amer "Miracle-" Barqawi - Team Nigma

The International 2017 winner, Miracle is mostly seen playing mid laner or carry in professional tournaments. The Jordanian–Polish Dota 2 professional player was also a strong backbone of team OG after bursting onto the scene as a rookie in 2016. But after joining Team Liquid and later going on to join Team Nigma with the same roster, fans have a lot of expectations from the player who has been widely dubbed as the “M-God.”

Although Miracle is best seen playing as a mid laner, it will be fun to watch him play as a carry in the second DPC season as well.

#2 - Artour "Arteezy" Babaev - Evil Geniuses

Dubbed one of the greatest carry players of this generation, fans have a lot of expectations from Arteezy. He is one of the finest carry players in the North America region, usually ranked in the top 5 of the regional leaderboards.

After countless failures and heartbreaks, fans will be eager to see him win the title of a Major Champion in the second season of DPC.

#1 - Anathan “ana” Pham - OG

The recent news of Ana’s return to OG's Dota 2 roster, has been long awaited by fans. After a long break from Dota 2, Ana can be seen in the DPC playing for team OG. Fans are extremely excited to see the players return to the professional scene after the recent Major.

The two-time International Champion, 2018 and 2019, is expected to re-establish his spot as one of the greatest players ever in the ongoing DPC season.