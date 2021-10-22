What to expect in the post-TI patch in Dota 2?

The post-TI patch is coming to shake up the metagame in Dota 2 and add a new hero, Marci. Year after year, Icefrog has chosen the end of The International as the release window of a big balance patch.

Coupled with that, the post-TI patch is also speculated to contain the second Battle Pass of the year.

There will be major nerfs in Dota 2's post-TI patch

The introduction of water runes was met with a lot of gripe, as it makes the mid lane significantly easier to sustain for a lot of heroes who would otherwise be kicked out of it. This is also the reason lane bullies such as Queen of Pain and Viper had not seen much play in the current patch.

Another aspect which has been a point of contention is the existence of the small camp right next to the mid-T1 tower.

Regarding the overall hero balance changes, Icefrog will definitely nerf the heroes that dominated the TI10 stage. With that in mind, Tiny, Monkey King, Magnus, Ember Spirit, Elder Titan, Lina and more will probably be downgraded in the post-TI patch.

On the other hand, players can expect buffs to the unpicked heroes in TI10 along with the ones which were used very little. The unfavored heroes in TI10 were Broodmother, Huskar, Lone Druid, Meepo, Outworld Destroyer, Spirit Breaker, Techies, and Zeus.

Dota 2 players can also safely assume the arrival of a Battlefury buff in the next patch. As a result, melee-carry heroes such as Anti-Mage, Phantom Assassin and more may gain prominence.

How players feel about the post-TI patch

Major patches like 7.00, 7.07, etc in Dota 2 forced players to reinvent their style, which is quite a departure from the small incremental updates in other MOBAs.

Therefore, the Dota 2 playerbase is not too sure if the post-TI patch is needed at this moment. While they would like certain aspects of the game to be changed, such as neutral item RNG and water runes in the mid lane, those only constitute small balance modifications rather than a large patch.

