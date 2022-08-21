Fortnite: How to get Adamantium Claws Pickaxe

The Adamantium Claws pickaxe is one of the latest cosmetic items in Fortnite Battle Royale. The item is inspired by Wolverine, a popular Marvel character who has made two appearances in the video game.

The cosmetic item hasn't been released to the Item Shop yet, leaving players confused about how to get it. It's important to note that the Adamantium Claws pickaxe is not an Item Shop cosmetic, which is why players cannot purchase it for V-Bucks.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Here’s a look at the Fortnite cosmetic item associated with Issue #3: the Adamantium Claws Pickaxe! Issue #3 releases on August 17. Here’s a look at the Fortnite cosmetic item associated with Issue #3: the Adamantium Claws Pickaxe! Issue #3 releases on August 17. https://t.co/c5P4HSTXQm

In this article, we will explain how to get the new pickaxe. Unlike many other Marvel items, Loopers can use the cosmetic item with any skin in the game, making it incredibly popular and valuable.

Adamantium Claws pickaxe can be obtained from Fortnite x Marvel comic book

The Adamantium Claws pickaxe has been released with the Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics. More specifically, players who purchase the third issue will receive the cosmetic item as a reward.

The third issue was released on Wednesday, August 17. It is currently unavailable for digital purchase, as stated on Marvel's website. If you purchase a digital variant of it, you will not receive the cosmetic item, so please be careful.

Additionally, you may order the entire set of comic books off Amazon.

HYPEX @HYPEX The wolverine claws pickaxe that will be rewarded for Issue #3! The wolverine claws pickaxe that will be rewarded for Issue #3! https://t.co/YDhWvHnEDR

Epic Games has clarified that the Adamantium Claws pickaxe will be available for Item Shop purchase at a later date. However, the video game developer hasn't disclosed the exact release date of the cosmetic item.

It's important not to confuse the new cosmetic item with the Adamantium Claws pickaxe released with the Chapter 2 Season 4 Battle Pass. Although these two cosmetic items have the same name, they work differently.

The pickaxe that was released with the Battle Pass was a reward from Wolverine challenges and can only be used with that skin. It is activated by using Wolverine's built-in emote and replaces any other pickaxe that a player is using.

However, the variant that comes with the comic book can be used with any in-game outfit. Considering that most Marvel cosmetic items are restricted, this is excellent news.

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic book issues and rewards

The Adamantium Claws pickaxe is the third reward released with Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comics. The first reward was the popular Spider-Man Zero outfit, while players received an Iron Man-based wrap for the second issue.

The fourth issue of the comics comes out on August 31, just one day after the v21.50 update. The fifth and final issue will be released on September 28, less than two weeks after the start of Chapter 3 Season 4.

Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic books reveal a lot of details about in-game characters (Image via Epic Games)

Considering that these issues reveal many interesting parts of the storyline, the fourth one will most likely introduce players to the next season. In contrast, the final one could reveal some of the biggest secrets and mysteries.

Players who redeem all five exclusive cosmetic items from Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War comic books will be granted an additional outfit in the game. However, this outfit hasn't been revealed yet.

