Fortnite player turns the game into its old-school version

A Twitter user, who goes by flea_alex, recently envisioned what Fortnite would look like if it were on the Game Boy Advance gaming system.

Game Boy Advance is a handheld gaming console that was developed by Nintendo. It was released in 2001 and was a successor to Game Boy Color, a popular handheld console from 1998.

Around 82 million units of the console were sold, making it one of the 10 best-selling consoles of all time. Nintendo released a few more handheld consoles after Game Boy Advance. Their current generation console is a Nintendo Switch, which is compatible with Fortnite.

Thanks to flea_alex, we can now see what the popular video game would've looked like if it was released on Game Boy Advance.

As you can see in the tweet below, the concept looks amazing. The Twitter user is extremely skilled at making pixel art and has fantastic ideas.

Alex @flea_alex

I made this What if #Fortnite was released 20 years ago for the GBA?I made this #pixelart mockup as an alternative version of how it could've been! What if #Fortnite was released 20 years ago for the GBA? I made this #pixelart mockup as an alternative version of how it could've been! ✨ https://t.co/VYBnuoXW67

Fortnite was originally released on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. However, due to its incredible popularity, Epic Games decided to release it on many other gaming systems. The game is now available on PCs, both the last and current generation of gaming consoles, mobile phones, cloud gaming services, and more.

Considering that Fortnite has numerous issues on Nintendo Switch, one has to wonder how bad it would be if it were available on Game Boy Advance.

Twitter user's Fortnite on Game Boy Advance concept has many great details

Twitter user flea_alex added a lot of details to their Fortnite concept in order to make it look as great as possible.

The first image in the tweet shows the starting screen, which requires players to press a button to enter the game. The second image shows what the gameplay would look like. It features the default Jonesy skin and Fishstick.

The health bar is in the top-left corner of the screen, while the building materials are in the top-right corner. The user interface also features the inventory, the current weapon and its ammunition, as well as a shortcut to the map.

This is what Fortnite Battle Royale would look like on Game Boy Advance (Image via flea_alex/Twitter)

The third image shows a similar screen but with additional health bars for teammates. This is most likely how the concept creator imagines the Trio mode in Game Boy Advance.

The last image in the tweet shows the Item Shop, which has a couple of popular skins, including Brite Bomber and Raven.

This concept took a long time to make, with flea_alex revealing that it took four to eight hours to make every single image. However, there is no doubt that it looks fantastic, and the creator deserves a lot of praise for it.

