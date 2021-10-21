Top 5 Dota 2 heroes to get your hands on before the post-TI10 patch arrives

Dota 2 is overdue for a big patch this fall, which will pack Marci and potentially a lot of balance changes. So, time is running out for spamming the best heroes that players got to witness at the stage of Dota 2 The International (TI10).

In TI10, players witnessed the overpowered nature of Tiny as a carry hero. On the other hand, heroes like Ursa, Lifestealer, Sven, etc. also saw their moments of glory as a counter to Tiny.

However, Icefrog will probably nerf the overpowered Dota 2 heroes to some extent, and buff the heroes that barely saw any play in the biggest tournament of the year.

Top 5 Dota 2 heroes that are likely to get nerfed in the post-TI10 patch

5) Elder Titan

Elder Titan was the most picked hero in Dota 2 TI10, and it still maintained a surprisingly high 60.27% win rate. Elder Titan offers strong bruising capability in the laning phase thanks to his Astral Spirit.

His Natural Order passive is an excellent counter to almost all Agility carries in the game's latter stages as it negates all base armor.

Elder Titan has never been too popular among the casual player base of Dota 2. But this is the ideal time for players to get their hands on the briefcase man before Icefrog nerfs him.

4) Ember Spirit

Ember Spirit had a ridiculous win rate of 69.44% across the 36 times he was picked in the Dota 2 TI10. While Storm and Void Spirit were picked slightly more, when compared to Ember Spirit, their win rates are below 50%.

Ember Spirit offers a lot of area of effect (AoE) damage. With the Aghanim Scepter, Ember creates lots of chaos in mid- to late-game fights.

All these factors make Ember Spirit a potential candidate for a significant nerf in the post-TI10 Dota 2 patch.

3) Magnus

Magnus’s pick rate saw a meteorological rise in Dota 2 pubs, following Team Spirit's Magomed "Collapse" Khalilov’s standout performance with Magnus in the grand finals of TI10. Magnus was picked 44 times in TI10, and boasted a 65.91% win rate.

Many Dota 2 analysts have mentioned that Magnus’ Aghanim Shard-granted ability, Horn Toss, might be nerfed in the post-TI10 patch. Dragging enemy heroes into the grasp of teammates is a ridiculously powerful tool. Especially in a game like Dota 2, where positioning is of paramount importance.

2) Monkey King

Monkey King was the most contested hero in TI10, which many pros have attributed to his vision advantage due to Tree Dance. Monkey King in the draft offers great flexibility as he can be put in almost any role.

Monkey King as a carry hero counters most of the melee offlane heroes currently in the meta. Support MK provides significant enhancement in vision to his team. Clearly, Dota 2 is a game where increased vision is an extremely powerful aspect.

The post-TI10 Dota 2 patch is expected to nerf at least the hero's support aspect, which will limit its flexibility.

1) Tiny

Tiny was the hero who was, almost singlehandedly, responsible for shaping Dota 2 TI10’s metagame. While teams built strategies around the hero to utilize its ridiculous physical damage capabilities, Tiny’s counters also gained prominence.

Tiny can burst almost all heroes in a Dota 2 game after his Echo Sabre-Silver Edge timing. His Aghanim Shard-upgraded 'Tree Grab' and the talent that increases the damage of that ability, will most likely get the nerf hammer in the post-TI10 patch.

The natural evolution of a Dota 2 patch results in an ever-shifting metagame. Top teams and players keep discovering overpowered heroes and strategies. As such, the counters to those playstyles also gain prominence.

Players should try out the heroes mentioned in the above list, as they are likely to get nerfed in the post-TI10 patch.

