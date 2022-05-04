Valve's Steam Deck can now run around 2,500 games, including Persona 4 Golden, Elden Ring, and more

Many from the Steam community seem eager to see whether the Steam Deck could play a big part in the gaming market in the months leading up to its release.

Despite Valve's questionable track record with hardware, their next venture quickly emerged as something to look forward to. The Steam Deck appears to be well worth the wait when it launched a few months ago.

While it is far from ideal, the concept that it enables PC gaming on the road is a key selling feature, and new games are constantly being developed to work with it.

As shown in a new chart created by Boiling Steam, the number of games on the Steam Deck classified as confirmed or playable is steadily increasing. There were 2,406 games supported by the system at the time of publication, and that figure is continually growing.

It won't be long until it reaches 2,500. The graph also illustrates how far Deck has progressed since its inception on February 25. An average of 27 games get uploaded to the verification list each day.

Recent additions to the Steam Deck Verified list include Apex Legends, Elden Ring, and the newly released Rogue Legacy 2.

The system has approximately 1000 games that are validated or playable. However, this is great from the 50,000 titles available on the Steam platform.

It is still a remarkable achievement to see Valve and its collaborators pushing so hard to ensure that as many games as possible are available.

Ever since its release, Valve has worked to enhance the system with constant updates and has solicited feedback from the community, resulting in a slew of patches and problem fixes.

It's to be assumed that there may be some kinks in the system at first, but it appears that the corporation is on the case when difficulties arise.

Many companies have migrated on from the concept of the system, becoming a significant competitor to the Nintendo Switch as Valve has included support for Windows 11.

While it is a portable gaming machine, it differs from other handheld devices in that it may be used in the same manner as a home computer, including the option to install a different system.

By connecting to Steam and reviewing their cluster against the verification tool, customers may quickly determine whether titles are suitable for Steam Deck. With more and more games being tested and validated, the recognized pioneers in the video game industry want to actively support the system.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar