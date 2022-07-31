Can Fortnite players get more than 30 FPS on Nintendo Switch?

Epic Games released Fortnite for Nintendo Switch in 2018. Even with several disadvantages compared to other consoles and PCs, the battle royale game is extremely popular on the handheld device.

According to official numbers, every other Switch owner has downloaded the game, which makes up about 11 million players.

Unfortunately, users often wonder if they can get more than 30 FPS while playing Fortnite on Nintendo Switch. Higher and smoother frames always make a title more enjoyable and visually pleasing.

Choppy frames are always a disappointment, especially in a BR that gives an advantage to gamers with a better frame rate.

Although Epic offers a range of visual and graphics settings for its battle royale game, it seems like Nintendo Switch loopers are largely ignored.

The title certainly runs on a better resolution when played on docked mode instead of handheld. However, this feature still doesn't offer any relief when it comes to the frame rate.

Fortnite on Nintendo Switch is locked at 30 FPS

As technology advances, accessibility to hardware offering higher frame rates is becoming easier. Consoles can now run games at 120 FPS, and high-end PCs provide more than 500 frames.

Clearly, a smoother frame rate gives a significant advantage in competitive games. Amidst this, the Nintendo Switch still fails to offer a full HD resolution with 60 FPS in many games.

RPGoblin @RPGoblin Do you enjoy third party multiplayer games on the Nintendo Switch? Games like Warframe, Overwatch, Fortnite etc? Do you play them on more powerful consoles instead? Do you enjoy third party multiplayer games on the Nintendo Switch? Games like Warframe, Overwatch, Fortnite etc? Do you play them on more powerful consoles instead?

Fortnite players seem to face the worst of Nintendo Switch's lack of solid hardware. Unlike all the visual settings that PCs and consoles offer, there is no FPS slider for the Nintendo Switch.

The only option that Switch users get in the 'Advance Graphics' section is to choose between showing their FPS on the screen. Even if the gadget's screen can offer higher frames, Epic has locked it to 30 FPS for smoother performances.

When playing with other Nintendo Switch gamers, there is no real disadvantage except the skill gap. However, during crossplay, those with 30 FPS can hardly go against loopers who have more than four times the frames and a smoother screen.

Unless and until Nintendo plans to release a new Switch version with powerful hardware, players will have to continue playing at 30 FPS. However, most of those who play Fortnite on the handheld are casual users and do not mind the low frame rate.

TheREALDrtre81 @Drtre81 I like how people are laughing at the switch version of fortnite being 30fps when it was 30fps when it launched on ps4 too. I like how people are laughing at the switch version of fortnite being 30fps when it was 30fps when it launched on ps4 too. https://t.co/Wx7frO0Uzz

Loopers react to poor Nintendo Switch Fortnite experience

The lack of frames on a Nintendo Switch often ruins the experience of gamers who like to take their game to the next level. They often experience frame drops in heated situations such as complicated building or even 1v1 duels.

Naturally, players usually describe the experience as unplayable.

Mikey @Mikeyroni_ Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch gotta be one of the worst experiences of my life Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch gotta be one of the worst experiences of my life

Mikey @Mikeyroni_ Legit can’t aim without a frame drop that makes me do a 180 Legit can’t aim without a frame drop that makes me do a 180

Jesse @Jwags412 Just found out that Fortnite for android and ios hits 60FPS, while the Nintendo switch edition peaks at 30FPS....... I dont wanna hear that they are different versions , one is a game console and one is a mobile phone..... Bruhhhhhhhhh Just found out that Fortnite for android and ios hits 60FPS, while the Nintendo switch edition peaks at 30FPS....... I dont wanna hear that they are different versions , one is a game console and one is a mobile phone..... Bruhhhhhhhhh https://t.co/7NLhEDeZSK

Reversal @Jevil21



#Fortnite #Switch60FPS Everyone, Switch players are playing at 30FPS. I want you to tell epic #Switch60FPS because the game is becoming unplayable. So let's make the Nintendo Switch better together so we can all have a good time Everyone, Switch players are playing at 30FPS. I want you to tell epic #Switch60FPS because the game is becoming unplayable. So let's make the Nintendo Switch better together so we can all have a good time #Fortnite #Switch60FPS

Kirbo @Kirby5588 I don’t understand why developers aren’t using the mobile version of games as a starting point for Nintendo Switch.



For example Fortnite is limited to 30fps but on lower end phones I can get 60fps easily.



Then you have GTA SA on phones, and that could easily be put on Switch. I don’t understand why developers aren’t using the mobile version of games as a starting point for Nintendo Switch. For example Fortnite is limited to 30fps but on lower end phones I can get 60fps easily.Then you have GTA SA on phones, and that could easily be put on Switch.

Fortunately, one of the most significant advantages of playing the BR on the handheld device is that it is portable. With an active internet connection, users can complete quests and earn XP to level up faster anytime, anywhere.

Clearly, there are both pros and cons of playing Fortnite on the Switch, but the 30 FPS disadvantage is something that Nintendo will have to work on improving.

