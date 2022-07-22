Bungie will reveal Destiny 2 Lightfall and Season 18 in their next showcase

The ongoing Destiny 2 expansion is expected to set up the next saga in the story.

The next expansion will be called Lightfall. It was teased by Bungie alongside The Final Shape two years ago. The company released its roadmap before the Year 4 expansion, Beyond Light.

DestinyTracker🌒 @destinytrack ICYMI: Bungie is reprising a Raid & Crucible map from Destiny 1 into Destiny 2 in Season 18. ICYMI: Bungie is reprising a Raid & Crucible map from Destiny 1 into Destiny 2 in Season 18. https://t.co/ftSAhU8MYQ

Season of the Haunted has only a month remaining, giving Bungie time to announce a few things beforehand.

However, with the release date of the next season being August 23, the company will be holding a showcase, which is expected to drop a trailer for Lightfall alongside core content for the next season.

Destiny 2 Lightfall and Season 18 details will be revealed on August 23

Bungie recently uploaded a video that showcases Witness from Destiny 2's recent expansion, The Witch Queen. While the majority of the footage is nothing new to players, the video was uploaded to Twitter with a caption that says:

Witness what's next. August 23rd, 2022.

The video contains bits and pieces of cutscenes from past seasons and story missions, teasing the arrival of The Witness in future content. This was followed by the announcement of the showcase's official date, August 23, 2022.

Players can expect the showcase to start an hour before the weekly reset, as August 23 will also be the weekly reset day.

Bungie has been secretive about their seasonal content in this expansion, as they are trying to tie everything to the next expansion. In addition to the story of each season, the community is being kept in the dark until the release date. This was the case for both Season 16 and 17.

Matt @myelingames Destiny 2 content creators right now Destiny 2 content creators right now 😂 https://t.co/R7M4npQ3zQ

Last year, Bungie showcased Destiny 2 The Witch Queen trailer on the day of Season 15's release, marking the final season of the Beyond Light expansion.

The showcase was held for an hour on August 24, 2021. Bungie revealed the upcoming features in The Witch Queen, alongside a cinematic trailer featuring Savathun.

DestinyTracker🌒 @destinytrack We will probably get a Season 18 name & reveal the same day as the Destiny 2: Lightfall Showcase.



Season 18 launches August 23rd also. We will probably get a Season 18 name & reveal the same day as the Destiny 2: Lightfall Showcase. Season 18 launches August 23rd also.

The upcoming showcase on August 23 of this year will be similar. The company will announce content for Season 18 and release a new trailer for Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Season 18 is also expected to host a revamped Raid from Destiny 1, which will be the new Pinnacle endgame activity, replacing Vow of the Disciple.

The official showcase time will be announced by Bungie later as the date moves closer.

