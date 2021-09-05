How to sign out of Fortnite on Nintendo Switch: Guide for logging in and out on Switch

Logging out of your Fortnite account on a Nintendo Switch can be a massive hassle. If the player wants to create a smurf account or wants to log into a friend's account, they would have to log out of their existing account and log into a new one.

There are two ways to play on a different account on a Nintendo Switch and for that, players will need to know how to sign out of Fortnite on Switch. They can either unlink their Epic Games account from their Nintendo account or create a new Switch profile.

This article contains a step by step guide on how to sign out of Fortnite on Switch for those who want to play on a different account and can't figure out a way to do so.

How to sign out of Fortnite on a Nintendo Switch?

The easiest way to play on a different Fortnite account on the Nintendo Switch is to create a new profile. That's usually how players make multiple accounts for games on the Switch, such as on Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Create a new Nintendo Switch profile Download Fortnite on the new profile Enter the new Epic Games account details when the option is prompted

This option is extremely simple and players can easily sign out of Fortnite on Switch and log into a new account. The only downside to this method is that players will have to keep switching between profiles every time they want to switch accounts.

How to unlink your Fortnite account from Nintendo account

Players can sign out of Fortnite on Switch by unlinking their Epic account from their Nintendo account. To unlink the account, one has to head over to their Nintendo section under their Epic Account dashboard.

After logging into their Nintendo account, players will have to head over to the 'Connected Accounts' section and select the "Disconnect" option below the Nintendo Switch icon.

Following this, proceed through all the prompts and finally unlink your Fortntie account from your Nintendo account. This might be a lengthy way to sign out of Fortnite on Switch, but it will allow players to play on a different account without having to change their Nintendo profile.

