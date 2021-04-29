Top 5 broken hero combos in Dota 2 7.29b

Much like every other Dota 2 patch, 7.29b changed the current meta. Some heroes became broken while others became unusable.

Broken heroes have a huge impact on the game. Pub players and pro players abuse broken heroes to win games before they are inevitably nerfed. However, in the Dota 2 pro scene, it is very hard to win games with just one hero. Coaches and analysts spend hours theory-crafting hero combinations that can win games.

One such combination was Morphling-Earthshaker. The combination haunted Dota 2 for months before it was finally nerfed. Other infamous broken combinations included Naga Siren-Disruptor, Keeper of the Light-Bristleback, and IO-Gyrocopter.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the opinions of the author.

The 5 most broken hero combinations in Dota 2 7.29b

#5 - Warlock-Gyrocopter

Gyrocopter is one of the best carries in Dota 2, but the hero has several weaknesses. The lack of sustainability is a huge issue for Gyro in the lane. That is why Gyro is usually paired with a support that can provide constant healing like IO.

Warlock's 2nd skill, Shadow Word, can heal allies and has a cooldown of 14 seconds. This makes Warlock and Gyrocopter a great pairing in the lane. Warlock's 1st skill, Fatal Bonds, can bind up to six enemy units together. The bound units take a percentage of the damage taken by every single unit.

Gyrocopter deals a lot of AOE damage in the mid to late game. Combined with Warlock, Gyro's damage output is amplified a lot. It's why this combination remained broken from the laning phase to the late game and was even used by Arkosh Gaming in their NA DPC League Division 2 game against Electronic Boys.

#4 - Abaddon-Morphling

Morphling is an immensely popular carry or mid hero, while Abaddon is a flexible utility hero that can be played as a support or as an off-laner. However, when Morphling is played as a carry, the enemy heroes can double team him for an easy kill.

Abaddon is one of the best heroes in those situations. His 1st and 2nd skills are Mist Coil and Aphotic Shield, which can both be used to save other heroes. With Abaddon in the lane, Morphling can freely farm creeps safe from any enemy aggression.

In the late game, Morphling usually needs an initiator who can distract the enemy. Abbadon is the perfect hero to do that, allowing Morphling to jump in at the opportune moment. Even if Morphling is the one to initiate, Abbadon can use his skills to keep Morphling safe from the enemy.

This combination works from the laning stage to the late game and allows Morphling to wreak havoc on the enemy. Alliance used this combination to defeat Liquid at the Singapore Major just a month ago.

#3 - Centaur Warrunner-Dark Willow

Centaur Warrunner is one of the tankiest heroes in Dota 2. He is exclusively played as an off-laner, while Dark Willow is exclusively played as a position 4. Together, their combination is one of the strongest off-lane combos.

Centaur's 1st and 2nd skills are Hoof Stomp and Double Edge; both deal decent damage but are not enough to kill enemies. Centaur's biggest problem in the lane is that enemies can easily run away from him. Dark Willow is the perfect solution to that. Willow's 1st skill Bramble Maze stops enemies from running away.

Willow's other skills also synergize perfectly with Centaur. Willow's ultimate, Terrorize, pushes enemies towards their base. Centaur's ultimate, Stampede, allows the team to catch up with the enemies, negating the ill effects of Terrorize.

Together, they have the ability to snowball any game to victory. Ehome recently used the combination to defeat Vici Gaming at i-League 2021.

#2 - Dark Seer-Clockwerk

Dark Seer has always been one of the most popular off-laners in Dota 2, and Clockwerk has always been one of the most popular supports in Dota 2. It is a surprise that their combination doesn't get that much attention from pro players.

Dark Seer and Clockwerk's skills synergize perfectly. Clockwerk's 1st skill, Battery Assault, stuns and damages any enemy that comes near Clockwerk. Dark Seer's 2nd skill, Ion Shell, can be cast on an allied unit, and that unit does damage to nearby enemies during the duration of the spell.

Together, these two spells make laning against Clockwerk and Dark Seer impossible. They can absolutely dominate the enemy. For the late game, Clockwerk can use his ultimate, Hookshot, to initiate and perfectly set up Dark Seer's ultimate: Wall of Replica.

Dark Seer's 1st skill, Vacuum, can also pull in enemy heroes into Clockwerk's 2nd skill, Power Cogs. Their combination is one of the best in Dota 2 7.29b since it is easy to play and is useful throughout the duration of the game.

#1 - Chaos Knight-Ancient Apparition

In the recent Dota 2 patches, healing has become an important part of the game. Healing items like Heart of Tarrasque, Sange, and Satanic have been buffed a lot. The best counter to healing in Dota 2 is Ancient Apparition.

Chaos Knight is a very strong hero in this patch as well. Chaos Bolt and Reality Rift, his 1st and 2nd skills, are a long duration stun and a strong repositioning ability. Ancient Apparition's ultimate Ice Blast is a ground target ability that stops the enemy from healing.

The combination of Chaos Knight and Ancient Apparition is nearly inescapable and means certain death for any enemy that gets caught. It is one of the strongest combinations in Dota 2 7.29b.

Spider Pigz recently used this strategy to defeat Brame in BTS Pro Series Season 4. The game lasted nearly 60 minutes, and the combination was useful for the entire duration.

