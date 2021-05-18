Dota 2 7.29c: Why is Dark Seer so effective in the off-lane role

Dark Seer boasts one of the highest win rates in Dota 2 7.29c, making the off-laner one of the most effective heroes in that role.

Dark Seer's arsenal allows the hero to secure a stable farm from the laning phase. However, if Dark Seer finds himself in an unfavoured match-up against heroes like Anti Mage, Oracle, or Kunkka, he can easily recover by flash farming the jungle. On top of this, the hero is also one of the best split-pushers in the game.

All of these factors combine to make Dark Seer one of the most effective off-lane heroes in Dota 2. According to stats available from DotaBuff, Dark Seer scales extremely well into the late game, boasting a win rate of 72.52% in matches where the hero reaches level 25.

Here's a detailed rundown of what makes Dark Seer so efficient in patch 7.29 of Dota 2.

Dark Seer's efficiency as an off-laner in Dota 2 7.29c explained

Dark Seer's Ion Shell(W) ability allows the hero to push out creep waves without even showing himself to the enemy. His Surge(E) ability is extremely effective as it grants a massive movement speed bonus to an ally hero or Dark Seer himself, based on who it is being cast on.

Dark Seer's Vacuum(Q) allows the hero to drag back escaping heroes within a small radius and disrupt any channeled abilities. The hero's ultimate ability, Wall of Replica(R) allows it to create a lengthy wall, which produces a strong illusion of any enemy who gets caught in its range.

These abilities allow Dark Seer to be an active presence throughout a game of Dota 2, while also playing an integral role in team fights. On top of these, the hero needs to build items according to the requirements for a respective match and the draft involved.

However, some of the most common items for an off-lane Dark Seer in Dota 2 7.29c includes:

Guardian Greaves;

Pipe of Insight;

Lotus Orb;

Shiva's Guard;

Blink Dagger;

Black King Bar.

As an off-laner, some of Dark Seer's main objectives include:

Pushing out creep waves with Ion Shell;

Catching enemies off guard with Surge and Vacuum.

Disrupting team fights with Wall of Replica

Some of the heroes along with their abilities that can be combined well to allow Dark Seer a steady start, include:

Enchantress - Enchant

Crystal Maiden - All abilities;

Earthshaker - Fissure;

Grimstroke - Stroke of Fate and Ink Swell; and

Shadow Shaman - Shackles

Considering the success that most players have been facing with Dark Seer, it is expected that Valve might soon hit the hero with a nerf. However, until that happens, players are advised to try the hero as an off-laner in Dota 2 7.29c.

