Fortnite update nerfs Burst AR and Striker Pump: Should you still use them?

Epic Games has released another Fortnite update with a few balance changes. These tweaks have been released as a small patch, and players will be required to download a minor update to play the game.

The game developer has released numerous patches during Chapter 3 Season 3, even though the season has been out for just five weeks.

After the v21.10 update, released on July 6, Epic decided to release a smaller one on Monday. It is surprising, considering that most Fortnite updates come out on Tuesday.

The hotfix includes changes to several items and is intended to make the video game more balanced.

Fortnite update has brought nerf to game's most dependable gun

The Burst Assault Rifle is the most reliable weapon in Fortnite Battle Royale. It's very easy to control, and its damage makes the gun deadly in the right hands.

Unfortunately, the latest Fortnite update has brought a nerf to this weapon. Before it was released, the Burst AR used to deal the same damage when hitting targets from different ranges. However, it now has a damage fall-off.

From now on, loopers will deal less damage when using this firearm to hit enemies from medium and long range. The medium-range damage was reduced by three points, while the long-range damage was down by five.

HYPEX @HYPEX NEW WEAPONS STATS



- Striker Pump damage reduced by 12 (From 103/108/114/120/126 to 91/96/102/108/114)

- Burst AR used to deal the same damage on all ranges, now it deals 3 less damage on mid range, and 5 less damage on long range

- The Two-Shot's second shot now fires 50% faster NEW WEAPONS STATS- Striker Pump damage reduced by 12 (From 103/108/114/120/126 to 91/96/102/108/114)- Burst AR used to deal the same damage on all ranges, now it deals 3 less damage on mid range, and 5 less damage on long range- The Two-Shot's second shot now fires 50% faster https://t.co/ohFZNhXAVg

The Striker Pump Shotgun is another firearm nerfed with the surprising update. This shotgun now deals less damage in every rarity.

Here are the detailed damage changes for each rarity of the weapon:

Common (gray): 103 -> 91

Uncommon (green): 108 -> 96

Rare (blue): 114 -> 102

Epic (purple): 120 -> 108

Legendary (gold): 126 -> 114

Many Fortnite users chose this weapon over the other shotguns, which is most likely why it's been nerfed. This could also be Epic's attempt to make them use the Two-Shot Shotgun more often.

Two-Shot Shotgun buffed

This weapon was released into Fortnite Battle Royale with Chapter 3 Season 3, but gamers haven't used it much yet. The Striker Pump Shotgun has been the primary option for close-range combat for most players, but the latest Fortnite update will probably bring the balance.

From now on, the Two-Shot Shotgun will fire its second shot faster. According to HYPEX, the most popular Fortnite leaker, the second shot now shoots 50% quicker, a massive buff.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus

Striker Pump Shotgun body damage slightly reduced

Striker Burst AR deals less damage at maximum range

Port-A-Forts stack size reduced from 5 to 2

Two-Shot Shotgun fires its second shot faster We’ve made some meaningful changes to the following itemsStriker Pump Shotgun body damage slightly reducedStriker Burst AR deals less damage at maximum rangePort-A-Forts stack size reduced from 5 to 2Two-Shot Shotgun fires its second shot faster We’ve made some meaningful changes to the following items 🎉✅Striker Pump Shotgun body damage slightly reduced✅Striker Burst AR deals less damage at maximum range✅Port-A-Forts stack size reduced from 5 to 2✅Two-Shot Shotgun fires its second shot faster https://t.co/Rqa50KWC36

Lastly, besides the weapon balance changes, Epic has decided to nerf the Port-A-Fort. This item was unvaulted with the v21.20 update, and many users love that it's back.

However, the popular item appears to have been used too many times. The stack size of the Port-A-Fort has been decreased from five to two with the latest Fortnite update.

It will be interesting to see how these changes play out and if they will balance the game.

