Fortnite x Breaking Bad and other collaborations surface after new leaks

Fortnite x Breaking Bad collaboration seems to be around the corner. There have been a lot of theories regarding a joint venture with the popular TV show, but we now have a hint from Epic Games.

The Fortnite Battle Royale developer has released two different hints regarding Breaking Bad and this collaboration might be released either with the final update of Chapter 3 Season 3, or in Season 4.

Considering that the show has millions of fans from all around the world, releasing this crossover would drastically benefit the video game. There has been some controversy regarding this collaboration due to the age rating of the show. However, there is no doubt that Epic Games would find a way to make it work.

These 21 days are going to be fantastic, let's enjoy it! Season 4 releases in exactly 3 weeks from today! This time period is usually the best because of all the hype and speculation before the new Season, which is going to get bigger after the Update in 2 days!These 21 days are going to be fantastic, let's enjoy it! #Fortnite Season 4 releases in exactly 3 weeks from today! This time period is usually the best because of all the hype and speculation before the new Season, which is going to get bigger after the Update in 2 days!These 21 days are going to be fantastic, let's enjoy it! #Fortnite https://t.co/zTMvaStmhH

In this article, we will take a look at the potential Fortnite x Breaking Bad collaboration as well as other things that Epic may be getting ready to release very soon.

Fortnite x Breaking Bad crossover was leaked in a Fortnite survey, and on the map

Breaking Bad is one of the most popular TV shows of all time. It follows the story of a high school teacher who becomes a meth cook, which is somewhat controversial. However, Epic Games could potentially add several characters from the show without them affecting the game's age rating.

It's important to note that Epic has already added several characters that have appeared in R-rated shows and movies, including John Wick. This has not been an issue in the past and it probably won't be in the future.

The video game developer has teased the addition of Gustavo Fring with the latest Fortnite survey. He is a popular character from the show who'd be a perfect addition to the Fortnite x Breaking Bad collaboration.

Every few months, Epic Games releases different surveys, asking the community which characters they would like to see in the video game. This is the first hint that Epic has released, with the other one being an abandoned van in the desert. Breaking Bad fans are familiar with the vehicle and the setting as the very first episode of the show features a van in the desert.

It is almost certain that the Fortnite x Breaking Bad crossover will be released. However, the question is whether Epic is saving this huge venture for Chapter 3 Season 4.

Other upcoming Fortnite collaborations

Besides the Fortnite x Breaking Bad venture, Epic Games is working on adding many other popular characters to the video game.

Epic is also working on adding Doom, Family Guy, and Lord of the Rings characters. This comes from a leak by MidaRado, the same leaker who revealed the Dragon Ball Super and Destiny 2 collaborations.

- Doom

- Family Guy

- Lord of the Rings

- Destiny According to @MidaRado , someone who has been correct with some insider info before, we are getting a new collaboration next week in Fortnite, and the following franchises will have collaborations at some point in Fortnite:- Doom- Family Guy- Lord of the Rings- Destiny According to @MidaRado, someone who has been correct with some insider info before, we are getting a new collaboration next week in Fortnite, and the following franchises will have collaborations at some point in Fortnite:- Doom- Family Guy- Lord of the Rings- Destiny https://t.co/8Jz621Hn50

Family Guy was leaked a long time ago, but it appears that Epic Games added files related to the show only to tease its players. Doomslayer is another popular character that would be a fantastic addition to the Gaming Legends Series.

Fortnite x Lord of the Rings has been teased by Epic Games and players can find the teaser on the map, near the Rock Family. Considering this, we might get this crossover with the v21.50 update.

The next update will come out on Tuesday, August 30, and may bring Fortnite x Breaking Bad and a few other collaborations. If this doesn't happen, Epic will probably release them in Season 4.

