Fortnite: Is Geno the final boss for Chapter 3 Season 3? Lore explained

Fortnite players are familiar with Geno, the founder of the Imagined Order and the primary antagonist of the storyline. The Collision Live Event revealed the popular character at the end of Chapter 3 Season 2.

At the moment, the storyline of the video game is focused on the Reality Tree and its expansion. However, it appears that the leader of the Imagined Order will soon be released into the game and will most likely be the final boss.

Dr. Slone, another prominent member of the organization, was defeated during the last live event. However, there is a chance that she will also return and that the Imagined Order will strike against The Seven once again.

In this article, we will reveal everything we know about the primary antagonist of the storyline and his potential return to the video game.

Geno is the primary antagonist of Fortnite Battle Royale

Throughout the various seasons, Fortnite Battle Royale players have encountered many evil creatures that have tried to overtake the world. In Chapter 1, players witnessed many different events with Kevin the Cube, while the Ice King also played a smaller role. During Season 9, the Monster tried to take over the Zero Point but was stopped by the Mecha.

In Chapter 2, there were many different characters with evil intentions, but Dr. Slone and the Cube Queen were the primary antagonists. Even though the Cube Queen was defeated at the end of Chapter 2, Dr. Slone is presumably alive, even though the loopers took her down at The Collider.

Right after the players defeated Dr. Slone, Geno was revealed for the first time.

The Foundation and Jonesy started chasing Geno, and that was the last time we saw the primary antagonist of Fortnite Battle Royale. At the moment, no one really knows what is going on, but there is a good chance that the leader of the Imagined Order will soon return to the game.

His skin was leaked in the latest Fortnite survey, which means that it will arrive very soon. Considering that Chapter 3 Season 4 starts in three weeks, we can expect the boss to appear in a matter of days.

There are two realistic possibilities for Geno. The first is him being the final boss of Chapter 3 Season 3. Epic Games releases live events mostly on the last day of every season, and the next live event may have another Geno appearance.

Another possibility, however, is that the antagonist comes with the Chapter 3 Season 4 Battle Pass. This happened in Chapter 2 Season 8, as the Cube Queen, the main antagonist of the chapter, was released to the Battle Pass.

History of Fortnite's main antagonist

Geno was first mentioned by The Foundation during the Chapter 2 Season 6 trailer. The Foundation asked Jonesy to help him find Geno, and back then, no one really knew who he was.

It was later revealed that The Order and The Imagined, two important members of The Seven, are Geno's daughters, making the situation complicated.

Warden - Internet Traveler ☀️🌴 @WardenGg

- The Sisters are the daughters of Geno

- The only reason Jones stayed with the IO was to keep his family alive

1/2 My #Fortnite Zero War #3 issue came in the mail and I finally read through it and WOW. This sure revealed a lot. Allow me to break it down.- The Sisters are the daughters of Geno- The only reason Jones stayed with the IO was to keep his family alive1/2 My #Fortnite Zero War #3 issue came in the mail and I finally read through it and WOW. This sure revealed a lot. Allow me to break it down.- The Sisters are the daughters of Geno- The only reason Jones stayed with the IO was to keep his family alive1/2 https://t.co/Y9NkXxMMT6

The evil character will make an appearance in the next issue of Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics, which will reveal more details about him. The next issue of the comic book will be released on August 31, while the fifth and last issue will be after Chapter 3 Season 4 comes out.

With next season around the corner, it is almost certain that the main Fortnite antagonist will play a huge role in the next event.

