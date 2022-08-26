Fortnite: Epic Games teases return of fan-favorite weapon

Fortnite players might get one of their favorite weapons back very soon. Epic Games posted another cryptic tweet on August 25 that hinted at the return of a popular gun from Chapter 1, the Pump Shotgun.

Like many other weapons from Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, the Pump Shotgun was vaulted with the release of Chapter 3. It hasn't been in the game since December 4, 2021, so it's not surprising that so many Fortnite players are looking forward to its return.

Fortunately, the latest teaser by Epic Games has almost confirmed its return. Not only that, but it appears that the Legendary variant of the weapon will be unvaulted next week.

Epic Games teases Pump Shotgun return in Fortnite Battle Royale

Epic Games has teased Fortnite players with new content many times. This is mostly done through subtle hints found in an update or mysterious posts on social media.

On Thursday, Epic Games posted an interesting tweet on the official Twitter account of the competitive mode, announcing the return of the Late Game Arena, a popular game mode.

However, the social media team then added more information, responding to the reaction the community had to the first tweet.

Fortnite Competitive @FNCompetitive What a Legendary reaction! We're so Pumped to see you drop in at 8 am ET on 8.30.2022. What a Legendary reaction! We're so Pumped to see you drop in at 8 am ET on 8.30.2022. 👀

As you can see in the tweet above, Epic Games emphasized "Legendary" and "Pumped" for seemingly no reason. However, this is actually a hint at the return of the Legendary Pump Shotgun, which will most likely be released with the upcoming Fortnite update.

As has been mentioned before, it's important to note that Epic usually announces updates by providing hints. Here are some of the examples from the past:

A new game update races around the corner - Cars added to the game

- Cars added to the game Do you fight with force… or with groove? - Boogie Bomb vs. Combat Shotgun voting battle

- Boogie Bomb vs. Combat Shotgun voting battle Knock knock - Return of the Flint-Knock Pistol

- Return of the Flint-Knock Pistol Your offering will be applAUded - Arrival of Orelia and gold (AU) bar tributes

Considering that the developers have posted many interesting hints in the past, it's not surprising that players believe the fan-favorite gun will be unvaulted soon. That said, they will have to wait a few more days to see if that happens.

Next update coming on August 30

The v21.50 update is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, August 30. This will be the last major Fortnite update in Chapter 3 Season 3, which is why players are expecting it to be big.

If the Pump Shotgun returns, there is no doubt that the update will be regarded as amazing. This is because many fans have been asking Epic to unvault it since it's the most powerful close-range weapon.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey As a quick reminder, the final update for this season will be v21.50, which is set to release August 30th. As a quick reminder, the final update for this season will be v21.50, which is set to release August 30th.

One thing to note, however, is that even if the fan-favorite Fortnite weapon returns, it will most likely deal less than 200 damage on a headshot. Epic Games has removed the one-shot meta from Fortnite Battle Royale, so the gun will most likely be slightly better than the Striker Pump Shotgun. Moreover, considering that these two close-range weapons are identical, the Striker Pump may be vaulted with the return of the OG Pump.

Whatever the future holds, one thing that is clear is that fans are excited.

